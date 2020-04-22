Wheat Prices

as on : 22-04-2020 03:24:35 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Sahnewal(Pun)3673.00-7346.001925--
Sidhwan Bet(Pun)3605.00-7210.001925--
Khategaon(MP)2645.3034.4310675.6719201925-3.27
Shahjahanpur(UP)2100.00-19.2312320.0018901855-12.50
Puwaha(UP)1200.00166.675551.4019201920-4.00
Mathura(UP)1100.00107100.0019301925-3.02
Sitapur(UP)1080.00-3.918708.6019251925-2.28
Narsinghgarh(MP)994.80-44.26475.40190019202.15
Lakhimpur(UP)800.00-33.3316890.0019151905-2.79
Shamli(UP)800.0031001769.7019301930-1.03
Pilibhit(UP)760.0013.434879.5019251925-2.28
Saharanpur(UP)750.0010.294234.1019301940-3.02
Tarapur(Guj)616.19-5.672594.2218391807-28.91
Khanpur(Raj)525.00-7.083261.0017301737-12.41
Lalitpur(UP)480.002.284238.60192519304.62
Kosikalan(UP)440.00102793.0019301925-2.53
Banthara(UP)437.7099.684344.4019001900NC
Madhoganj(UP)405.0068.752272.0019251925-0.77
Agra(UP)354.00-6.4716285.9019401960-2.27
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)300.00203420.00196519601.29
Rajkot(Guj)265.20110.812674.5017101700-16.59
Orai(UP)262.80776555.6019251980-
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)262.0012.931126.00193018902.66
Dahod(Guj)256.00-52.251941.4019002050-7.32
Tikonia(UP)255.40-26.271893.90191519159.43
Bindki(UP)230.0027.783342.0019301930-2.53
Mehmoodabad(UP)220.00-4.352022.2019151920-4.25
Tilhar(UP)218.70-47.952333.40187218639.28
Mandla(MP)204.98-409.961925--
Ghaziabad(UP)190.00-51625.0019602040-4.39
Paliakala(UP)180.00-101044.00190519102.97
Gondal(UP)167.00-4.574274.5019501950NC
Banda(UP)154.75329.86477.5019251900-1.79
Tundla(UP)152.00216.67585.5019401950-1.77
Bharuasumerpur(UP)150.00150653.5019251925-1.28
Maigalganj(UP)150.00-16.671115.0018701850-
Maudaha(UP)150.00-16.67702.5019251925NC
Jalaun(UP)145.00-6.45652.7019251925-2.88
Katra(UP)142.00-57.571475.4018401840-
Allahabad(UP)140.0027.271080.0019451950-3.47
Chirgaon(UP)135.00-13.46622.00192519254.90
Etawah(UP)130.008.332095.0019301930-3.98
Lucknow(UP)127.007.631721.5019301930-4.46
Hasanpur(UP)126.60-22.33824.2019251925-
Gangoh(UP)123.009361.54266.90192521904.05
Gadaura(UP)122.00-4.691482.50190019006.74
Buland Shahr(UP)115.0021.05781.0019281930-4.08
Dehgam(Guj)105.00-8.62344.8018121842-7.08
Puranpur(UP)102.50-70.032070.4019251925-1.79
Vishalpur(UP)100.00-62.521093.5019251950-1.28
Payagpur(UP)95.10660.8256.7018501830-
Azamgarh(UP)92.508.822785.00192519254.05
Mainpuri(UP)87.0027.94948.5019251930-2.53
Charra(UP)85.00-5.56994.0019251925-2.78
Ballia(UP)80.0014.29866.00195019504.84
Basti(UP)80.00-5.88724.00192519254.05
Naugarh(UP)80.00-0.62501.00192519254.62
Karvi(UP)79.0544.251025.70192519252.12
Maur(UP)78.006.85538.00192519254.62
Raigarh(Cht)65.00160393.0016501800-
Meerut(UP)65.0025388.0019701970-4.83
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)60.009.09524.5019251950-2.78
Jahangirabad(UP)60.0022.45332.00192519254.34
Khalilabad(UP)60.00NC635.00192519253.49
Muradabad(UP)60.0081.82685.0019251900-2.28
Thara(Guj)58.60-19.28410.1019051848-13.21
Visnagar(Guj)58.307.56383.1018771862-10.83
Palanpur(Guj)53.0015.22341.0018201885-14.15
Unnao(UP)52.90-16.3610.7019301930-3.02
Mahoba(UP)52.5022.09236.5019251940-
Firozabad(UP)52.008.33793.0019352015-7.42
Partaval(UP)51.5025.61402.50192519255.48
Chitwadagaon(UP)50.0025382.0019101930-
Kapadvanj(Guj)45.0080248.0017001700-
Nawabganj(UP)45.0028.57971.001950190025.81
Gorakhpur(UP)45.00-10436.0019251925-
Bachranwa(UP)45.00-52.631148.00192519254.62
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)45.0050353.0019251925-1.79
