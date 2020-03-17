Wheat Prices

as on : 17-03-2020 04:02:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Gorakhpur(MP)16.90252.082393.45175517250.29
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC195.0020502050-
Published on March 17, 2020
