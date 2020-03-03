Wheat Prices

as on : 03-03-2020 10:46:16 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Rura(UP)37.50NC1036.00195019008.33
Jafarganj(UP)14.0016.67684.0019901980NC
Soharatgarh(UP)7.00-46.151063.50198519807.30
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC175.0021502150-
Mirzapur(UP)5.0011.11198.00207520856.96
Khairagarh(UP)3.602.86192.6019001850-2.06
Mirzapur(UP)3.50NC55.907860842514.91
Anandnagar(UP)1.60-362571.501975196512.86
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC62.005000480013.64
Soharatgarh(UP)1.0042.8614.107465789018.68
Published on March 03, 2020
