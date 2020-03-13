Wheat Prices

as on : 13-03-2020 04:18:13 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)350.0060063080.00201020252.03
Viswan(UP)7.00133.33401.00185018505.71
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC185.0021002050-
Soharatgarh(UP)4.00-11.111077.00200019908.11
Gorakhpur(MP)3.60-502371.7519001750-0.68
Anandnagar(UP)1.60-202578.801970197512.57
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC65.0048004800NC
Soharatgarh(UP)0.70-22.2216.707515750019.00
Published on March 13, 2020
