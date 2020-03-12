Wheat Prices

as on : 12-03-2020 03:08:27 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Modasa(Guj)111.003600803.6018502350-11.27
Lakhimpur(UP)50.00-92.8662730.00202520002.79
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)40.101905232.1017502150-12.72
Mangrol(Guj)35.0017.85294.9017401790-10.31
Jangipura(UP)30.00-16.67568.00204020007.37
Badayoun(UP)27.00-51.79437.6020602050-
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)26.00-63.382607.30205020254.49
Gazipur(UP)26.0041243.00205020507.89
Bhawani Mandi(Choumahala)(Raj)25.00194.1233.5017552208-
Lalsot(Raj)22.30-42.533041.70208820608.75
Balrampur(UP)16.00-11.11421.0019501960NC
Farukhabad(UP)14.007.69812.5019201960-8.57
Gazipur(UP)5.5022.2287.308050810019.44
Jangipura(UP)5.0015041.507960828017.40
Soharatgarh(UP)4.50-101073.00199019857.57
Anandnagar(UP)2.0033.332577.201975198012.86
Farukhabad(UP)2.0033.3325.00755080509.42
Balrampur(UP)2.00-20.007600-20.63
Gangoh(UP)1.60-27.27900.102165214521.29
Ait(UP)1.407.69110.10196220580.10
Ghiraur(UP)1.00-16.67192.0019601950-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC64.00480048004.35
Soharatgarh(UP)0.90-1016.007500756018.76
Published on March 12, 2020
