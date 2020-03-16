Wheat Prices

as on : 16-03-2020 02:08:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Mangrol(Guj)48.0037.14342.9017151740-6.03
Rura(UP)37.50NC1111.00194019154.86
Bachranwa(UP)28.00121676.0019201930-1.54
Dhoraji(Guj)19.502337.570.6016352255-16.37
Balrampur(UP)12.00-25433.0019701950-1.50
Sehjanwa(UP)10.00NC1429.30197519759.72
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC190.0020502100-
Achalda(UP)5.00NC399.30198020101.54
Gorakhpur(MP)4.8033.332376.5517251900-1.43
Balrampur(UP)2.502522.507500760020.00
Khatra(WB)2.00-33.3380.40184018005.14
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.0033.3358.60185018005.71
Anandnagar(UP)1.60NC2580.401975197013.83
Dhoraji(Guj)1.40133.332.0047555205-6.40
Ait(UP)1.10-21.43111.20196019625.95
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC66.00500048008.70
Achalda(UP)1.00NC26.2078207820-
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00NC104.60746078706.57
Divai(UP)0.60NC90.40184518456.34
Published on March 16, 2020
