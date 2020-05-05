Wheat Prices

as on : 05-05-2020 03:03:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Jamnagar(Guj)4983.002763.7910140.0019232315-2.88
Khategaon(MP)4187.4024.132477.7119301880-2.77
Dinanagar(Pun)2120.00-4240.001925--
Lakhimpur(UP)1500.00NC25390.00190519008.24
Sitapur(UP)1440.003.1516848.601925192510.00
Saharanpur(UP)1135.0019.4710484.10193519304.59
Hardoi(UP)1100.0046.678900.001925192511.27
Agra(UP)853.50-2.0119734.90192519254.05
Jalandhar Cantt.(Pun)806.00-1612.001925-4.62
Bareilly(UP)780.00564638.00186018753.91
Khair(UP)700.0020.695563.00192519254.62
Madhoganj(UP)650.00NC5992.00192519254.62
Mathura(UP)590.0031.119180.00192519254.62
Banthara(UP)466.003.147496.80190019003.26
Vilaspur(UP)450.001507.141730.00192519254.05
Lalitpur(UP)420.00-8.26613.60192519251.32
Pilibhit(UP)417.00-53.677513.50191519104.08
Tikonia(UP)413.0065.133980.901900191011.76
Kosikalan(UP)400.00-13.045513.00192519254.62
Tilhar(UP)393.901.66770.20188018657.43
Lucknow(UP)360.00665.964535.50192519254.62
Bharthna(UP)360.00NC2053.5019251925-3.27
Ujhani(UP)334.601.392467.70192519251.32
Katra(UP)334.10-7.714614.40185018504.82
Jalandhar Cantt (Jamshedpur Dana Mandi)(Pun)324.00-648.001925-4.62
Aligarh(UP)320.00-208400.00192519254.62
Mehmoodabad(UP)315.00-8.73841.80192019106.67
Azamgarh(UP)310.00-16.224740.00192519254.62
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)300.00NC4620.00196519705.08
Maigalganj(UP)300.0066.672075.0018851850-
Puranpur(UP)264.00-49.133960.40191019003.80
Tundla(UP)254.0082.731605.50192519254.62
Basti(UP)250.0013.642164.00192519254.62
Puwaha(UP)246.50-719299.40189019002.72
Badayoun(UP)241.6058.431615.8019251925-
Bilsi(UP)238.0017.361021.0019251925-
Vishalpur(UP)224.70-6.922426.10187518901.90
Hasanpur(UP)220.001751804.2019251925-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)215.00-23.212083.50192519254.62
Raath(UP)215.0028.741297.0019251925-
Golagokarnath(UP)200.0011.111558.00190019054.97
Khurja(UP)199.007.571224.00193019294.89
Dahod(Guj)193.70-36.574233.8020002000-4.76
Jhijhank(UP)192.50969.44640.001925192511.59
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)187.0039.031228.60179618233.10
Mainpuri(UP)186.0012.732050.50192519254.62
Mothkur(UP)185.0037.041057.0019251925-
Buland Shahr(UP)185.005.711501.00193019274.32
Paliakala(UP)180.00-37.932524.00190019103.26
Jalaun(UP)174.80-2.021842.30192519254.62
Gondal(UP)174.00-3.335330.50195019505.98
Jahangirabad(UP)167.00-11.641544.00192719284.73
Udaipura(Raj)166.10812.64350.4020002000NC
Allahabad(UP)155.00-3.121950.00192519304.34
Auraiya(UP)150.00501267.00192519254.62
Hapur(UP)150.001001075.0019281930-7.31
Shamli(UP)147.0017.62553.70193019321.58
Maudaha(UP)140.00-31.371390.5019251925NC
Kopaganj(UP)139.0029.911216.00192519254.62
Chandausi(UP)135.00200566.00192519254.62
Vankaner(Guj)126.0021.74696.7017801780-19.09
Unnao(UP)109.50-5.441061.30193019304.32
Konch(UP)109.00-75.561590.00192519254.62
Amreli(Guj)108.005.99622.7017901780-11.17
Karvi(UP)105.2049.331377.00192519254.62
Khalilabad(UP)100.0011.111315.00192519254.62
Sultanpur(UP)100.00252065.00192519255.48
Dadri(UP)100.0042.86758.00193019303.76
Sandila(UP)100.0011.11842.00192519255.77
Dehgam(Guj)98.4059.221286.8018801890-2.19
Charra(UP)96.0037.141326.00192519254.62
Muzzafarnagar(UP)95.00111.11810.00193519304.88
Robertsganj(UP)94.304.43710.80195019455.98
Ballia(UP)90.00NC1386.00193019404.89
Fatehpur(UP)89.0033.83850.70192519254.05
Atarra(UP)85.006.25684.00192519254.62
Naugarh(UP)80.00-0.622692.00192519254.62
Sahiyapur(UP)80.00220580.00192519254.62
