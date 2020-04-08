Wheat Prices

as on : 08-04-2020 03:03:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)653.00868.1214075.90202520502.02
Banthara(UP)545.007.562103.4018502150-2.63
Mathura(UP)340.006.251560.0019501995-2.01
Hardoi(UP)240.001002440.00200020501.52
Nawabganj(UP)230.00NC811.002010200029.68
Durg(Cht)177.20-6.54762.6018151740-
Gondal(UP)172.50-1.433230.50200020102.56
Aligarh(UP)140.0016.675260.00200020202.04
Gadaura(UP)138.0091.67624.50188019003.30
Bindki(UP)130.00-7.142222.0019751970-0.25
Barhaj(UP)130.00-13.332670.00195019507.14
Ghaziabad(UP)75.00-6.25845.00220021257.32
Vishalpur(UP)61.00205316.9019502000NC
Auraiya(UP)60.0020508.0019201925-2.78
Haathras(UP)60.0050523.00700068004.48
Kopaganj(UP)58.0018.37578.00194019504.30
Etawah(UP)50.00-87.51415.0019351935-3.73
Siliguri(WB)48.00-5.88437.009000900038.46
Saharanpur(UP)43.007.51182.10210021005.53
Azamgarh(UP)40.0026.982270.00194019504.86
Jaunpur(UP)40.00100620.002075206011.56
Mainpuri(UP)40.005.26638.50201020201.77
Gazipur(UP)36.005.88445.00208020809.47
Firozabad(UP)35.0012.9593.0020802120-0.48
Faizabad(UP)33.0010481.50200020001.78
Bahraich(UP)32.00-29.67895.101980198010.00
Muradabad(UP)31.0024499.00209020506.09
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)30.00-14.29214.50204020353.03
Kosikalan(UP)30.0020713.0019502020-1.52
Devariya(UP)30.0020368.50196519606.79
Tikonia(UP)29.70167.57121.7017401750-0.57
Farukhabad(UP)29.003.57284.5019401980-0.51
Madhoganj(UP)25.0056.25838.00198019752.06
Rasda(UP)25.0066.67243.0020152020-
Jafarganj(UP)24.00118.18345.00191019201.06
Basti(UP)23.0015304.00194019404.86
Nargunda(Kar)22.0057.14383.0022002050-1.26
Vilaspur(UP)21.00-12.5224.002130215012.40
Ballia(UP)20.00-50566.002050212010.22
Salon(UP)20.0011.11162.00192519252.67
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-42.86426.30194519408.06
Balrampur(UP)18.0012.5188.00196019801.82
Sahiyapur(UP)12.00-20334.00196019606.52
Ghaziabad(UP)12.0050168.508500720030.77
Ajuha(UP)11.00-8.33179.00201520202.81
Puranpur(UP)11.00NC237.40209520506.89
Pilibhit(UP)10.505419.50205021504.06
Achnera(UP)10.00-28.57222.00205020603.54
Kayamganj(UP)10.0025546.0019351940-0.26
Purwa(UP)9.00-18.18150.00201020208.06
Ajuha(UP)8.00-11.1148.008050800034.73
Fatehpur(UP)6.5030285.10194519401.30
Bangarmau(UP)6.0050764.00200019802.56
Pukhrayan(UP)6.00-14.2973.00200020001.52
Milak(UP)6.002024.5021302130-
Devariya(UP)6.002046.0080007900-
Saharanpur(UP)6.005026.508500866036.00
Mirzapur(UP)5.00-16.6776.00208020857.77
Jasvantnagar(UP)5.00-16.6722.0017751780-
Viswan(UP)5.00-37.5122.001950195011.43
Bharwari(UP)5.0013.6458.602000202014.94
Basti(UP)5.00-37.526.008150800028.14
Gazipur(UP)4.601542.108360850022.04
Akbarpur(UP)4.50-33.82189.7019301930-1.03
Faizabad(UP)4.5012.537.508800880028.47
Tanda Urmur(UP)4.00NC35.00194019505.43
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)4.0014.29155.30197019508.24
Mathura(UP)3.206.6724.508750862032.58
Ghaziabad(UP)3.00-82.3538.005850565030.00
Kosikalan(UP)3.00-14.2928.308530855033.28
Mirzapur(UP)3.002027.508570856523.67
Kopaganj(UP)2.50-21.8818.208100800027.36
Agra(UP)2.502517.508800875026.62
Balrampur(UP)2.50-16.6720.507200720015.20
Azamgarh(UP)2.30-819.608075805026.97
Gurusarai(UP)2.20NC16.00195019505.41
Bachranwa(UP)2.00-92.86718.0019251925-1.28
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00-2043.5019001900-
Aligarh(UP)2.0010031.005500560027.91
Fatehpur(UP)2.0066.6714.608140814017.46
Milak(UP)2.00-37.513.4077307750-
Naanpara(UP)1.808011.6077007750-
Jaunpur(UP)1.601006.808550850023.91
Etawah(UP)1.50-2515.6086508150-
Puranpur(UP)1.5015.3810.057800785022.74
Kasganj(UP)1.40-6.679.408810879031.10
Ghiraur(UP)1.20NC32.4019801980-
Farukhabad(UP)1.202011.408650860021.83
Ajuha(UP)1.20-207.805620560015.88
Pratappur(Cht)1.00NC4.0018401840-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC8.00190019009.51
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC8.00111001110029.07
Auraiya(UP)1.00-16.675.908700825021.85
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00NC3.005300520016.48
Puwaha(UP)1.00NC4.707900790044.95
Kayamganj(UP)1.00NC12.808500847520.57
Mainpuri(UP)1.00NC6.808800882030.37
Etah(UP)0.90-649.008800860027.91
Anandnagar(UP)0.7016.6750.801935194010.57
Naanpara(UP)0.60-40198.90195019504.84
Charra(UP)0.60NC1.8089508660-
Vilaspur(UP)0.60-14.294.608050805029.01
Published on April 08, 2020
