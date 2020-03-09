Wheat Prices

as on : 09-03-2020 10:19:34 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC63.00480050002.13
Published on March 09, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)