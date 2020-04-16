Wheat Prices

as on : 16-04-2020 03:29:33 PM



Arrivals | Price
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Sitapur(UP)1544.001052.244300.6019101972-3.05
Lakhimpur(UP)1250.00212.512890.0019002010-3.55
Puwaha(UP)1016.7066782251.4019002040-5.00
Pilibhit(UP)800.007519.052019.5018902050-4.06
Mathura(UP)670.0097.062900.0019251950-3.27
Khanpur(Raj)515.005958.821081.0018101961-8.35
Puranpur(UP)472.004190.911181.4019002095-3.06
Banthara(UP)463.60-14.943030.6019001850NC
Agra(UP)372.50-42.9614820.90202020251.76
Hardoi(UP)350.0045.833140.0019252000-2.28
Tikonia(UP)284.30857.24690.30180017402.86
Katra(UP)261.00-522.001835--
Bareilly(UP)223.00537.14798.0019102200-2.55
Bharthna(UP)220.00266.67613.5019301925-3.02
Mehmoodabad(UP)205.00156.251122.2019001960-5.00
Ghaziabad(UP)200.00166.671245.0020402200-0.49
Kosikalan(UP)200.00566.671113.0019301950-2.53
Pratapgarh(Raj)199.70-399.401880--
Gondal(UP)180.004.353590.5019002000-2.56
Gadaura(UP)179.0029.71982.50189018806.18
Aligarh(UP)150.007.145560.0019202000-2.04
Bindki(UP)150.0015.382522.0019251975-2.78
Barhaj(UP)150.00253210.00195019607.14
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)145.001902320.00197521401.80
Paliakala(UP)100.00316.67284.00189019902.16
Saharanpur(UP)96.00123.261374.10200021000.50
Etawah(UP)90.00801595.0019351935-3.73
Durg(Cht)86.20-51.35935.0017681815-
Manendragarh(Cht)80.00-160.001810-3.43
Azamgarh(UP)80.001002430.00192519404.05
Khair(UP)80.0077.78443.0019252040-2.28
Sanwer(MP)77.00-154.001935-4.59
Bachranwa(UP)75.003650868.00192519254.62
Golagokarnath(UP)75.00114.29438.0018802000NC
Raigarh(Cht)74.001380213.0016501800-
Madhoganj(UP)72.00188982.0019251980-0.77
Buland Shahr(UP)65.00116.67361.0020002030-0.50
Lucknow(UP)63.00-161231.5019501980-3.47
Jaunpur(UP)60.0050740.00202520758.87
Bijay Nagar(Raj)59.50583.91152.6019501850NC
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)55.00NC1065.00202021354.94
Maur(UP)54.00-15.62236.00192519754.62
Partaval(UP)50.001566.67217.50192519355.48
Ujhani(UP)50.00177.78158.50192520401.32
Firozabad(UP)48.0037.14689.0020152080-3.59
Bahraich(UP)45.0040.62985.10193019807.22
Basti(UP)45.0095.65394.00192519404.05
Hapur(UP)45.0012.5345.0020002045-3.85
Unnao(UP)41.8045.64378.5019302025-3.02
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)40.0033.33294.50200020401.01
Khalilabad(UP)40.00700395.00194520004.57
Maigalganj(UP)40.0014.29455.0018401950-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)40.00NC388.0020002050NC
Sandila(UP)40.00135.29342.0019301970-
Thara(Guj)39.00490.91147.7018051780-17.77
Tundla(UP)37.00-17.78185.50201020201.77
Meerut(UP)36.00620154.0020402340-1.45
Choubepur(UP)35.40132.89615.0019762100-0.70
