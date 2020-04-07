Wheat Prices

as on : 07-04-2020 03:13:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Banthara(UP)506.70-1013.402150-13.16
Etawah(UP)400.006566.671315.0019352150-3.73
Mathura(UP)320.005233.33880.00199520200.25
Haathras(UP)200.0068.35818.40440041007.32
Durg(Cht)189.60553.79408.2017401800-
Barhaj(UP)150.00NC2410.00195019607.14
Bindki(UP)140.001066.671962.0019701960-0.51
Aligarh(UP)120.00204980.00202022203.06
Hardoi(UP)120.00-251960.00205020004.06
Kustagi(Kar)85.00-170.001900--
Lucknow(UP)75.0031.581105.5019802050-1.98
Gorakhpur(UP)75.0025355.2082507950-
Gadaura(UP)72.00260348.50190018504.40
Agra(UP)67.45-92.6812769.90205020203.27
Bharthna(UP)60.002300173.5019251950-3.27
Chorichora(UP)60.00NC1050.00194519505.71
Allahabad(UP)55.00120580.0020152050NC
Siliguri(WB)51.0021.43341.009000900038.46
Auraiya(UP)50.00212.5388.0019251970-2.53
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.00-41.182030.002140215010.31
Kopaganj(UP)49.00-23.44462.00195019754.84
Bahraich(UP)45.50-56.71831.101980197010.00
Saharanpur(UP)40.00-79.491096.10210020005.53
Haathras(UP)40.001233.33403.00680068001.49
Mainpuri(UP)38.00245.45558.50202020002.28
Kawardha(Cht)37.0070.5195.7050005100-2.87
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)35.0075154.50203520802.78
Sehjanwa(UP)35.0075386.30194019707.78
Gazipur(UP)34.0036373.00208021009.47
Chorichora(UP)34.0013.33179.008260805030.39
Azamgarh(UP)31.502152190.00195019505.41
Barabanki(UP)31.00-67.02156.0019001965-4.28
Faizabad(UP)30.00-25415.50200019901.78
Buland Shahr(UP)30.00500231.00203020601.00
Kishunpur(UP)29.00-53.23469.0017001900NC
Unnao(UP)28.704.36294.90202520601.76
Farukhabad(UP)28.00115.38226.50198019651.54
Bachranwa(UP)28.00-71.43714.0019251925-1.28
Sirsa(UP)25.20-50.401860--
Kosikalan(UP)25.00NC653.00202020402.02
Devariya(UP)25.00-9.09308.50196019656.52
Vilaspur(UP)24.00-4182.002150213013.46
Tulsipur(UP)22.50-27.42259.501975200013.83
Hasanpur(UP)22.00120185.0021302100-
Chitwadagaon(UP)21.00-16132.0020202110-
Basti(UP)20.00-28.57258.00194019754.86
Jaunpur(UP)20.00-31.03540.002060205010.75
Pratapgarh(UP)19.00-9.52215.50196019652.62
Salon(UP)18.00NC122.00192519252.67
Raath(UP)18.00-40.98101.0018401800-
Lucknow(UP)17.50-20.45122.007900750018.80
Sandila(UP)17.00-66262.0019701990-
Madhoganj(UP)16.00-62.35788.00197520001.80
Balrampur(UP)16.00300152.00198019802.86
Choubepur(UP)15.207.04544.20210020505.53
Sahiyapur(UP)15.00150310.00196019606.52
Rasda(UP)15.00-40193.0020202110-
Nargunda(Kar)14.00-83.13339.0020502101-7.99
Achnera(UP)14.00-30202.00206020504.04
Badayoun(UP)14.00-65.85283.002145208512.30
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)14.00-76.67203.0019502000-0.51
Kasimbazar(WB)12.5025255.00230022506.48
Ajuha(UP)12.0050157.00202020503.06
Tikonia(UP)11.10-63.1262.3017502000NC
Purwa(UP)11.0022.22132.00202020508.60
Puranpur(UP)11.00NC215.40205021104.59
Jafarganj(UP)11.00175297.00192019801.59
Chandausi(UP)10.00-60188.00214020908.08
Shikohabad(UP)10.00100146.00204521001.24
Gorakhpur(UP)10.00-53.49196.0019601915-
Pilibhit(UP)10.00-65.52398.50215020509.14
Safdarganj(UP)10.00NC72.501990198010.56
Bangarpet(Kar)10.00-16.6732.0079007600-
Ajuha(UP)9.0028.5732.008000790033.89
Kayamganj(UP)8.00-77.14526.0019401970NC
