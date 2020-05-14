Wheat Prices

as on : 14-05-2020 12:34:11 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)1500.00-6.2536790.00191019009.14
Ajnala(Pun)1250.00-60.948900.00192519254.62
Madhoganj(UP)715.00-4.678922.00192519254.62
Khair(UP)630.00-8.79503.00192519254.62
Basti(UP)420.0054664.00192519254.62
Lalitpur(UP)350.009.387953.60192519251.32
Vilaspur(UP)340.00-24.442410.00192519254.05
Ujhani(UP)340.0045.865001.30192519254.62
Badda(UP)320.00-54.292171.3019001900-
Dahod(Guj)313.90-15.487179.0020002000-4.76
Maigalganj(UP)300.00-9.093835.0018851890-
Vishalpur(UP)290.0041.123861.30185018600.54
Golagokarnath(UP)280.00402518.00191519058.81
Ghaziabad(UP)270.0085245.00194519504.01
Banthara(UP)245.00-22.210534.60190019003.26
Puwaha(UP)223.50-10.610726.00190019003.26
Jalaun(UP)211.207.923001.70192519254.62
Buland Shahr(UP)200.008.111901.00193019304.32
Badayoun(UP)190.00-53867.6019251925-
Durg(Cht)177.80260.652461.2018901850-
Gondal(UP)173.50-1.986746.50192519254.62
Jahangirabad(UP)165.0015.382852.00192819274.78
Shamli(UP)160.0033.333433.70193019301.58
Sandila(UP)140.00NC1402.00192519255.77
Barhaj(UP)140.00-6.675850.00192519254.62
Tikonia(UP)134.30-0.36338.70186019109.41
Puranpur(UP)127.00-38.54704.60192519104.62
Sahiyapur(UP)120.0071.43960.00192519254.62
Ghiraur(UP)120.009.09809.4019301930-
Bijnaur(UP)97.50116.67479.50192519253.49
Bhehjoi(UP)92.502.78984.50192819284.78
Muskara(UP)88.10-19.171645.50193019304.89
Naugarh(UP)76.00-10.593358.00192519254.62
Gangoh(UP)74.50-90.264550.10192619264.45
Balrampur(UP)74.0015.621282.00192519254.62
Farukhabad(UP)68.007.941142.50192519254.62
Wazirganj(UP)68.00-6.85444.40192519256.35
Shahganj(UP)60.00NC605.0019251925-0.77
Jalalabad(UP)55.80-58.11782.0018301840-
Firozabad(UP)52.006.121863.0019281930-7.75
Soharatgarh(UP)52.00-11.111341.00192519254.62
Asansol(WB)50.00792.86368.752500250025.00
Lalganj(UP)49.00-19.671210.9019251925-
Risia(UP)44.0010572.301925192513.24
Mohamadabad(UP)38.50126.47263.501925192510.00
Aliganj(UP)36.00157.14554.30192519254.05
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)29.00-58.002800--
Dehgam(Guj)28.3037.381739.80193018650.42
Milak(UP)27.5048.65309.9019251925-
Tilhar(UP)25.20-77.569413.40187218728.52
Roorkee(Utr)23.60-47.201980-4.21
Lakshar(Utr)23.2886.2483.06200020508.70
Khairagarh(UP)20.00-23.08183.30194019302.11
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)18.00200386.00192519254.62
Jafarganj(UP)16.00-30.43947.001925192514.93
Vadhvan(Guj)15.90-31.801682--
Billsadda(UP)15.5024387.0018501860-
Achalda(UP)14.007.69465.00192519254.56
Purwa(UP)13.004379.00193019303.76
Jayas(UP)12.00-27.27471.40192519259.38
Nargunda(Kar)11.00NC457.0020001957-10.23
Dhoraji(Guj)5.30-15.87252.8016951695-9.60
Durgapur(WB)5.20-7.14171.272500250021.95
Anandnagar(UP)2.70-35.71118.40192519254.62
Gopiganj(UP)2.603062.00192519254.62
Mawana(UP)2.00-50109.5019221925-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC16.00184018405.14
Vadgam(Guj)0.80NC66.7018501782-3.39
Thanabhawan(UP)0.80-2011.8019351945-
Jarar(UP)0.60NC27.90193019307.22
Published on May 14, 2020
