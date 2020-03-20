Wheat Prices

as on : 20-03-2020 06:34:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Khategaon(MP)1275.6728248.222611.1516002100-19.40
Rajkot(Guj)1205.001597.184723.0017552275-14.39
Agra(UP)1149.0020.1939481.50201020402.29
Kota(Raj)835.00440.4530625.5019452100NC
Himatnagar(Guj)750.80-6356.602100--8.70
Nimbahera(Raj)750.00-1000.001990--
Tarapur(Guj)708.59-1453.931852--28.41
Narsinghgarh(MP)611.901743.074286.2017302180-6.99
Kalapipal(MP)500.002280.95894.10180018902.86
Sultanpur(UP)500.001505685.0019252040-2.53
Dahod(Guj)471.10593.814405.0020502280NC
Kadiri(Guj)465.004328.57923.3018502175-9.76
Lakhimpur(UP)400.0014.2963480.00201020102.03
Shajapur(MP)354.40909.69512.9017842215-
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)345.0085251136.0018802100-5.05
Lalitpur(UP)340.0025.9313495.00196020506.52
Etawah(UP)330.00329001085.0019752050-1.74
Taloda(Guj)317.802091.72332.3019152325-
Visavadar(Guj)280.10839.93638.3816952130-13.08
Gondal(UP)259.505.0619341.00200019501.78
Nawabganj(UP)230.00900758.002000194029.03
Aligarh(UP)220.00-26.6720135.00203020203.57
Azamgarh(UP)215.00-23.213382.00198519957.30
Bangalore(Kar)206.0031.214746.003250350018.18
Halvad(Guj)204.3216926.67298.2016252150-18.75
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)200.005.262870.00203520905.71
Saharanpur(UP)168.5085.165643.60204021352.51
Hardoi(UP)160.00-6012400.00200019901.52
Allahabad(UP)130.001601920.00202021251.51
Dehgam(Guj)114.904895.65418.6018422237-5.54
Sitapur(UP)112.009.278171.20198019850.51
Barhaj(UP)110.00107485.00198019908.49
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)101.00180.561525.9017502125-14.84
Lucknow(UP)98.00-22963.50204020150.99
Muzzafarnagar(UP)85.006.251804.00205021052.50
Madhoganj(UP)84.00-6.673785.50202020255.21
Ghaziabad(UP)80.00-33.332780.00212521503.66
Kayamganj(UP)80.00166.672300.00195019601.04
Muradabad(UP)77.00101218.00203020602.78
Kishunpur(UP)62.001003814.0019001900-2.56
Lalganj(UP)62.0037.782433.7019651925-
Lalsot(Raj)60.30170.43102.00207720884.11
Dadri(UP)60.00-33.332541.00208021001.46
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)58.501252665.80208820504.82
Faizabad(UP)57.5027.78833.30198519801.02
Badayoun(UP)55.00103.7492.6020402060-
Karvi(UP)55.00-8.333254.35193519502.65
Dhoraji(Guj)52.50169.23123.1016651635-14.83
Savarkundla(Guj)50.002400146.6019952228-3.30
Ballia(UP)50.0042.861846.002060205010.75
Jaunpur(UP)46.0076.921249.00202520358.87
Khair(UP)45.0012.52493.00204020503.03
Tundla(UP)45.00181.25870.60202020703.86
Visnagar(Guj)44.70110.85389.4017772287-15.58
Mangrol(Guj)44.00-8.33386.9017151715-6.03
Mahoba(UP)42.50553.85705.8019702015-
Hapur(UP)40.00NC926.00204520701.24
Mainpuri(UP)39.00-9.32062.9019661975-0.46
Pilibhit(UP)38.00-55832.50202520203.58
Rura(UP)37.50NC1148.50192019403.78
Firozabad(UP)37.00-19.57912.20212021401.44
Tulsipur(UP)37.0054.17403.501975195013.83
Banda(UP)36.00-16.281308.5019001970-3.06
Etah(UP)35.00NC3400.00197519901.80
Maigalganj(UP)35.0040958.4019501980-
Golagokarnath(UP)35.00-12.57430.10200020256.38
Bilsi(UP)32.50209.5284.4020452060-
Bareilly(UP)32.00120.692432.30205020504.59
Jayas(UP)31.0022.053779.9019902020-0.50
Raath(UP)30.50-11.59289.5018001950-
Achnera(UP)30.00114.291159.00202021204.12
Charra(UP)30.00-403539.50202020402.02
Kosikalan(UP)30.00-3.233579.70205020203.54
Bachranwa(UP)30.007.141706.0019101920-2.05
Haathras(UP)30.0023.46960.9020502250-2.29
Basti(UP)28.00401094.00197519507.34
Mathura(UP)28.00NC1581.00201521000.75
Bijnaur(UP)27.5083.33125.00205021009.92
Rasda(UP)27.00237.589.0020302070-
Choubepur(UP)25.20-55.791220.50204021002.51
Chhpara(MP)25.10-25.101812--
Kalol(Guj)25.0040075.0019752225-4.03
Kasganj(UP)25.00253982.70198020300.51
Hasanpur(UP)24.00140135.0020002080-
Kasimbazar(WB)24.00-20527.5021002300-2.78
