Wheat Prices

as on : 12-05-2020 12:10:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)1400.0016.6730590.00190519108.86
Khair(UP)690.006.158243.00192519254.62
Ujhani(UP)233.10-0.174321.30192519254.62
Badayoun(UP)190.0026.673087.6019251925-
Tikonia(UP)182.20251.065800.701910187012.35
Allahabad(UP)150.003.452820.00192519304.34
Tilhar(UP)143.60-58.959138.40188018758.99
Fatehpur(UP)138.502.971588.70192519254.05
Katra(UP)92.00-30.35378.40185018504.23
Achnera(UP)90.00350640.00186018501.09
Naugarh(UP)85.00-1.163206.00192519254.62
Dinanagar(Pun)75.00-81.2512630.0019251925-
Soharatgarh(UP)58.50-5.651237.00192519254.62
Kamlaganj(UP)57.1099.65422.90193019205.46
Sehjanwa(UP)35.00-22.22836.30192519254.62
Dehgam(Guj)25.20-30.391642.0018521775-3.64
Rampur(UP)25.00-24.24355.00192519254.34
Sikandraraau(UP)20.00NC177.00192519254.62
Achalda(UP)15.007.14411.00192519254.56
Tumkur(Kar)9.0080032.001200012000-
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)8.00166.6752.0018001800-5.76
Dhoraji(Guj)6.30-37.62229.6016751690-10.67
Asansol(WB)6.28-3.3877.198100810030.65
Nakud(UP)6.00-44.44106.80192619273.55
Durgapur(WB)5.408149.672500250021.95
Asansol(WB)5.20-90.71257.552500250025.00
Misrikh(UP)1.80-3.601925-0.79
Dhanura(UP)1.20-7.699.90192519004.62
Soharatgarh(UP)1.20-2020.207925790016.54
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC34.0047003200-4.08
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-16.6721.608425842520.01
Sehjanwa(UP)1.0066.6713.307910840013.00
Dhoraji(Guj)0.90-406.8046054880-9.35
Jarar(UP)0.60NC26.70193019007.22
Published on May 12, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)