Wheat Prices

as on : 13-05-2020 12:34:20 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Ajnala(Pun)3200.00-6400.001925-4.62
Khategaon(MP)3067.90-27.9562671.0319001950-4.28
Lakhimpur(UP)1600.0014.2933790.00190019058.57
Sitapur(UP)1180.0016.1423556.601925192510.00
Biaora(MP)813.00830.211713.4018402140-
Gangoh(UP)765.006504401.10192619264.45
Pilibhit(UP)543.605.459631.70191519104.08
Aligarh(UP)450.0012.510100.00192519254.62
Azamgarh(UP)450.00-4010200.00192519254.62
Basti(UP)400.001003824.00192519254.62
Dahod(Guj)371.4038.486551.2020002000-4.76
Lucknow(UP)360.00-106895.50192819254.78
Maigalganj(UP)330.00323235.0018901870-
Lalitpur(UP)320.00-23.817253.60192519251.32
Bindki(UP)300.00NC4942.00192519254.05
Ghaziabad(UP)250.008.74705.00195019454.28
Puwaha(UP)250.004.2510279.00190019003.26
Puranpur(UP)206.50434.974450.60191019053.80
Vishalpur(UP)205.50-7.473281.30186018701.09
Badayoun(UP)200.005.263487.6019251925-
Khurja(UP)195.00-2.011614.00192919304.84
Gondal(UP)177.00-3.286399.50192519254.62
Bhikangaon(MP)166.00-332.001865--
Fatehpur(UP)152.5010.111893.70192519254.05
Barhaj(UP)150.007.145570.00192519254.62
Jahangirabad(UP)143.00-24.342522.00192719284.73
Tikonia(UP)134.70-26.076070.101910191012.35
Atarra(UP)125.0038.891114.00192519254.62
Akbarpur(UP)125.0031.581039.70192519255.19
Sangli(Mah)120.00-240.002700--
Tilhar(UP)112.30-21.89363.00187218808.52
Khalilabad(UP)110.00102095.00192519254.62
Ghiraur(UP)110.0083.33569.4019301930-
Muskara(UP)109.006.341469.30193019254.89
Bachranwa(UP)100.0072.411890.00192519254.62
Karvi(UP)95.953.451754.40192519254.62
Solapur(Mah)81.00-162.002700--
Atrauli(UP)80.0023.08552.0019251925-3.51
Dinanagar(Pun)79.005.3312788.0019251925-
Balrampur(UP)64.00-5.881134.00192519254.62
Bahraich(UP)62.00-4.621765.10192519254.62
Katra(UP)62.00-32.615502.40185018504.23
Lalganj(UP)61.0022.741112.9019251925-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)50.0042.861355.00194019455.43
Firozabad(UP)49.00-9.261759.0019301927-7.66
Jaunpur(UP)48.00921246.00193019504.32
Muradabad(UP)45.50-27.781102.00192519254.62
Risia(UP)40.008.11484.301925192513.24
Jhijhank(UP)35.00-25.53804.001935193012.17
Amroha(UP)30.0017.65350.5019251925-
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00-14.29896.30192519254.62
Khairagarh(UP)26.00160143.30193019301.58
Rasda(UP)25.00-21.88597.001930192513.53
Jafarganj(UP)23.00-34.29915.001925192514.93
Dehgam(Guj)20.60-18.251683.2018651852-2.97
Bagasara(Guj)18.0035055.0016422417-15.79
Salon(UP)15.0050478.00192519254.62
Aliganj(UP)14.0040482.30192519254.05
Achalda(UP)13.00-13.33437.00192519254.56
Gazipur(UP)13.00-23.53681.00193519305.16
Purwa(UP)12.50NC353.00193019303.76
Billsadda(UP)12.50-16.67356.0018601860-
Lakshar(Utr)12.5040036.502050185011.41
Gevrai(Mah)12.00-24.002000--
Akola(Mah)8.006026.0024752550-
Bharwari(UP)7.50-11.76176.801930192610.92
Dhoraji(Guj)6.30NC242.2016951675-9.60
Arasikere(Kar)6.00-12.002450--
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)6.00-60350.00192519254.62
Asansol(WB)5.607.69268.752500250025.00
Durgapur(WB)5.603.7160.872500250021.95
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC80.0020502050NC
Chitwadagaon(UP)5.00-16.67429.0019301900-
Anandnagar(UP)4.2040113.00192519254.62
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)4.00-5060.0017501800-8.38
Mawana(UP)4.00166.67105.5019251925-
Ramanujganj(Cht)2.00-95.96105.001925192810.63
Buldhana(Dhad)(Mah)2.00-4.002000--
Mantha(Mah)2.001006.0022001952-
Gopiganj(UP)2.00-9.0956.80192519254.62
Sirsaganj(UP)1.201005.90192519253.49
Kapasan(Raj)1.00-99.832107.0017501950-4.89
Vadgam(Guj)0.80-73.3365.1017821725-6.95
Mansa(Guj)0.74-92.2123.1017501775-25.53
Published on May 13, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)