Wheat Prices

as on : 02-04-2020 03:41:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)922.0026.312635.00202020201.76
Barhaj(UP)150.00252110.00196019707.69
Bachranwa(UP)98.00226.67658.0019251910-1.28
Nargunda(Kar)83.00245.83311.0021012000-5.70
Bangalore(Kar)74.00-64.081473.003250325018.18
Maur(UP)64.00-128.001975-7.34
Kopaganj(UP)64.0016.36364.00197520006.18
Chorichora(UP)60.009.09930.00195019705.98
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)55.00-15.38955.002135210010.91
Ballia(UP)40.00-33.33526.002120210013.98
Bareilly(UP)35.00600352.002200217512.24
Firozabad(UP)31.0026.53523.00212021501.44
Jaunpur(UP)29.0093.33500.002050207510.22
Pilibhit(UP)29.00-27.5378.50205020104.06
Unnao(UP)27.50-3.51237.50206020503.52
Devariya(UP)27.50-8.33258.50196519606.79
Kosikalan(UP)25.0025603.00204020503.03
Chitwadagaon(UP)25.00-37.590.0021102080-
Gazipur(UP)25.0025305.002100210010.53
Rasda(UP)25.00-16.67163.0021102080-
Uttaripura(UP)23.00-63.61263.0020002000NC
Gorakhpur(UP)21.507.5176.0019151925-
Vishalpur(UP)20.00-21.26194.90200020202.56
Salon(UP)18.00-1086.00192520002.67
Choubepur(UP)14.20-16.47513.80205020003.02
Bindki(UP)12.00-33.331682.0019601960-1.01
Puranpur(UP)11.0054.93193.40211020407.65
Azamgarh(UP)10.00-93.332127.00195019805.41
Hasanpur(UP)10.00-33.33141.0021002100-
Khalilabad(UP)10.00-50305.00200020007.53
Purwa(UP)9.00-10110.002050204010.22
Ajuha(UP)8.00NC133.00205020454.59
Pukhrayan(UP)7.004061.00200020001.52
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)7.00-12.592.0019151915-
Manendragarh(Cht)6.00-12.002412--
Sahiyapur(UP)6.00-50280.00196019656.52
Jhijhank(UP)6.00-66.6795.002020197017.10
Shikohabad(UP)5.00NC126.00210020803.96
Bharwari(UP)4.40-1239.802040200017.24
Tanda Urmur(UP)4.0033.3319.00196019506.52
Jafarganj(UP)4.00-71.43275.00198019904.76
Soharatgarh(UP)3.00-14.29174.00198019857.61
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.0081.8216.00185018505.71
Khatra(WB)1.8012.520.70185018505.71
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.50NC34.5019001900-
Ghiraur(UP)1.202027.6020001980-
Chandoli(UP)0.80-46.673.102025200010.05
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-12.548.201970198512.57
Published on April 02, 2020
