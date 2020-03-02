Wheat Prices

as on : 02-03-2020 10:31:53 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Rura(UP)37.50NC998.50190019405.56
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)8.00NC800.0018651865-
Achalda(UP)5.0025389.30195019701.30
Published on March 02, 2020
wheat (commodity)