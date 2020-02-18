Wheat Prices

as on : 18-02-2020 11:12:35 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Aligarh(UP)300.00NC19615.00202021003.06
Barhaj(UP)100.00-23.087375.00199019809.34
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)71.00177.342581.30202520592.48
Mehmoodabad(UP)59.00-15.712092.70200019600.50
Pilibhit(UP)40.0042.865794.50202020504.94
Gorakhpur(MP)35.90680.432350.551900197513.43
Ballia(UP)35.00-41.671796.002050206015.49
Shahganj(UP)26.00-16.13157.0021602080-
Khair(UP)25.00252408.00205020502.50
Kishunpur(UP)21.00-32.263721.00200020008.11
Ujhani(UP)20.00566.67999.50207520707.51
Fatehpur(UP)16.50-26.671922.40201520251.77
Soharatgarh(UP)13.00-3.71056.50198019757.03
Bilsi(UP)10.504051.9020602035-
Sabalgarh(MP)4.80-4.803450--
Mirzapur(UP)4.50NC193.00208520759.16
Achalda(UP)4.00-33.33384.30197020002.60
Aligarh(UP)4.0010070.005200525018.18
Mirzapur(UP)3.50-12.552.408425813523.17
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.2023.0889.106900690011.29
Safdarganj(UP)2.50-16.67571.501980198011.24
Safdarganj(UP)2.50-5028.9078208000-
Sehjanwa(UP)2.30-88.51379.301990198510.56
Anandnagar(UP)1.60-362567.401960195512.00
Sehjanwa(UP)1.6033.33101.807950810013.57
Kapasan(Raj)1.50-57.1486.4017501840-12.50
Achalda(UP)1.20NC24.2081008100-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC55.0049004900-5.77
Fatehpur(UP)1.00NC25.608240826021.71
Soharatgarh(UP)0.70-12.513.107890794025.44
Published on February 18, 2020
