Wheat Prices

as on : 30-04-2020 01:56:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Khategaon(MP)3374.301.0524102.9118801900-5.29
Garhshankar(Saila Khurd)(Pun)1730.00-3460.001925--
Lakhimpur(UP)1500.002022390.00190019057.95
Sitapur(UP)1396.0013.1313968.601925192510.00
Saharanpur(UP)950.00-8.658214.10193019304.32
Pilibhit(UP)900.0018.426679.50191019253.80
Puwaha(UP)850.009.328806.40190019003.26
Khair(UP)780.00563003.00192519254.62
Hardoi(UP)750.0036.366700.001925192511.27
Madhoganj(UP)650.0016.074692.00192519254.62
Rajkot(Guj)585.00120.593844.5017401710-7.94
Puranpur(UP)519.00220.373432.40190019103.26
Bareilly(UP)500.0016.283078.00187518704.75
Mahoba(UP)465.0015.611970.90192519254.62
Kosikalan(UP)460.00-84713.00192519254.62
Lalitpur(UP)457.5047.585773.60192519251.32
Tilhar(UP)455.3037.725207.00187718757.26
Gangoh(UP)451.6051.541766.10192519254.34
Konch(UP)446.00110.381372.00192519254.62
Aligarh(UP)400.0014.297760.00192519254.62
Banthara(UP)345.8010.625661.20190019003.26
Mehmoodabad(UP)345.0038.113211.80191019156.11
Dahod(Guj)305.40-2.743846.4020001900-4.76
Paliakala(UP)290.007.412164.00191019003.80
Ujhani(UP)280.0033.331138.50192519251.32
Tikonia(UP)250.10-16.413154.901910191012.35
Patiala(Anaj Mandi Sanaur Road)(Pun)250.00-28.571200.0019251925-
Vishalpur(UP)241.4020.581976.70189018852.72
Basti(UP)220.00-121664.00192519254.62
Ghaziabad(UP)200.0033.332685.00194519454.01
Jahangirabad(UP)189.00-24.41210.00192819284.78
Khurja(UP)185.005.41826.00192919294.84
Katra(UP)182.00-24.483222.20184018404.25
Gondal(UP)180.003.454982.50195019505.98
Golagokarnath(UP)180.00NC1158.00190519155.25
Jalaun(UP)178.40-26.161492.70192519254.62
Gulavati(UP)175.0012.9742.00192719264.44
Azamgarh(UP)167.5028.853380.00192519254.62
Raath(UP)167.00-14.36867.0019251925-
Mainpuri(UP)165.00-17.51678.50192519254.62
Badayoun(UP)152.50117.861132.6019251925-
Mothkur(UP)135.00-30.77687.0019251925-
Shamli(UP)125.004.172259.70193219321.68
Durg(Cht)118.20367.191922.0017801855-
Maur(UP)114.006.54980.00192519254.62
Khujner(MP)112.80-25.45528.2016751675-3.46
Barhaj(UP)110.00104450.00195019505.98
Vankaner(Guj)103.50-7.67444.7017801840-19.09
Amreli(Guj)101.90131.07406.7017801875-11.66
Auraiya(UP)100.00-9.09967.00192519254.62
Dehgam(Guj)96.70-22.02966.40193519000.68
Robertsganj(UP)90.3019.13522.20194519405.71
Ballia(UP)90.0012.51206.00194019505.43
Khalilabad(UP)90.0028.571115.00192519254.62
Sandila(UP)90.0050642.00192519255.77
Muskara(UP)86.50-24.78961.30192519254.62
Naugarh(UP)80.50-5.292532.00192519254.62
Atarra(UP)80.0033.33514.00192519254.62
Hasanpur(UP)80.00-57.891364.2019251925-
Bhehjoi(UP)80.008.11471.50192819284.78
Sultanpur(UP)80.00601865.00192519255.48
Dataganj(UP)78.901113.85170.80187018109.04
Firozabad(UP)75.005.631233.0019301932-7.66
Hapur(UP)75.007.14775.0019301928-7.21
Bahraich(UP)65.0018.181395.10192519254.62
Jafarganj(UP)64.0088.24581.001925192514.93
Akbarpur(UP)62.0051.22456.70192519255.19
