Wheat Prices

as on : 07-05-2020 03:25:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Khategaon(MP)3239.14-28.5248019.2319251915-3.02
Narsinghgarh(MP)2822.6056.5215727.20177518202.60
Sitmau(MP)2368.50-4737.001925--
Dinanagar(Pun)1670.00-18.5411680.0019251925-
Jalandhar Cantt (Jamshedpur Dana Mandi)(Pun)1104.00240.742856.00192519254.62
Kosikalan(UP)1000.00259113.00192519254.62
Momanbadodiya(MP)817.90-1635.801925-4.62
Azamgarh(UP)780.0047800.00192519254.62
Amloh(Pun)720.00-63.535388.00192519254.62
Mathura(UP)680.0015.2510540.00192519254.62
Khair(UP)650.00-7.146863.00192519254.62
Rajkot(Guj)620.005.985084.5017401740-7.94
Banthara(UP)601.1067.959414.80190019003.26
Ujhani(UP)460.2037.543388.10192519254.62
Aligarh(UP)400.00259200.00192519254.62
Lucknow(UP)400.00-4.766175.50192519254.62
Aklera(Raj)350.00600805.0018251934-7.83
Tilhar(UP)342.90-1.418151.60188518807.71
Tikonia(UP)338.100.125332.501905190512.06
Bindki(UP)300.00504342.00192519254.05
Bharthna(UP)300.00-11.763333.5019301925-3.02
Bijay Nagar(Raj)289.301981.291187.40192517302.39
Badayoun(UP)281.10144.862407.6019251925-
Dahod(Guj)259.00-0.425272.0021002000NC
Auraiya(UP)250.0066.671767.00192519254.62
Basti(UP)200.00-13.043024.00192519254.62
Jalaun(UP)195.7013.252579.30192519254.62
Gangoh(UP)192.5058.442667.10192619254.45
Haathras(UP)169.10-15.451156.6045004400-8.63
Mainpuri(UP)168.003.72710.50192519254.62
Etah(UP)160.00-17.11564.20192519254.62
Ghaziabad(UP)160.00-203745.00194519454.01
Katra(UP)158.00-52.714930.40185018504.82
Charra(UP)150.0056.251626.00192519254.62
Sandila(UP)140.00401122.00192519255.77
Vankaner(Guj)120.00-14.291216.7017751780-19.32
Mauranipur(UP)115.60-3.671046.90193019304.89
Kasganj(UP)110.00323.08646.60192519254.62
Khalilabad(UP)100.00251675.00192519254.62
Amreli(Guj)98.50-13.6425.0031303700-
Tundla(UP)98.00-47.032171.50192519254.62
Bhehjoi(UP)90.0021.62799.50192819284.78
Naugarh(UP)86.007.52864.00192519254.62
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)84.803586.96184.7018602315-9.71
Dehgam(Guj)83.20152.121519.2018221832-5.20
Unnao(UP)74.60-12.651381.30193019304.32
Bhiloda(Guj)74.002542.86177.3017952200-9.11
Devariya(UP)70.0016.67778.50192519254.62
Palanpur(Guj)62.0016.98465.0018921820-18.62
Ajuha(UP)60.0033.33755.00193019254.89
Ghiraur(UP)60.00-25349.4019301930-
Haathras(UP)59.00-1.67641.007300700014.06
Bachranwa(UP)58.00-17.141690.00192519254.62
Soharatgarh(UP)57.50-17.86996.00192519254.62
Mihipurwa(UP)54.3081255.201925188011.27
Choubepur(UP)54.3020.671051.2019751975-0.75
Firozabad(UP)54.003.851553.0019271932-7.80
Shikohabad(UP)50.00NC1306.00193519305.16
Haathras(UP)50.0066.67334.30190018733.26
Siddhpur(Guj)49.782.75494.9619751925-6.71
Siliguri(WB)48.00NC533.0010000900053.85
Udaipura(Raj)47.50-44.96618.0020002000NC
Jhijhank(UP)47.00-75.58734.001930192511.88
Jafarganj(UP)46.0064.29799.001925192514.93
Robertsganj(UP)45.2050.67861.20194019405.43
Salon(UP)45.0028.57428.00192519254.62
Partaval(UP)41.00-1.2617.50193019255.75
Gurusarai(UP)41.002.5323.20192519254.62
Patiala(Anaj Mandi Sanaur Road)(Pun)40.00-841280.0019251925-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)40.00-9.09956.50192019104.35