Nawabganj(UP)35.00-84.78881.001900201022.58
Shikohabad(UP)35.00250216.00204020450.99
Chitwadagaon(UP)35.0066.67202.0020102020-
Utraula(UP)35.00483.33148.5019002010-
Dankaur(UP)35.00483.33116.0020002075-
Muradabad(UP)33.006.45565.0019002090-3.55
Khategaon(MP)30.00-97.651449.4719251600-3.02
Hasanpur(UP)30.0036.36245.0019202130-
Haathras(UP)30.00NC174.3018012050-14.16
Dadri(UP)30.00200418.0020102010-3.37
Rasda(UP)30.0020303.0020202015-
Bazar Atriya(Cht)28.00-56.001600--
Farukhabad(UP)28.00-3.45340.5019351940-0.77
Soharatgarh(UP)26.00420236.00192519504.62
Balrampur(UP)26.0044.44240.00195019605.98
Kekri(Raj)25.00-50.001661--
Gorakhpur(UP)25.00150246.0019251960-
Kannauj(UP)24.0020246.5019351970-3.25
Pratapgarh(UP)22.0015.79259.50193019601.05
Safdarganj(UP)22.00120116.50185019902.78
Vishalpur(UP)21.50-64.75359.9017851950-8.46
Tulsipur(UP)21.00-6.67301.501915197510.37
Raath(UP)21.0016.67143.0019251840-
Kayamganj(UP)20.00100586.00193019353.21
Amroha(UP)18.00-1065.5019104100-
Sahiyapur(UP)18.0050370.00192519604.62
Shamli(UP)17.00-20.93119.70200020502.56
Gazipur(UP)16.00-55.56477.00204020807.37
Nagaram(Raj)15.502483.3332.6017312038-8.89
Nargunda(Kar)15.00-31.82413.0018722200-15.98
Sikandraraau(UP)15.00NC97.00192519853.49
Ajuha(UP)14.0027.27207.0019502015-0.51
Jahangirabad(UP)12.5038.89114.00197020406.78
Uttaripura(UP)12.00300293.0018401900-8.00
Purwa(UP)11.0022.22172.00193020103.76
Jangipura(UP)11.00-56258.00205021007.89
Jalgaon(Masawat)(Mah)10.00-20.001800--10.00
Salon(UP)10.00-50182.00192519252.67
Jafarganj(UP)10.00-58.33365.001930191013.53
Lalganj(UP)9.00-66.67643.5019251950-
Jhijhank(UP)9.00125121.001960196013.62
Akbarpur(UP)8.5088.89206.7019251930-1.28
Jalaun(UP)8.00128.5752.7019251900-2.88
Jhansi(UP)7.50-66.6789.50193519405.16
Milak(UP)7.502539.5019302130-
Charra(UP)7.00-76.67644.0019252020-2.78
Mirzapur(UP)6.503089.00200020803.63
Bharwari(UP)6.503071.601950200012.07
Dataganj(UP)6.50-13.001810--
Rudauli(UP)6.20-50.79113.4019201990-
Bijnaur(UP)6.005085.50193020604.61
Jasvantnagar(UP)6.002034.0018801775-
Wazirganj(UP)6.002088.80192521006.35
Shimoga(Kar)5.0015012.0033003300-
Akola(Mah)5.00-10.002550--
Chorichora(UP)5.00-91.671060.00192519454.62
Nandura(Mah)4.00-8.001775--
Jalgaon(Mah)3.00-6.001775--
Khairagarh(UP)3.00-7071.30191518500.79
Achalda(UP)3.00-4099.0019251960-1.28
Auraiya(UP)2.50-95.83513.0019301920-2.28
Naanpara(UP)2.40300203.70194019504.30
Jagnair(UP)2.20-1233.301930183010.92
Risia(UP)2.00122.22171.301940197012.79
Ghiraur(UP)2.0066.6736.4020001980-
Nanuta(UP)2.00-4.002000--
Gurusarai(UP)1.60-27.2719.20192519504.05
Deoulgaon Raja(Mah)1.00-2.001700--
Mawana(UP)1.00-33.3355.5020402000-
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.00-5045.5018401900-
Robertsganj(UP)0.80NC34.00200020503.90
Thanabhawan(UP)0.60-1.201930--
