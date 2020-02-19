Wheat Prices

as on : 19-02-2020 10:41:17 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)600.0033.3360730.00199020203.11
Rura(UP)27.50-26.67886.00190019002.70
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00769.571399.301980199010.00
Ruperdeeha(UP)16.006.671026.00186018503.33
Gorakhpur(MP)4.70-86.912355.251900190013.43
Jagnair(UP)2.50-28.57120.2018301950-5.18
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC56.0050004900-3.85
Sehjanwa(UP)0.80-50102.607950795013.57
Published on February 19, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)