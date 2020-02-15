Wheat Prices

as on : 15-02-2020 05:31:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)956.009.7638332.5020402020-0.73
Lakhimpur(UP)450.00NC60130.00202020104.66
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)250.002511945.00200020401.27
Gondal(UP)247.000.4119081.5019501950-0.51
Ghaziabad(UP)120.00-42700.00215022004.37
Muzzafarnagar(UP)80.00627.271719.00210521207.12
Rajkot(Guj)71.0019.333518.00227522909.64
Muradabad(UP)70.00118.751141.002060210010.16
Badayoun(UP)40.0014.29291.6020852085-
Rajkot(Guj)40.0060291.50505548756.42
Jangipura(UP)36.00-10538.00200020306.95
Gazipur(UP)34.0021.431192.00200020206.38
Kishunpur(UP)31.0019.233700.00200020008.11
Kosikalan(UP)31.00243549.7020202070-0.49
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00-14.29390.004900515012.64
Akbarpur(UP)28.007.69776.60198019800.51
Gorakhpur(MP)26.80644.442277.051855192110.75
Maigalganj(UP)25.00-16.67923.4019801980-
Bachranwa(UP)25.00251648.00193019306.04
Jafarganj(UP)24.00-7.69658.0019801960-0.50
Fatehpur(UP)22.50251905.90202519852.27
Visnagar(Guj)21.202.42344.702287224711.45
Basti(UP)20.0011.111066.00195019606.56
Bharuasumerpur(UP)20.00NC1232.50200020008.11
Khair(UP)20.00-42.862383.00205020503.02
Shikohabad(UP)20.0066.67738.00204520250.49
Sehjanwa(UP)20.0033.331377.001985199010.28
Aliganj(UP)16.0077.781103.60198019807.03
Chomu(Raj)15.20-36.502200--
Ruperdeeha(UP)15.00-6.251010.00185018502.78
Soharatgarh(UP)13.50NC1043.50197519757.34
Farukhabad(UP)13.00NC798.50196020502.08
Gadaura(UP)12.00-33.333449.50184018204.55
Akbarpur(UP)12.00-22.507550--
Sandila(UP)10.00-41.182465.0019602010-
Jahangirabad(UP)9.00NC706.00204020404.62
Sahiyapur(UP)9.00-35.713652.00195019506.56
Mohamadabad(UP)8.20-19.61546.80195519609.83
Rasda(UP)8.006062.0020702070-
Ghaziabad(UP)8.00-27.27261.50720084009.09
Mawana(UP)6.00-33.3371.0021052050-
Kalol(Guj)5.00NC50.00222522008.11
Saidpurhat (UP)5.00-16.67234.10200020009.29
Viswan(UP)5.00NC391.00185018505.71
Mau(Chitrakut)(UP)5.00-78.26285.9018901920-
Mehsana(Guj)4.702.17160.502350240010.59
Gazipur(UP)3.70-38.3377.308280827026.99
Kosikalan(UP)3.40-12.8263.808530864533.49
Mathura(UP)3.301050.008700885033.85
Agra(UP)3.00NC45.505650572030.79
Bhiloda(Guj)2.80-61.11231.8022002174-
Gangoh(UP)2.8021.74892.702140214019.22
Utraula(UP)2.80-2.808380--
Ganjdudwara(UP)2.60-39.53195.80196019807.10
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.60-25.7185.906900690011.29
Agra(UP)2.00-5047.008780885029.12
Jangipura(UP)2.00-5036.508280836027.38
Gogamba(Guj)1.50-20.305000--8.26
Farukhabad(UP)1.505023.0080508100-
Ait(UP)1.30-23.53108.7020582054-0.10
Sehjanwa(UP)1.2020100.208100815015.71
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC53.0049005000-3.92
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-33.3324.608260420022.01
Jahangirabad(UP)1.002514.208250825033.60
Dhrol(Guj)0.80NC45.40224522754.42
Bhiloda(Guj)0.80-231.805133--
Sandila(UP)0.80-2027.1079507950-
Divai(UP)0.60NC89.80184518456.34
Published on February 15, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)