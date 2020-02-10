Wheat Prices

as on : 10-02-2020 03:50:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)871.00-3.0137376.5020202120-1.70
Hardoi(UP)400.00-13.0412240.00199020901.53
Aligarh(UP)300.00-6.2519015.00206020505.10
Azamgarh(UP)280.00-203167.00199519858.13
Gondal(UP)246.00-4.0918834.50195019502.63
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)200.002511695.00204020703.29
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)190.00-9.522670.00209020758.29
Bangalore(Kar)157.00946.674540.003500350027.27
Kota(Raj)154.5020.729790.50210020857.69
Barhaj(UP)130.00-13.337275.00198019408.20
Dewas(MP)115.006288.89416.8023002350-
Sitapur(UP)102.50-9.698059.2019851990-0.25
Lucknow(UP)100.003.092865.50201520003.33
Saharanpur(UP)91.00-2.675475.10213521308.93
Madhoganj(UP)90.005.883701.50202520303.32
Dadri(UP)90.0028.572481.00210021005.00
Mehmoodabad(UP)70.00-10.262033.7019602020-1.51
Dahod(Guj)67.90-42.513933.90228023003.64
Rajkot(Guj)59.5033.713447.002290225010.36
Choubepur(UP)57.001.791195.302100210010.82
Bangarmau(UP)56.00-53.334446.40200020063.90
Allahabad(UP)50.00NC1790.002125210014.86
Charra(UP)50.00253509.50204021002.00
Bareilly(UP)46.0064.292385.80205020857.89
Firozabad(UP)46.006.98875.20214021503.88
Lalganj(UP)45.0018.422371.7019251980-
Banda(UP)43.00-2.271272.50197019855.63
Mainpuri(UP)43.00-6.522023.90197519901.23
Golagokarnath(UP)40.0014.297395.10202520108.87
Alampur(MP)38.0085042.0019851998-
Rura(UP)35.50NC792.50190019006.44
Shajapur(MP)35.102240158.5022152150-
Etah(UP)35.00-76.673365.00199020003.65
Khair(UP)35.0094.442363.00205021103.02
Kayamganj(UP)35.00133.332190.0019502050-3.47
Badayoun(UP)33.0015.38216.6020802100-
Vishalpur(UP)32.5030489.30203520255.99
Partaval(UP)31.5046.51554.5019301930-14.60
Khanpur(Raj)31.00169.57122.7020982240-
Maigalganj(UP)30.00-25898.4019802000-
Kasimbazar(WB)30.007.14503.50230023005.99
Visavadar(Guj)29.80181.13358.28213021750.24
Pilibhit(UP)28.00-26.325754.50205020257.05
Bachranwa(UP)28.00NC1603.00193519406.03
Gangapur City(Raj)27.0019.472101.80201520321.77
Jaunpur(UP)26.00-481203.00203520307.11
Akbarpur(UP)26.00-16.13748.60198019902.06
Kosikalan(UP)25.0017.923518.70207020351.97
Raibareilly(UP)25.00-16.67874.00195020004.56
Sandi(UP)25.00-48.981070.0017501750-1.96
Jafarganj(UP)25.0047.06608.0019801980-0.50
Mau(Chitrakut)(UP)23.00-280.901920--
Bharuasumerpur(UP)20.00251212.50200020008.11
Salon(UP)20.00-33.33374.00200019505.26
Kannauj(UP)20.00-4.76891.00204020607.37
Sehjanwa(UP)20.001001307.00197519509.72
Naanpara(UP)19.80-8.33884.10190019252.70
Fatehpur(UP)18.00-23.41883.40198519900.25
Gadaura(UP)18.00-103437.50182018303.41
Sandila(UP)17.0021.432455.0020102000-
Tundla(UP)16.00220825.60207021152.48
Ruperdeeha(UP)16.00NC995.00185018502.78
Siddhpur(Guj)15.7780.43508.72222722505.70
Karanja(Mah)15.0050226.0022852010-
Bijnaur(UP)15.00-11.7697.502100208511.11
Gorakhpur(MP)14.20-2188.951920-14.63
Achnera(UP)14.00-22.221129.002120213011.58
Sahiyapur(UP)14.00753643.00195019606.56
Farukhabad(UP)13.00-7.14785.50205020706.77
Ajuha(UP)13.00-18.75647.002060205011.35
