Wheat Prices

as on : 28-04-2020 03:41:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lucknow(UP)350.0052.172881.50192519304.62
Tilhar(UP)330.403.093635.20187518627.14
Katra(UP)269.4048.842376.20184018404.25
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)222.00-1.332020.00201019906.35
Jalalabad(UP)140.20-280.401860--
Barhaj(UP)120.00-14.294030.00195019505.98
Bachranwa(UP)77.0071.111302.00192519254.62
Salon(UP)35.0040338.00192519254.62
Dhrol(Guj)28.80350070.4017002245-8.85
Lucknow(UP)27.505.77229.008000800017.65
Nakud(UP)21.0069.3573.20192619273.27
Milak(UP)10.50-30.92115.9019251925-
Tumkur(Kar)5.00-10.0012000--
Milak(UP)2.00-37.523.8078357825-
Published on April 28, 2020
