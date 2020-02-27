Wheat Prices

as on : 27-02-2020 10:30:07 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)650.008.3361980.00200020103.63
Rura(UP)37.50NC961.00194019007.78
Ruperdeeha(UP)15.00-6.251041.00185018602.78
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00NC10.0071507200-
Ghiraur(UP)1.20-20191.0019501980-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC61.00480050004.35
