Wheat Prices

as on : 21-04-2020 04:34:00 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Sultanpur(Pun)4850.00-9700.001925--
Baran(Raj)3500.00-7000.001785--
Shahjahanpur(UP)2600.0085.718120.0018551875-14.12
Khategaon(MP)1967.806459.335385.0719251925-3.02
Narsinghgarh(MP)1782.70191.344485.80192017303.23
Lakhimpur(UP)1200.00-415290.0019051900-3.30
Sitapur(UP)1124.00-27.26548.6019251910-2.28
Mathura(UP)1000.0049.254900.0019251925-3.27
Badda(UP)700.008135.291531.3019002040-
Saharanpur(UP)680.00608.332734.1019402000-2.51
Pilibhit(UP)670.00-16.253359.5019251890-2.28
Khanpur(Raj)565.009.712211.0017371810-12.05
Khair(UP)500.005251443.0019251925-2.28
Hardoi(UP)480.0037.144100.0019251925-2.28
Lalitpur(UP)469.3038.033278.60193019604.89
Bangalore(Kar)457.00517.572387.00295032507.27
Puwaha(UP)450.00-55.743151.4019201900-4.00
Paatan(MP)448.30-896.601940--
Tilhar(UP)420.20-20.391896.00186318508.76
Jalandhar City(Faintan Ganj)(Pun)419.90-839.801925--
Kosikalan(UP)400.001001913.0019251930-2.78
Shikohabad(UP)400.001042.861016.0019602040-2.97
Agra(UP)378.501.6115577.9019602020-1.26
Bharthna(UP)360.0063.641333.5019251930-3.27
Aligarh(UP)350.00133.336260.0019251920-1.79
Tikonia(UP)346.4021.841383.10191518009.43
Puranpur(UP)342.00-27.541865.4019251900-1.79
Katra(UP)334.7028.241191.4018401835-
Jhalarapatan(Raj)328.20-656.401750--
Taloda(Guj)276.60-12.96885.5020631915-
Vilaspur(UP)275.001209.52774.00192521301.58
Vishalpur(UP)266.801140.93893.5019501785NC
Kalapipal(MP)255.00-491110.501925180010.00
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)250.0072.412820.00196019751.03
Madhoganj(UP)240.00233.331462.0019251925-0.77
Mehmoodabad(UP)230.0012.21582.2019201900-4.00
Pratapgarh(Raj)227.5013.92854.4017471880-
Banthara(UP)219.20-52.723469.0019001900NC
Konch(UP)212.001015.79480.0019251870-
Bareilly(UP)210.00-5.831218.0018501910-5.61
Ujhani(UP)210.00320578.50192519251.32
Paliakala(UP)200.00100684.00191018903.24
Raath(UP)195.00828.57533.0019251925-
Maigalganj(UP)180.00350815.0018501840-
Maudaha(UP)180.001700402.5019251925NC
Bindki(UP)180.00202882.0019301925-2.53
Golagokarnath(UP)180.00140798.00191518801.86
Dahod(Guj)176.90-353.801900--
Gondal(UP)175.00-2.783940.5019501900NC
Hasanpur(UP)163.00443.33571.0019251920-
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)162.10-324.201886--
Chirgaon(UP)156.00290352.00192520454.90
Jalaun(UP)155.001837.5362.7019251925-2.88
Barhaj(UP)150.00NC3510.00194019506.59
Gadaura(UP)128.00-28.491238.50190018906.74
Rajkot(Guj)125.80-89.562144.1017001755-17.07
Gondal(Guj)121.00-242.001690--
Etawah(UP)120.0033.331835.0019301935-3.98
Lucknow(UP)118.0087.31467.5019301950-4.46
Aliganj(UP)110.00587.5360.30192019803.78
Allahabad(UP)110.00100800.0019502015-3.23
Morena(MP)102.50-205.001740--13.00
Surajpur(Cht)99.002257.14222.701926185014.99
Buland Shahr(UP)95.0046.15551.0019302000-3.98