Jalalabad(UP)61.80-55.92404.0018551860-
Pukhrayan(UP)60.0020443.00192519254.05
Balrampur(UP)58.0065.71646.00192519254.62
Soharatgarh(UP)57.502.68607.00192519254.62
Farukhabad(UP)54.00-20.59764.50192519304.62
Sambhal(UP)50.00-100.001900--
Tulsipur(UP)50.00-23.08657.501925192510.95
Dhrol(Guj)48.0066.67166.4015801700-15.28
Lucknow(UP)47.00-88.813815.50192519254.62
Muradabad(UP)45.00-18.18885.00192519254.62
Muzzafarnagar(UP)45.0028.57620.00193019304.61
Shikohabad(UP)45.00-88.751106.00193519605.16
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)44.00-6.38706.50193019254.89
Bachranwa(UP)44.00-42.861390.00192519254.62
Jaunpur(UP)40.00166.671018.00193519404.59
Kayamganj(UP)40.0014.29822.00192519254.62
Ajuha(UP)40.0014.29445.00192519304.62
Faizabad(UP)34.00-11.23741.1019251925-2.04
Kapadvanj(Guj)32.00-30.43404.0017001700-2.13
Rudauli(UP)31.0058.16276.201925192514.24
Billsadda(UP)30.0022.45269.0018651860-
Siddhpur(Guj)26.70-48.53228.4019651937-7.18
Lalganj(UP)26.50-5.36765.5019251925-
Amroha(UP)26.00-25.71239.5019251925-
Bijnaur(UP)26.00477.78152.50192519253.49
Khedbrahma(Guj)25.0025138.0017701812-4.94
Dhansura(Guj)25.00NC163.0017501725-7.89
Nagaram(Raj)22.80-22.71162.00178817853.47
Bijay Nagar(Raj)21.50-26.12538.0018501900-1.60
Safdarganj(UP)20.00-33.33264.90192519256.94
Kamlaganj(UP)19.90-35.18251.50190019003.83
Utraula(UP)18.0020270.5019501950-
Jhijhank(UP)18.0020255.001925193011.59
Wazirganj(UP)18.0028.57162.40192519256.35
Gazipur(UP)17.0013.33621.00193019304.89
Jayas(UP)16.5043.48333.601925192510.63
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)16.0045.4593.60193019304.32
Jangipura(UP)16.00NC356.00194019305.43
Naanpara(UP)15.6013.04298.50192519254.62
Achalda(UP)15.007.14229.00192519254.56
Chotila(Guj)14.108.4657.0017501750-12.50
Dhoraji(Guj)13.50154.72119.2017301700-6.49
Risia(UP)12.50-3.85250.301925192513.24
Meghraj(Guj)12.10-24.201750--
Purwa(UP)11.00-4.35258.00193019303.76
Raibareilly(UP)11.00-26.67415.00192519256.35
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)9.005030.0018001800-5.76
Vadgam(Guj)8.8079.5946.103828181099.90
Dindori(MP)8.28-53.92155.08193019304.32
Bharwari(UP)7.20-10130.001928192510.80
Asansol(WB)7.0020.6985.352500250028.21
Chitwadagaon(UP)6.508.33407.0019001940-
Durgapur(WB)5.7016.3392.252500250021.95
Aliganj(UP)5.50-21.43412.30192519254.05
Ghiraur(UP)5.5037.569.4019351935-
Mirzapur(UP)5.00-16.67137.00194019455.43
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)5.00-28.57102.0019251915-
Viswan(UP)5.00NC132.00182519500.27
Anandnagar(UP)4.50-18.1882.60192519254.62
Beawar(Raj)4.00166.6746.10200019508.11
Mawana(UP)4.0010079.5019301930-
Bewar(UP)4.0010045.0019271927-2.18
Jasvantnagar(UP)3.50-3064.0019251925-
Gopiganj(UP)2.201043.40192519251.32
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.505055.5018401840-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC12.00184018406.05
Published on April 30, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)