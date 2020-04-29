Wheat Prices

as on : 29-04-2020 03:14:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Khategaon(MP)3339.3226.2417354.3119001920-4.28
Jaitu(Bajakhana)(Pun)3000.00-6000.001925--
Rehati(MP)2918.10-5836.201925--
Narsinghgarh(MP)1803.3081.2710082.00182019005.20
Lakhimpur(UP)1250.0056.2519390.00190519158.24
Sitapur(UP)1234.0014.2611176.601925192510.00
Sultanpur(Pun)1200.00248.7412788.2019251925-
Saharanpur(UP)1040.0038.676314.10193019304.32
Sahnewal(Pun)1009.00-72.539364.00192519254.62
Agra(UP)871.00146.0518027.90192519404.05
Puwaha(UP)777.50-35.217106.40190019203.26
Madhoganj(UP)560.0038.273392.00192519254.62
Hardoi(UP)550.0014.585200.001925192511.27
Kosikalan(UP)500.0013.643793.00192519304.62
Mathura(UP)450.00-59.098000.00192519304.62
Bareilly(UP)430.00104.762078.00187018504.47
Lucknow(UP)420.00203721.50192519254.62
Mahoba(UP)402.20666.11040.90192519254.62
Patiala(Anaj Mandi Sanaur Road)(Pun)350.00-700.001925--
Aligarh(UP)350.00NC6960.00192519254.62
Tilhar(UP)330.600.064296.40187518757.14
Etawah(UP)320.00146.152735.00192819304.78
Dahod(Guj)314.00-5.733235.6019001950-9.52
Banthara(UP)312.60-28.584969.60190019003.26
Lalitpur(UP)310.00-35.424858.60192519251.32
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)300.00NC4020.00197019655.35
Tikonia(UP)299.20268.472654.701910190012.35
Bharuasumerpur(UP)280.0027.271653.50192519254.62
Paliakala(UP)270.00501584.00190019053.26
Basti(UP)250.00212.51224.00192519254.62
Jahangirabad(UP)250.00316.67832.00192819254.78
Mehmoodabad(UP)249.8013.552521.80191519156.39
Jalaun(UP)241.6066.621135.90192519254.62
Katra(UP)241.00-10.542858.20184018404.25
Maudaha(UP)204.00361110.5019251925NC
Bilsi(UP)202.801167.5545.0019251925-
Vishalpur(UP)200.20100.21493.90188519252.45
Mainpuri(UP)200.00129.891348.50192519254.62
Bindki(UP)200.00-13.043742.00192519304.05
Mothkur(UP)195.001850417.0019251925-
Chirgaon(UP)195.0044.441012.00192519254.90
Hasanpur(UP)190.0050.081204.2019251925-
Maigalganj(UP)180.00201475.0018501870-
Khurja(UP)175.50996.88456.00192920504.84
Buland Shahr(UP)175.0052.171131.00192719284.16
Gondal(UP)174.004.194622.50195019505.98
Mauranipur(UP)168.503563.04476.10193019504.89
Puranpur(UP)162.0058.052394.40191019253.80
Patan(Guj)159.891279.55331.3720002353-4.08
Gulavati(UP)155.00278.05392.00192619264.39
Khujner(MP)151.30-302.601675--3.46
Ghaziabad(UP)150.00-16.672285.00194519504.01
Orai(UP)147.90-43.72851.4019251925-
Tundla(UP)139.0018.81097.50192519254.62
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)134.50313.85854.60182317354.65
Azamgarh(UP)130.0040.543045.00192519254.62
Dehgam(Guj)124.0037.62773.0019001917-1.14
Allahabad(UP)120.00-14.291320.00192519454.34
Shamli(UP)120.00-852009.70193219301.68
Unnao(UP)115.80118.9842.30193019304.32
Muskara(UP)115.00168.69788.30192519254.62
Amreli(Guj)114.00-228.003700--
Vankaner(Guj)112.102702.5237.7018402250-16.36
Auraiya(UP)110.001471.43767.00192519254.62
Maur(UP)107.0037.18752.00192519254.62
Kopaganj(UP)107.0046.58938.00192519254.62
Barhaj(UP)100.00-16.674230.00195019505.98
Etah(UP)90.60183.12858.20192519604.62
Naugarh(UP)85.00-902371.00192519254.62
Ballia(UP)80.00NC1026.00195019505.98
Dankaur(UP)80.0045.45386.00193219354.89
Robertsganj(UP)75.80152.67341.60194019505.43
Bhehjoi(UP)74.0034.55311.50192819284.78
Firozabad(UP)71.00-4.051083.0019321935-7.56
Karvi(UP)70.45-10.881166.60192519254.62
Badayoun(UP)70.00133.33827.6019251925-
Charra(UP)70.00-17.651134.00192519254.62
Hapur(UP)70.00NC625.0019281930-7.31
Khalilabad(UP)70.00-12.5935.00192519254.62
Farukhabad(UP)68.0054.55656.50193019254.89
Fatehpur(UP)66.5013.68672.70192519254.05
