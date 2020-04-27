Wheat Prices

as on : 27-04-2020 12:14:04 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Baghapurana(Pun)12025.00-24050.001925-4.62
Shahjahanpur(UP)2800.0033.3317920.00188018907.98
Naugarh(UP)850.00962.52201.00192519254.62
Sultanpur(Pun)344.10-92.9110388.2019251925-
Dahod(Guj)333.1030.122607.6019501900-7.14
Tilhar(UP)320.5046.552974.40186218726.40
Gangoh(UP)298.00142.28862.90192519254.34
Durg(Cht)263.601287.371635.0018651700-
Lucknow(UP)230.0081.12181.50193019304.89
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)225.00-14.121576.00199019305.29
Bharuasumerpur(UP)220.0046.671093.50192519254.62
Katra(UP)181.0027.461837.40184018404.25
Ghaziabad(UP)180.00-5.261985.00195019604.28
Kheragarh(Cht)140.00-280.001500--
Barhaj(UP)140.00-6.673790.00195019405.98
Tundla(UP)117.00-23.03819.50192519404.62
Dehgam(Guj)90.10-14.19525.0019171812-0.26
Tikonia(UP)81.20-68.212056.301900191511.76
Khalilabad(UP)80.0033.33795.00192519254.62
Nautnava(UP)80.004.58313.00190519053.53
Firozabad(UP)74.0042.31941.0019351935-7.42
Fatehpur(UP)58.5065.72539.70192519254.05
Soharatgarh(UP)56.00-22.22492.00192519254.62
Bhehjoi(UP)55.00120163.50192819284.78
Billsadda(UP)45.00125160.0018701880-
Balrampur(UP)44.0037.5460.00192519254.62
Bijay Nagar(Raj)37.302.75436.80193018502.66
Dahod(Guj)32.00-0.9396.3046004000-2.13
Jaunpur(UP)30.0050908.00194019454.86
Uttaripura(UP)26.50170.41391.2019251925-3.75
Hanagal(Kar)26.00-52.007101--
Lucknow(UP)26.0048.57174.008000790017.65
Ghaziabad(UP)24.00100216.508400850023.53
Achnera(UP)22.0010344.00188019302.17
Ajuha(UP)19.0058.33295.00193019304.89
Ajuha(UP)9.0012.566.008400805031.25
Aliganj(UP)6.00-20387.30192519154.05
Asansol(WB)5.856.3624.238200800032.26
Asansol(WB)5.804571.352500235028.21
Durgapur(WB)4.904080.852500235021.95
Anandnagar(UP)4.50462.562.60192519304.62
Shahjahanpur(UP)4.00NC19.407850778521.71
Balrampur(UP)4.006028.507800720027.87
Milak(UP)3.206019.8078257730-
Ghaziabad(UP)2.50-16.6743.006000585033.33
Khalilabad(UP)2.502517.008200860036.67
Ajuha(UP)2.0066.6711.805500562013.17
Khatra(WB)1.90-535.70185018505.71
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.60NC26.80185018505.71
Soharatgarh(UP)1.50114.2910.807900788022.01
Jaunpur(UP)1.40-12.59.608300855015.92
Fatehpur(UP)1.30-3517.208275814017.88
Kheragarh(Cht)1.10-2.203500--
Thanabhawan(UP)0.70-12.54.2019301940-
Published on April 27, 2020