Farukhabad(UP)44.00-4.35520.5019251930-1.28
Muskara(UP)42.8052.86558.30192519251.32
Sultanpur(UP)42.503251605.0019251925-2.53
Bahraich(UP)42.00-2.331155.10192519256.94
Gulavati(UP)41.00-82.001926-4.11
Nimbahera(Raj)40.00-94.67830.0018141990-
Pukhrayan(UP)40.0014.29223.0019251925-2.28
Tulsipur(UP)40.0073.91427.501925192510.95
Sehjanwa(UP)40.0014.29576.30192519254.62
Choubepur(UP)38.006.15762.6019751984-0.75
Bijay Nagar(Raj)36.30-47.01362.2018501750-5.13
Fatehpur(UP)35.305.37422.70192519250.26
Devariya(UP)35.00-12.5518.50193019354.89
Rasda(UP)35.0016.67433.0019302015-
Kishunpur(UP)34.001033.33543.00192519254.62
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)32.50-44.44585.6017352088-4.93
Balrampur(UP)32.00-5.88372.00192519254.62
Badayoun(UP)30.00-50687.6019251900-
Robertsganj(UP)30.00-37.5190.00195019351.30
Vilaspur(UP)28.00-89.82830.00192519251.58
Utraula(UP)28.00-20204.5019251900-
Faizabad(UP)27.50-8.33596.5019251925-2.04
Pratapgarh(UP)26.0030351.50192519300.79
Amroha(UP)26.0044.44117.5019251910-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00127.27460.0019301930-3.50
Salon(UP)25.0038.89268.00192519252.67
Bhehjoi(UP)25.00614.2953.5019281850-
Sahiyapur(UP)25.0038.89420.00192519254.62
Kayamganj(UP)25.0038.89672.00192519302.94
Kasganj(UP)22.60-9.6284.2019251980-2.28
Achalda(UP)22.0057.14171.0019251925-1.28
Akbarpur(UP)22.00158.82250.7019251925-1.28
Kamlaganj(UP)20.4040.69150.30190019002.70
Dhansura(Guj)20.0010063.0017001700-10.53
Achnera(UP)20.005.26300.0019301940-1.03
Jaunpur(UP)20.00-41.18848.00194519504.57
Billsadda(UP)20.0033.3370.0018801875-
Dausa(Raj)19.80106.2558.8018251751-
Durg(Cht)19.00-71.811107.8017001600-
Gazipur(UP)17.00-26.09557.00195019502.63
Jangipura(UP)17.0054.55292.00195020502.63
Dindori(MP)16.63-17.14102.58193019164.32
Bilsi(UP)16.0039.13139.4019251925-
Rudauli(UP)15.805.33175.0019251925-
Mungawali(MP)15.5050.4945.5016501600NC
Milak(UP)15.2021.694.9019251925-
Tanda Urmur(UP)15.00-57.14135.00192519254.62
Raibareilly(UP)15.00-77.61393.0019251925-2.53
Gurusarai(UP)14.0055.5665.20192519254.05
Jhijhank(UP)14.00-30189.001930192511.88
Bangarmau(UP)13.00116.67802.0019301930-1.03
Nakud(UP)12.40287.531.2019271930-
Ajuha(UP)12.00-7.69257.0019301930-1.53
Chandoli(UP)11.504.5555.10193019304.89
Purwa(UP)11.0015.79213.00193019303.76
Mothkur(UP)10.00185.7127.0019251930-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)10.0040039.6019301970-
Safdarganj(UP)10.00-29.58164.90192519256.94
Uttaripura(UP)9.80-23.44338.2019251925-3.75
Naanpara(UP)9.6014.29239.70192519253.49
Risia(UP)8.0033.33199.301925192511.92
Aliganj(UP)7.50-93.18375.30191519203.51
Bharwari(UP)7.5015.3899.601920195010.34
Auraiya(UP)7.00-30547.0019251930-2.53
Mirzapur(UP)7.0016.67115.00196520001.81
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)6.508.33180.30193019306.04
Mohamadabad(UP)6.00-25124.50193019304.61
Beawar(Raj)5.70-33.7235.1020001850-4.76
Chandausi(UP)5.0025206.0019251925-2.78
Jasvantnagar(UP)5.00-23.0857.0019251850-
Wazirganj(UP)4.80-2098.40192519256.35
Bijnaur(UP)4.5050100.50192519254.34
Lalganj(UP)4.0060656.5019251925-
Vadgam(Guj)3.90129.4118.7018121740-5.38
Ghiraur(UP)3.50NC50.4019601950-
Atarra(UP)3.00-40234.00192519251.32
Mawana(UP)3.00NC67.5019802005-
Baikunthpur(Cht)2.001006.0019301800-
Bewar(UP)2.00-6037.0019271927-2.18
Khatra(WB)2.0011.1131.90185018505.71
Vyra(Guj)1.80-3.602025--
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.6033.3323.60185018505.71
Umreth(Guj)1.50-8018.0017951795-
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.00-33.3350.5018401840-
Devgadhbaria(Guj)0.80-1.601650--
Anandnagar(UP)0.8033.3353.601930192510.29
Published on April 22, 2020