Jhansi(UP)22.50181.25408.80194019503.47
Gangapur City(Raj)21.70-19.632123.5018842015-4.37
Shamli(UP)21.5095.45262.70205021255.13
Amroha(UP)20.0040064.5041002080-
Khalilabad(UP)20.00-201105.00200020257.53
Raibareilly(UP)20.00-20894.0019501950-1.27
Kannauj(UP)20.00NC911.0019602040-2.00
Fatehpur(UP)19.5018.181941.90196520151.29
Konch(UP)19.0090301.5018701960-
Pratapgarh(UP)18.50-26289.00196019502.62
Buland Shahr(UP)18.00-25991.00205020751.99
Sahiyapur(UP)18.00-78.823755.0019709406.78
Ujhani(UP)18.00-101017.50204020757.37
Auraiya(UP)16.00-73.333333.0019702020-0.25
Khurja(UP)16.0045.45607.00205020553.27
Balrampur(UP)16.0033.33449.0019801970-1.00
Jhijhank(UP)16.00-11.11459.002040202018.26
Ruperdeeha(UP)16.006.671057.00185018502.78
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)15.5063.16297.50202021052.02
Rampur(UP)15.0066.67339.00204020503.82
Bhadravathi(Kar)14.00-22.2249.0019002638-
Farukhabad(UP)13.50-3.57826.0019601920NC
Baberu(UP)13.00-18.75336.50193019701.58
Rudauli(UP)12.806.67507.0019851980-
Risia(UP)12.00-503471.101970196521.60
Viswan(UP)12.0071.43413.00185018505.71
Utraula(UP)12.00-36.8460.0020001940-
Bharthna(UP)12.001002895.0019001980-4.52
Rajula(Guj)11.70-13.901900--9.74
Naanpara(UP)11.10-43.94895.20192519003.49
Gadaura(UP)11.00-8.333460.50185018401.65
Devariya(UP)11.0022.22613.80198519757.88
Muskara(UP)10.90-68.51389.00195019902.63
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)10.50-19.23701.10195020607.14
Mungawali(MP)10.30145.24123.2016002005-
Dhansura(Guj)10.0090049.0017102000-10.00
Shikohabad(UP)10.00-50748.0020202045NC
Dankaur(UP)10.00-229.772020--
Sandila(UP)10.00NC2475.0019901960-
Purwa(UP)9.00NC306.002020200010.38
Puwaha(UP)9.00-105231.00205020502.50
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)9.001400263.6020702100-
Siddhpur(Guj)8.74-44.58517.4617822227-15.22
Bijay Nagar(Raj)8.70770245.2018502050-7.50
Robertsganj(UP)8.50112.5530.30201520504.68
Aliganj(UP)8.00-55.5626.0019502000-
Sehjanwa(UP)8.00-201437.301985197510.28
Rampurhat(WB)7.302.8276.8021001890NC
Khedbrahma(Guj)7.0040314.0018002227-8.72
Badda(UP)7.00-75187.8020502000-
Mohamadabad(UP)6.80-17.07553.60194019554.30
Thara(Guj)6.6026.92318.5017802260-18.91
Bharatpur(Raj)6.20-6.202062--
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)6.00-11.901812--
Gorakhpur(MP)5.60-66.862399.0517371755-0.74
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)5.50323.08714.2018092009-9.50
Mirzapur(UP)5.5010203.50205020755.13
Khairagarh(UP)5.1041.67197.7018501900-4.64
Fatehabad(UP)5.0025864.80195020207.14
Bharuasumerpur(UP)5.00-751237.50200020002.56
Soharatgarh(UP)5.00251082.00198020007.03
Achalda(UP)5.00NC404.30196019800.51
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)5.00-37.5805.0019051865-
Mauranipur(UP)4.60-74.44395.20195019505.41
Beawar(Raj)4.30258.3317.9020002100-4.76
Babrala(UP)4.10-30.51124.10195019009.55
Tanda Urmur(UP)4.00-107.001950-5.98
Mawana(UP)4.00-33.3375.0020172105-
Puranpur(UP)4.00-80.952890.80202020204.12
Wazirganj(UP)3.80-24250.802025205011.88
Jalaun(UP)3.50-32.69879.0019001971-4.14
Gurusarai(UP)3.00150226.60194519655.14
Vadgam(Guj)2.8025031.3016552155-13.58
Khatra(WB)2.703583.10185018405.71
Sriganganagar(F&V)(Raj)2.30-29.602025--
Palitana(Guj)2.1898.184.6217502250-16.67
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-20573.501985198010.28
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.80-1060.40185018505.71
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)1.70-3217.9019502300-7.14
Goluwala(Raj)1.60-1408.301900--1.30
Mansa(Guj)1.50-14.241700--27.66
Pawai(MP)1.50-46.436.3018901850-
Anandnagar(UP)1.50-6.252581.901970197513.54
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.50-50152.0019001900-
Gangoh(UP)1.30-18.75901.402190216518.70
Dindori(MP)1.00-79.59472.4418401980-0.54
Ghiraur(UP)1.00NC193.0019701960-
Published on March 20, 2020