Tulsipur(UP)65.0062.5557.501925192510.95
Atarra(UP)60.001900354.00192519254.62
Bahraich(UP)55.0030.951265.10192519254.62
Muradabad(UP)55.00-8.33795.00192519254.62
Siddhpur(Guj)51.87627.49175.0019371927-8.50
Pukhrayan(UP)50.0025323.00192519254.05
Sultanpur(UP)50.0017.651705.00192519255.48
Kannauj(UP)50.00108.33346.50192519354.05
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)47.00-21.67618.50192519254.62
Kapadvanj(Guj)46.002.22340.0017001700-2.13
Chandausi(UP)45.00800296.00192519254.62
Choubepur(UP)45.0018.42852.6019801975-0.50
Akbarpur(UP)41.0086.36332.70192519255.19
Gorakhpur(UP)40.00-11.11516.0019251925-
Faizabad(UP)38.3039.27673.1019251925-2.04
Atrauli(UP)38.00216.67100.0019251925-3.51
Nawabganj(UP)38.00-15.561047.001950195025.81
Meerut(UP)37.00-43.08462.0019451970-6.04
Amroha(UP)35.0034.62187.5019251925-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.0040530.00193019304.61
Kayamganj(UP)35.0040742.00192519254.62
Ajuha(UP)35.0084.21365.00193019304.89
Balrampur(UP)35.00-20.45530.00192519254.62
Jafarganj(UP)34.00240453.001925192514.93
Kamlaganj(UP)30.7050.49211.70190019003.83
Haathras(UP)30.00NC234.30187318011.79
Safdarganj(UP)30.00200224.90192519256.94
Nagaram(Raj)29.50137.9116.40178517753.30
Bijay Nagar(Raj)29.10-21.98495.00190019301.06
Lalganj(UP)28.00600712.5019251925-
Saidpurhat (UP)28.0046067.00196020006.52
Rura(UP)27.507.84778.00192519204.51
Uttaripura(UP)26.30-0.75443.8019251925-3.75
Durg(Cht)25.30-90.41685.6018551865-
Dhansura(Guj)25.0025113.0017251700-9.21
Partaval(UP)25.00-51.46452.50192519255.48
Rasda(UP)25.00-28.57483.001935193013.82
Billsadda(UP)24.50-45.56209.0018601870-
Pratapgarh(UP)22.50-13.46396.50193019251.05
Kasganj(UP)22.20-1.77328.60192519254.62
Nanuta(UP)22.00100048.0019302000-
Khedbrahma(Guj)20.00185.7188.0018121800-2.69
Rudauli(UP)19.6024.05214.201925192514.24
Achnera(UP)18.00-18.18380.00190018803.26
Dindori(MP)17.978.06138.52193019304.32
Jangipura(UP)16.00-5.88324.00193019504.89
Jaunpur(UP)15.00-50938.00194019404.86
Gazipur(UP)15.00-11.76587.00193019504.89
Utraula(UP)15.00-46.43234.5019501925-
Jhijhank(UP)15.007.14219.001930193011.88
Milak(UP)14.5038.1144.9019251925-
Surajpur(Cht)14.20-85.66251.10192619264.11
Achalda(UP)14.00-36.36199.00192519254.56
Mohamadabad(UP)14.00133.33152.50192519304.34
Wazirganj(UP)14.00191.67126.40192519256.35
Naanpara(UP)13.8043.75267.30192519254.62
Chotila(Guj)13.00364.2928.8017502250-12.50
Risia(UP)13.0062.5225.301925192513.24
Chorichora(UP)12.00-14.291112.00192519254.62
Purwa(UP)11.504.55236.00193019303.76
Gurusarai(UP)11.00-21.4387.20192519254.62
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)11.001061.60193019304.32
Bangarmau(UP)10.00-23.08822.00193019304.89
Manendragarh(Cht)9.0035034.002325215016.83
Bharwari(UP)8.006.67115.601925192010.63
Aliganj(UP)7.0016.67401.30192519254.05
Samsabad(UP)7.00-99.321046.0019252250-3.75
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)6.00-12.001800--5.76
Mirzapur(UP)6.00-14.29127.00194519655.71
Chitwadagaon(UP)6.00-88394.0019401910-
Takhatpur(Cht)5.90-11.801650-6.45
Anandnagar(UP)5.5022.2273.60192519254.62
Dhoraji(Guj)5.30-89.992.2017001665-8.11
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)5.00-23.08190.30192519304.05
Vadgam(Guj)4.9025.6428.5018101812-5.48
Ghiraur(UP)4.0014.2958.4019351960-
Tanda Urmur(UP)2.00-86.67139.00193019254.89
Mawana(UP)2.00-33.3371.5019301980-
Gopiganj(UP)2.0010039.00192518401.32
Beawar(Raj)1.50-73.6838.10195020005.41
Palitana(Guj)1.30-40.376.4418001750-14.29
Bhanvad(Guj)1.00-2.001450--
Panna(MP)1.00-2.001927--
Thanabhawan(UP)1.0042.866.2019401930-
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.00NC52.5018401840-
