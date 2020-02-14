Wheat Prices

as on : 14-02-2020 11:10:43 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Bangarmau(UP)60.007.144506.40201020004.42
Mihipurwa(UP)23.00-81668.9018801860-
Puranpur(UP)21.0016.672886.80202020155.21
Gorakhpur(MP)18.00-2250.253000--0.92
Sehjanwa(UP)15.00-11.761357.001990198510.56
Gorakhpur(MP)3.60-90.932250.251921204014.69
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.001008.0072007250-
Puranpur(UP)1.20-17.2411.258015815032.48
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC52.0050005000-1.96
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00-23.0899.008150816016.43
Published on February 14, 2020