Shahganj(UP)40.0042.86365.0019301930-0.52
Dhrol(Guj)38.5060.42293.4016601620-10.99
Savarkundla(Guj)35.00-22.22257.5019431895-6.94
Rampur(UP)33.0010305.00192519254.34
Sirsa(UP)30.5021.03111.4018601860-
Rudauli(UP)30.00-16.67408.201925192514.24
Dahod(Guj)29.10-9.06154.5044004600-6.38
Lucknow(UP)27.50NC284.008000800017.65
Kapadvanj(Guj)27.00-18.18524.0017371700NC
Singroli(MP)25.00212.5225.94192519254.62
Jaunpur(UP)25.00-39.021150.00195019505.41
Sindhanur(Kar)25.00-50.004250-16.44
Mehmadabad(Guj)24.1012.0991.2016501600-
Chhabra(Chhipabadod)(Raj)18.00-36.001705--
Chandoli(UP)16.006.67117.10193019304.61
Achalda(UP)16.006.67353.00192519254.56
Ghaziabad(UP)16.00-5.88282.508400840023.53
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)13.00-62.86308.00192519254.62
Jayas(UP)12.602.44414.40192519259.38
Purwa(UP)12.508.7328.00193019303.76
Vadhvan(Guj)12.00-3.2348.8016471663-8.75
Viswan(UP)12.0033.33182.00185018401.65
Azamgarh(UP)10.504055.607960800022.84
Dhoraji(Guj)10.10-20.47217.0016901710-9.87
Aliganj(UP)10.00-9.09454.30192519254.05
Humanabad(Kar)10.00-20.005050--
Mansa(Guj)9.50748.2121.6217751720-24.47
Devariya(UP)8.5041.6763.007950800022.31
Basti(UP)8.006042.007970815025.31
Asansol(WB)7.004.4851.638200820032.26
Asansol(WB)6.508.33135.152500250025.00
Bilara(Raj)6.00-12.002300--
Durgapur(WB)6.00-4.76128.872500250021.95
Jasvantnagar(UP)5.501093.0018601860-
Yusufpur(UP)5.00-52.3832.00193020304.32
Humanabad(Kar)3.00-6.003100--
Anandnagar(UP)3.00-33.33104.60192519254.62
Kosikalan(UP)3.00NC34.308570853029.65
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.70-5.408000--5.88
Shamli(UP)2.6085.716.608365834530.70
Mawana(UP)2.502594.5019301940-
Jaunpur(UP)2.5078.5714.608250830015.22
Gopiganj(UP)2.20-1252.80192519254.62
Mathura(UP)2.10-34.3828.708700875031.82
Bellary(Kar)2.00-4.004132--
Khalilabad(UP)2.00-2021.008000820033.33
Agra(UP)2.00-2021.508670880024.21
Doharighat(UP)1.7088.896.3014002300-23.91
Khatra(WB)1.70-29.1743.90185018505.71
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.50-2533.80185018505.71
Dhoraji(Guj)1.507.145.0048804755-3.94
Etah(UP)1.5066.6712.008650880024.46
Ghaziabad(UP)1.50-4051.006000600033.33
Kandi(WB)1.40-447.8017501750-
Kasganj(UP)1.40NC12.208670881026.38
Doharighat(UP)1.30303.608400730029.23
Auraiya(UP)1.20208.308550870019.75
Ajuha(UP)1.20-4014.205515550013.48
Thanabhawan(UP)1.00NC10.2019451940-
Dhrol(Guj)1.00-293.404375--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC30.0047004800-4.08
Koppal(Kar)1.00-2.002636--
Tumkur(Kar)1.00-8012.001200012000-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC10.00111001110026.14
Charra(UP)1.0066.673.8088508950-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00NC14.807940796019.22
Mainpuri(UP)1.00NC8.808650880026.28
Sandila(UP)1.00257.7081707980-
Jhijhank(UP)1.00-2.004950--
Bharthna(UP)1.0042.865.608500880028.79
Unnao(UP)0.9012.54.1047258125-26.17
Jhijhank(UP)0.7016.673.4078507580-
Sirsaganj(UP)0.60-53.853.50192522503.49
Robertsganj(UP)0.60-7614.708185810020.10
Published on May 07, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)