Viswan(UP)8.00-65.22112.001950185011.43
Shahganj(UP)8.00-69.2373.00200021603.09
Basti(UP)8.00-16.008000-25.79
Akbarpur(UP)6.80-46.03180.7019301985-1.03
Mirzapur(UP)6.0033.3366.00208521008.03
Jasvantnagar(UP)6.00-12.001780--
Dankaur(UP)6.00-2546.0020752020-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)6.00-50116.005125505010.22
Raigarh(Cht)5.00-90.9165.0018002100-
Fatehpur(UP)5.0011.11272.10194019601.04
Khalilabad(UP)5.00-50315.00200020007.53
Soharatgarh(UP)5.0066.67184.00195019805.98
Milak(UP)5.0010012.5021302085-
Devariya(UP)5.00-9.0934.0079007650-
Bharwari(UP)4.40NC48.602020204016.09
Tanda Urmur(UP)4.00NC27.00195019605.98
Bangarmau(UP)4.00-80752.00198020601.54
Jhijhank(UP)4.00-33.33103.001960202013.62
Faizabad(UP)4.00-11.1128.508800800028.47
Gazipur(UP)4.0066.6732.908500846024.09
Saharanpur(UP)4.006014.508660850038.56
Chandoli(UP)3.50337.510.102025202510.05
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.50-65147.30195019707.14
Kosikalan(UP)3.507522.308550860033.59
Kopaganj(UP)3.206013.208000746025.79
Milak(UP)3.206.679.4077507810-
Uttaripura(UP)3.00-86.96269.0019002000-5.00
Mathura(UP)3.007.1418.108620820030.61
Balrampur(UP)3.0020015.507200750015.20
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.5066.6739.5019001900-
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-5015.008050740026.57
Mirzapur(UP)2.50NC21.508565845023.59
Gurusarai(UP)2.20-26.6711.60195019455.41
Varipaal(UP)2.00-4.001930--
Etawah(UP)2.00-2012.6081508000-
Khalilabad(UP)2.00NC12.008600775040.98
Agra(UP)2.0010012.508750878025.90
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)2.00-4.007950-35.67
Khatra(WB)1.80NC24.30185018505.71
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50-258.008200770017.56
Kasganj(UP)1.50-256.608790878030.80
Buland Shahr(UP)1.50258.308130780028.64
Ajuha(UP)1.50255.405600552515.46
Golagokarnath(UP)1.50NC4.507940780024.45
Khurja(UP)1.407.699.108135810029.13
Puranpur(UP)1.30-27.787.057850815023.52
Ghiraur(UP)1.20NC30.0019802000-
Auraiya(UP)1.20-203.908250800015.55
Fatehpur(UP)1.2010010.608140815017.46
Paliakala(UP)1.10NC7.007960785021.34
Pratappur(Cht)1.00-2.001840--
Naanpara(UP)1.00-50197.70195019504.84
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.00-5018.00185018505.71
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC6.00111001310029.07
Aligarh(UP)1.00-5027.005600560030.23
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-33.339.008600772021.13
Puwaha(UP)1.0042.862.707900820044.95
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-16.6710.808475845020.21
Mainpuri(UP)1.00NC4.808820860030.67
Dankaur(UP)1.00-33.336.5081007712-
Naanpara(UP)1.00258.0077509000-
Risia(UP)0.90-93.08167.301970197014.53
Robertsganj(UP)0.80-73.3332.40205020806.49
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80-205.908100805026.07
Jaunpur(UP)0.80-603.608500846023.19
Unnao(UP)0.8014.292.308125815037.71
Sandila(UP)0.8014.295.7079807860-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.7016.677.807880742024.29
Vilaspur(UP)0.70-36.363.408050803029.01
Bharthna(UP)0.70-303.608800805033.33
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-14.2949.401940197010.86
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60-4011.308400746020.00
Jhijhank(UP)0.60-252.0075807480-
Raath(UP)0.60-84.625.1039504300-
Published on April 07, 2020
