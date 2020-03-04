Wheat Prices

as on : 04-03-2020 11:28:15 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)700.007.6962680.00200020003.63
Chorichora(UP)270.0017.39927.50197519607.34
Bindki(UP)250.002513420.00203020603.05
Badayoun(UP)56.00-11.11410.6020502070-
Rura(UP)37.50NC1073.50191519506.39
Kishunpur(UP)31.0047.623752.0019002000-2.56
Mangrol(Guj)29.70-259.901790--4.79
Chorichora(UP)25.00-3.8563.107465818517.84
Bareilly(UP)14.50-68.482400.30205020504.59
Bareilly(UP)12.00-7.69167.507940802531.67
Robertsganj(UP)11.00-34.507925-18.02
Yusufpur(UP)10.50-8.722.00203019009.73
Sehjanwa(UP)10.00NC1419.30197519809.72
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC180.0020502150-
Achalda(UP)5.00NC394.30201019504.42
Akbarpur(UP)4.50-83.93781.10198019802.59
Robertsganj(UP)4.0042.86521.80205020607.33
Anandnagar(UP)2.2037.52573.701970197512.57
Gangoh(UP)2.20-38.89898.502145217520.51
Yusufpur(UP)1.50-2.708000-23.08
Akbarpur(UP)1.40-88.3323.9074207550-
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6725.2078208100-
Bindki(UP)0.8014.2911.807890810014.35
Bindki(UP)0.60-254.3053705370-
Published on March 04, 2020
