Wheat Prices

as on : 04-05-2020 12:10:45 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Amloh(Pun)1974.00-3948.001925-4.62
Tarapur(Guj)875.5342.094345.28186618390.59
Khair(UP)580.00-25.644163.00192519254.62
Banthara(UP)451.8030.656564.80190019003.26
Tilhar(UP)387.70-14.855982.40186518776.57
Azamgarh(UP)370.00120.94120.00192519254.62
Katra(UP)362.0098.93946.20185018404.82
Ujhani(UP)330.0017.861798.50192519251.32
Ghaziabad(UP)170.00-153025.00194519454.01
Allahabad(UP)160.0033.331640.00193019254.61
Gangoh(UP)136.50-69.772039.10192519254.34
Nautnava(UP)133.0066.25579.00191019053.80
Barhaj(UP)110.00NC4670.00195019505.98
Soharatgarh(UP)67.0016.52741.00192519254.62
Dehgam(Guj)61.80-36.091090.0018901935-1.66
Firozabad(UP)54.00-281341.0019311930-7.61
Meghraj(Guj)45.00271.9114.2017501750-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)43.00760188.0019251925-
Rampur(UP)32.5016.07179.00192519204.34
Shahganj(UP)28.0075161.0019302040-0.52
Dhrol(Guj)24.00-50214.4016201580-13.14
Bijnaur(UP)21.00-19.23194.50192519253.49
Dhoraji(Guj)17.1026.67153.4017001730-8.11
Ghaziabad(UP)17.00-29.17250.508400840023.53
Milak(UP)16.5013.79177.9019251925-
Jayas(UP)15.50-6.06364.601925192510.63
Achalda(UP)15.00NC259.00192519254.56
Bhiwapur(Mah)13.00-26.001500--
Rura(UP)12.00-56.36802.00192519254.51
Nakud(UP)10.80-48.5794.80192719263.32
Azamgarh(UP)7.50226.0934.608000807524.80
Asansol(WB)6.7014.5337.638200820032.26
Asansol(WB)6.00-14.2997.352500250028.21
Viswan(UP)4.00-20140.00185018251.65
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)3.00-66.6736.0018001800-5.76
Ghaziabad(UP)2.50NC48.006000600033.33
Milak(UP)2.201028.2079807835-
Beawar(Raj)1.80-5549.70200020008.11
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00-33.3312.807960790022.93
Published on May 04, 2020