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)13.00364.29690.60206019607.85
Paliakala(UP)12.50-16.671782.302010199010.44
Shikohabad(UP)12.00NC718.0020252125-0.49
Soharatgarh(UP)12.00-29.411016.50198519657.88
Khurja(UP)11.00-15.38591.00205520604.05
Muzzafarnagar(UP)11.00NC1639.00212021257.89
Kadiri(Guj)10.5040458.30217521754.82
Mohamadabad(UP)10.20-34.19538.601960199010.11
Maudaha(UP)10.00-20290.50200019906.67
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)10.0011.11776.0018751865-
Konch(UP)10.00-9.09282.5019602010-
Aliganj(UP)9.00-52.631087.60198019807.03
Mawana(UP)9.0012.565.0020502130-
Purwa(UP)9.00NC297.0020002000-
Devariya(UP)9.005.88602.80197519709.12
Kamlaganj(UP)9.00-18.18524.50185018501.09
Jahangirabad(UP)8.00-11.11688.00205020305.13
Sikandraraau(UP)8.00-20410.00199019605.01
Mahoba(UP)6.5030663.3020152010-
Durgapur(WB)6.40-7.91509.1621002150-
Asansol(WB)6.25-3.85439.80212021300.95
Palanpur(Guj)6.00-33.33564.00223522058.39
Saidpurhat (UP)6.00-229.102000-9.29
Viswan(UP)6.00-50381.00185018505.71
Maharajganj(UP)6.00-86.001850-NC
Thara(Guj)5.2013.04311.90226021158.29
Kalol(Guj)5.00-9.0945.00220023506.90
Khedbrahma(Guj)5.00NC307.00222721805.30
Khategaon(MP)4.50-32.841335.48210020805.79
Mirzapur(UP)4.50-10188.50207520606.68
Bagru(Raj)4.40-10.262.50210020507.69
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)4.00-20791.00210021302.94
Vankaner(Guj)4.00-27.27140.00225023004.65
Akola(Mah)4.0033.33177.0021702300-
Amroha(UP)4.00-27.2744.5020802040-
Achalda(UP)4.00-33.33363.30205020306.77
Jasra(UP)3.8072.73578.802080208011.23
Jagnair(UP)3.50-12.5117.70195019002.63
Modasa(Guj)3.00-25692.6023502200-
Malegaon(Mah)3.0020028.0021772160-
Mangal Wedha(Mah)3.00505.0025652700-
Ambad (Vadigodri)(Mah)3.00NC6.0024502650-
Ujhani(UP)3.00NC979.50207020808.95
Khatra(WB)3.0057.8978.40180018205.88
Lakhani(Guj)2.975021.78227524557.06
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.50-16.67145.0019001900-
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)2.30-74.44297.4023152410-
Dehgam(Guj)2.30-20.69303.70223722379.93
Gangoh(UP)2.10-25887.602125196517.73
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)2.00NC192.0021502100-
Ait(UP)1.706.25107.4020542050-0.29
Dhanera(Guj)1.60-3.102117--
Anandnagar(UP)1.50-31.822561.601965196012.29
Ghiraur(UP)1.50NC188.3019601980-
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)1.30-86.17708.7020092040-1.37
Halvad(Guj)1.2042.8693.88215021504.88
Dhanura(UP)1.20NC9.40183518355.76
Kandi(WB)1.20NC30.7021002150-0.94
Dhansura(Guj)1.00-5039.0020002225NC
Hanagal(Kar)1.00-10.002000--
Amalner(Mah)1.00NC8.0024002471-
Nandgaon(Mah)1.00-2.002101--
Sangamner(Mah)1.00-1.002150--
Mantha(Mah)1.00NC5.0019522100-
Etawah(UP)1.00-94.44755.00205020403.02
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC29.50190019009.51
Doharighat(UP)0.9012.525.402300180032.56
Vadgam(Guj)0.8033.3328.50215522751.89
Dhrol(Guj)0.80-11.1144.60227521655.81
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-6050.30220522454.75
Divai(UP)0.60NC88.60184518456.34
Jarar(UP)0.60-5064.00190019002.15
Published on February 10, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)