Bachranwa(UP)95.0026.671058.00192519254.62
Charra(UP)90.001185.71824.0019251925-2.78
Azamgarh(UP)85.006.252600.00192519254.05
Basti(UP)85.0088.89564.00192519254.05
Naugarh(UP)80.50-55.28341.00192519904.62
Nautnava(UP)76.50-153.001905-3.53
Maur(UP)73.0035.19382.00192519254.62
Kopaganj(UP)73.0025.86724.00192519403.49
Thara(Guj)72.6086.15292.9018481805-15.81
Soharatgarh(UP)72.00176.92380.00192519254.62
Ballia(UP)70.00250706.00195020504.84
Hapur(UP)70.0055.56485.0019302000-7.21
Dadri(UP)70.00133.33558.0019302010-7.21
Bijay Nagar(Raj)68.5015.13289.6017501950-10.26
Mainpuri(UP)68.0070774.5019302010-2.28
Durg(Cht)67.40-21.811069.8016001768-
Raibareilly(UP)67.00346.67363.0019251965-2.53
Unnao(UP)63.2051.2504.9019301930-3.02
Badayoun(UP)60.00300627.6019002045-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)60.00990.91353.5019252000-1.28
Khalilabad(UP)60.0050515.00192519453.49
Sandila(UP)60.0050462.0019251930-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)55.0037.5404.5019502000-1.52
Dankaur(UP)55.0057.14226.0019352000-
Karvi(UP)54.80-39.11867.60192519252.12
Visnagar(Guj)54.2021.25266.5018621777-11.54
Meerut(UP)52.0044.44258.0019702040-4.83
Gorakhpur(UP)50.00100346.0019251925-
Jahangirabad(UP)49.00292212.00192519704.34
Robertsganj(UP)48.005900130.00193520000.52
Tundla(UP)48.0029.73281.5019502010-1.27
Palanpur(Guj)46.00666.67235.0018852235-11.08
Farukhabad(UP)46.0064.29432.5019301935-1.03
Amreli(Guj)44.10-60.62202.9018751850-3.60
Bahraich(UP)43.00-4.441071.10192519306.94
Partaval(UP)41.00-18299.50192519255.48
Devariya(UP)40.0033.33448.50193519655.16
Chitwadagaon(UP)40.0014.29282.0019302010-
Choubepur(UP)35.801.13686.6019841976-0.30
Vijaypur(MP)35.20-70.401835--
Tanda Urmur(UP)35.00775105.00192519404.62
Pukhrayan(UP)35.00483.33143.0019252000-2.28
Sehjanwa(UP)35.0075496.30192519454.62
Jaunpur(UP)34.00-43.33808.00195020254.84
Balrampur(UP)34.0030.77308.00192519504.62
Fatehpur(UP)33.50415.38352.10192519450.26
Faizabad(UP)30.00-9.09541.5019252000-2.04
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)30.00-45.451125.00196020201.82
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)30.00114.29263.0019251950-1.79
Rasda(UP)30.00NC363.0020152020-
Gandai(Cht)29.80-59.601840--
Rampur(UP)28.0086.67114.0019202040-3.27
Muskara(UP)28.00156.88472.70192519501.32
Keolari(MP)27.00-54.001925--
Vijapur(Guj)25.50810.7153.8017752250-
Rura(UP)25.50-32723.00192019204.07
Raigarh(Cht)25.00-66.22263.0018001650-
Kapadvanj(Guj)25.0047.06158.0017002100-
Shamli(UP)25.0047.06169.7019302000-1.03
Gazipur(UP)23.0043.75523.00195020402.63
Tulsipur(UP)23.009.52347.501925191510.95
Barabanki(UP)21.00-32.26198.0019351900-2.52
Dindori(MP)20.07190769.32191618403.57
Pratapgarh(UP)20.00-9.09299.50193019301.05
Jhijhank(UP)20.00122.22161.001925196011.59
Achnera(UP)19.0090260.0019402050-0.51
Salon(UP)18.0080218.00192519252.67
