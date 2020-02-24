Wheat Prices

as on : 24-02-2020 01:48:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Aligarh(UP)300.00NC19915.0020202020NC
Badayoun(UP)63.0057.5354.6020702085-
Karvi(UP)60.00-17.243199.35195019700.78
Khair(UP)40.00602448.00205020502.50
Tikonia(UP)30.102011871.102000215011.11
Kayamganj(UP)30.00-14.292220.0019601950-2.49
Mihipurwa(UP)30.0030.431698.9018801880-
Paliakala(UP)24.00921806.30199020109.64
Sehjanwa(UP)10.00-501409.301980198010.00
Awagarh(UP)6.00-169.001980-1.54
Babrala(UP)5.90-10.61120.00190019508.57
Aligarh(UP)4.00NC74.005200520018.18
Gangoh(UP)3.6028.57896.302175214021.85
Gorakhpur(MP)3.00-36.172358.25195019005.41
Bankura Sadar(WB)3.0020150.5019001900-
Karvi(UP)2.8055.5664.10452046501.57
Paliakala(UP)1.308.3317.308000811024.71
Kayamganj(UP)1.20NC26.807975815016.85
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC31.50190019009.51
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC58.0050005000-3.85
Sehjanwa(UP)1.0025103.607870795012.43
Nagaram(Raj)0.60-40104.40203821700.15
Published on February 24, 2020
