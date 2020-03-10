Wheat Prices

as on : 10-03-2020 10:37:11 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Sahiyapur(UP)85.00844.443737.009401950-49.19
Gorakhpur(MP)7.20166.672368.1517501925-6.67
Published on March 10, 2020