Kayamganj(UP)18.00-10622.00193019303.21
Shahganj(UP)16.00100105.00204020005.15
Billsadda(UP)15.00-30.001875--
Rudauli(UP)15.00141.94143.4019251920-
Kamlaganj(UP)14.5061.11109.50190018502.70
Safdarganj(UP)14.20-35.45144.90192518506.94
Achalda(UP)14.00366.67127.0019251925-1.28
Chorichora(UP)14.001801088.00192519254.62
Ajuha(UP)13.00-7.14233.0019301950-1.53
Uttaripura(UP)12.806.67318.6019251840-3.75
Milak(UP)12.5066.6764.5019251930-
Nagaram(Raj)12.40-2057.4017751731-6.58
Atrauli(UP)12.00-24.001925--3.51
Jayas(UP)11.50-62.9300.60192519901.32
Bilsi(UP)11.50-64.62107.4019252045-
Nargunda(Kar)11.00-26.67435.0019571872-12.16
Chandoli(UP)11.00214.2932.10193020254.89
Muzzafarnagar(UP)11.00-72.5410.0019302000-3.50
Auraiya(UP)10.00300533.0019301930-2.28
Sultanpur(UP)10.00-981520.0019251925-2.53
Jafarganj(UP)10.00NC385.001925193013.24
Dausa(Raj)9.60-19.201751--
Purwa(UP)9.50-13.64191.00193019303.76
Gurusarai(UP)9.00462.537.20192519254.05
Beawar(Raj)8.6010023.7018502000-11.90
Naanpara(UP)8.40250220.50192519403.49
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)8.20382.3522.5018001950-14.29
Umreth(Guj)7.50-15.001795--
Siddhpur(Guj)7.13-18.4271.2619271782-8.33
Jasvantnagar(UP)6.508.3347.0018501880-
Bharwari(UP)6.50NC84.601950195012.07
Kalol(Guj)6.00-7652.5017501975-14.97
Bidar(Kar)6.00NC23.00280026007.69
Bangarmau(UP)6.00NC776.0019302000-1.03
Mirzapur(UP)6.00-7.69101.00200020003.63
Risia(UP)6.00200183.301925194011.92
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)6.0050167.30193019706.04
Porbandar(Guj)5.10264.2911.6015501500-
Atarra(UP)5.00-66.67228.00192519201.32
Bewar(UP)5.00-58.3333.0019271940-2.18
Pawai(MP)4.00166.6712.3019251890-
Chandausi(UP)4.00-60196.0019252140-2.78
Mothkur(UP)3.50-7.001930--
Ghiraur(UP)3.507543.4019502000-
Sami(Guj)3.40-6.801850--
Nakud(UP)3.20-6.401930--
Bijnaur(UP)3.00-5091.50192519304.34
Kishunpur(UP)3.00-89.66475.00192517004.62
Mawana(UP)3.0020061.5020052040-
Lalganj(UP)2.50-72.22648.5019251925-
Kandi(WB)2.50-5.001750--
Manendragarh(Cht)2.00-66.6716.0021502412-
Kusmee(Cht)2.00-4.001930--
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.00-77.7819.6019702070-
Khatra(WB)1.80NC27.90185018505.71
Vadgam(Guj)1.70-39.2910.9017401655-9.14
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.505048.5018401840-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.40-98.61365.7016651750-18.98
Dhanura(UP)1.30NC7.50190019003.26
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.202020.40185018505.71
Baikunthpur(Cht)1.00-2.001800--
Basava Kalayana(Kar)1.00-2.003100--
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC10.00184019006.05
Thanabhawan(UP)0.8033.332.8019401930-
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)0.60-1.201840--
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-14.2952.001925193510.00
Published on April 21, 2020
