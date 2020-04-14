Wheat Prices

as on : 14-04-2020 11:06:51 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Shahjahanpur(UP)1400.00139002920.0018752045-13.19
Tilhar(UP)527.80-1055.601850-8.00
Barhaj(UP)120.00-7.692910.00196019507.69
Payagpur(UP)12.50-56.966.5018301830-
Shahjahanpur(UP)4.0017.6511.4077857515-
Published on April 14, 2020