Ghiraur(UP)80.001354.55229.4019301935-
Dankaur(UP)80.00NC546.00193019324.78
Dindori(MP)75.94817.15306.96193019304.32
Raibareilly(UP)75.00581.82565.00192519256.35
Soharatgarh(UP)70.004.48881.00192519254.62
Barhaj(UP)70.00-36.364810.00195019505.98
Meerut(UP)65.0075.68592.0019501945-5.80
Tulsipur(UP)65.0030787.501925192510.95
Balrampur(UP)64.0010.34774.00192519254.62
Barabanki(UP)64.00204.76326.0019251935-3.02
Kayamganj(UP)60.0050942.00192519254.62
Devariya(UP)60.0071.43638.50192519304.62
Bahraich(UP)58.00-10.771511.10192519254.62
Farukhabad(UP)58.007.41880.50192519254.62
Shikohabad(UP)50.0011.111206.00193019354.89
Ajuha(UP)50.0025545.00192519254.62
Sehjanwa(UP)50.0025676.30192519254.62
Mauranipur(UP)49.80-70.45575.70193019304.89
Ramanujganj(Cht)49.502375101.001928184010.80
Thara(Guj)47.50-18.94505.1018521905-5.61
Bijnaur(UP)45.00114.29284.50192519253.49
Choubepur(UP)45.00NC942.6019751980-0.75
Durg(Cht)42.50-64.042007.0015551780-
Muskara(UP)42.50-50.871046.30193019254.89
Partaval(UP)41.5066535.50192519255.48
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)41.00-6.82788.50192519304.62
Jaunpur(UP)41.002.51100.00195019355.41
Risia(UP)40.00220330.301925192513.24
Atrauli(UP)39.002.63178.0019251925-3.51
Gurusarai(UP)37.00236.36161.20192519254.62
Siddhpur(Guj)35.0531.27298.5019901965-6.00
Jafarganj(UP)35.00-45.31651.001925192514.93
Sambhal(UP)34.60-30.8169.2019101900-
Shahganj(UP)34.0021.43229.0019251930-0.77
Kapadvanj(Guj)33.003.12470.0017001700-2.13
Meghraj(Guj)32.50-27.78179.2016501750-
Rasda(UP)32.0028547.001925193513.24
Naanpara(UP)30.7096.79359.90192519254.62
Rampur(UP)30.00-7.69239.00192519254.34
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)30.00NC1185.00195019605.98
Kamlaganj(UP)28.6043.72308.70192019004.92
Safdarganj(UP)28.0040320.90192519256.94
Gangapur(Raj)26.00-59.001925-4.05
Faizabad(UP)23.30-31.47787.7019251925-2.04
Kasganj(UP)23.003.6374.60192519254.62
Bachranwa(UP)22.00-501434.00192519254.62
Bijay Nagar(Raj)21.50NC581.0018001850-4.26
Suratgarh(Raj)21.00-42.001888-2.61
Achnera(UP)20.0011.11420.00185019000.54
Utraula(UP)20.0011.11310.5019501950-
Milak(UP)20.0021.21217.9019251925-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)17.006.25127.60192519304.05
Achalda(UP)16.006.67291.00192519254.56
Rura(UP)15.5029.17833.00192519254.51
Chandoli(UP)15.0030.4385.10193019304.89
Chorichora(UP)15.00251142.00192519254.62
Bhatapara(Cht)12.70-25.401730--6.49
Fatehabad(UP)12.50150107.2018001950-1.10
Vadhvan(Guj)12.40-24.801663--7.87
Jayas(UP)12.30-20.65389.201925192510.63
Lalganj(UP)12.00-54.72789.5019251925-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)12.00-72.09212.0019251925-
Aliganj(UP)11.00100434.30192519254.05
Purwa(UP)11.00NC280.00193019303.76
Bangarmau(UP)10.00NC842.00192519304.62
Jahanabad(UP)10.00-20.001925--
Rajula(Guj)9.90-15.3831.5017701900-15.91
Dhoraji(Guj)9.00-47.37171.4017001700-8.11
Bharwari(UP)7.402.78144.801928192810.80
Asansol(WB)6.406.67110.152500250028.21
Durgapur(WB)6.015.44104.272500250021.95
Chitwadagaon(UP)6.00-7.69419.0019001900-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)5.5010201.30193019254.32
Vagodiya(Guj)5.10-10.201725--
Jasvantnagar(UP)4.0014.2972.0018601925-
Anandnagar(UP)3.50-22.2289.60192519254.62
Mawana(UP)3.00-2585.5019401930-
Vadgam(Guj)2.50-71.5951.10200238284.54
Beawar(Raj)2.5038.8954.702050200010.81
Khatra(WB)2.4026.3240.50185018505.71
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.002530.80185018505.71
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.50NC58.5018401840-
Vyra(Guj)1.20-33.336.0020252025-
Bhanvad(Guj)1.00NC4.0012501450-
Published on May 05, 2020
