Wheat Prices

as on : 18-05-2020 12:52:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Khategaon(MP)2546.00-17.0167763.0318401900-7.30
Shahjahanpur(UP)1000.00-64.2919920.00188018807.98
Madhoganj(UP)980.0037.0610882.00192519254.62
Sitapur(UP)920.00-22.0325396.601925192510.00
Azamgarh(UP)850.0088.8911900.00189519252.99
Khair(UP)650.003.1710803.00192519254.62
Bilsi(UP)527.50121.642076.0019251925-
Ganaur(Har)500.00-1000.001925--
Aligarh(UP)450.00NC11000.00192519254.62
Lucknow(UP)400.0011.117695.50192519284.62
Lalitpur(UP)380.008.578713.60192519251.32
Gadarpur(Utr)360.001700740.002000186010.80
Chandausi(UP)320.00137.041206.00192519254.62
Bindki(UP)300.00NC5542.00192519254.05
Etah(UP)255.0059.382074.20192519254.62
Ghaziabad(UP)240.00-11.115725.00194519454.01
Fatehpur(UP)232.5052.462358.70192519254.05
Ujhani(UP)208.80-38.595418.90192519254.62
Dinanagar(Pun)200.00153.1613188.0019251925-
Hardoi(UP)200.00-8011300.001925192511.27
Gondal(UP)176.001.447098.50192519254.62
Kheragarh(Cht)175.0025630.0016001500-
Badayoun(UP)170.00-10.534207.6019251925-
Sahiyapur(UP)170.0041.671300.00192519254.62
Barhaj(UP)170.0021.436190.00192519254.62
Puwaha(UP)157.50-29.5311041.00190019003.26
Tilhar(UP)153.70509.929720.80184018726.67
Dadri(UP)140.00401038.00193019303.76
Allahabad(UP)120.00-203060.00193019254.61
Maigalganj(UP)120.00-604075.0018801885-
Jahangirabad(UP)115.00-30.33082.00192819284.78
Akbarpur(UP)111.00-11.21261.70192519255.19
Achnera(UP)110.0022.22860.00190018603.26
Ghiraur(UP)110.00-8.331029.4019301930-
Sandila(UP)110.00-21.431622.00192519255.77
Bijnaur(UP)108.0010.77695.50192519253.49
Puranpur(UP)93.00-26.774890.60190019253.26
Ajuha(UP)90.0050935.00192619304.67
Farukhabad(UP)85.00251312.50192519254.62
Atrauli(UP)80.00NC712.0019251925-3.51
Naugarh(UP)75.00-1.323508.00192519254.62
Dankaur(UP)70.00-22.22866.00193019284.32
Shahganj(UP)65.008.33735.0019251925-0.77
Balrampur(UP)64.00-13.511410.00192519254.62
Lalganj(UP)56.5015.311323.9019251925-
Aliganj(UP)56.0055.56666.30192519254.05
Firozabad(UP)52.00NC1967.0019261928-7.85
Katra(UP)52.00-16.135606.40182518502.82
Jaunpur(UP)47.50-1.041341.00193019304.32
Soharatgarh(UP)47.00-9.621435.00192519254.62
Risia(UP)43.00-2.27658.301925192513.24
Sehjanwa(UP)40.0033.33976.30192519254.62
Muradabad(UP)34.00-25.271170.00192519254.62
Lucknow(UP)31.0012.73346.008200800020.59
Jafarganj(UP)26.0062.5999.001925192514.93
Rura(UP)25.50363.64895.00189019252.61
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)23.0027.78432.00192519254.62
Ghaziabad(UP)23.0091.67352.508250840021.32
Bachranwa(UP)20.00-801930.00188019252.17
Jahanabad(UP)19.009058.0019251925-
Rudauli(UP)18.00-40444.201925192514.24
Gazipur(UP)15.0015.38711.00193519355.16
Billsadda(UP)15.00-3.23417.0018601850-
Mehmadabad(Guj)14.70-45.76174.8017001700-
Dhansura(Guj)14.00-6.67221.0017201730-9.47
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)14.00-51.7286.0028002800-
Achalda(UP)14.00NC493.00192519254.56
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)14.00-28.008800--
Dhoraji(Guj)13.50154.72279.8016901695-9.87
Jangipura(UP)13.00-18.75382.00193519405.16
Surajpur(Cht)12.5052.44320.70192619264.11
Milak(UP)12.00-56.36333.9019251925-
Roorkee(Utr)10.70-54.6668.6019001980NC
Mirzapur(UP)7.0016.67163.00193519455.16
Viswan(UP)7.00-41.67196.00185018501.65
Chitwadagaon(UP)6.0020441.0019301930-
Asansol(WB)5.75-8.4488.698100810030.65
Khairagarh(UP)5.50-72.5194.30192519401.32
Asansol(WB)5.38-89.24379.512500250025.00
Durgapur(WB)5.301.92181.872500250021.95
Vadgam(Guj)5.10537.576.9018851850-1.57
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.6716.008200805030.16
Shahjahanpur(UP)4.5012.528.408075785025.19
Sitapur(UP)4.20-10.6443.808210804042.16
Mawana(UP)4.00100117.5019301922-
Ghaziabad(UP)4.00NC67.005900600031.11
Mirzapur(UP)4.0033.3335.508025857012.71
Dadri(UP)4.00-8.005880-36.74
Gazipur(UP)3.00-34.7848.108100836017.39
Azamgarh(UP)2.50-78.2683.608050794524.23
Jangipura(UP)2.50-16.6722.008100847017.39
Anandnagar(UP)2.00-25.93122.40192519254.62
Bellary(Kar)2.00NC8.0040154132-
Balrampur(UP)2.00-2037.508000800031.15
Kathlal(Guj)1.63-3.261650--
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.606.6737.00185018505.71
Farukhabad(UP)1.502514.408150865018.12
Ajuha(UP)1.502517.205500551513.17
Akbarpur(UP)1.50NC17.9043007600-
Milak(UP)1.50-31.8231.2080607980-
Khatra(WB)1.30-23.5346.50185018505.71
Soharatgarh(UP)1.308.3322.808025792518.01
Fatehpur(UP)1.202024.008425842520.01
Jaunpur(UP)1.20-5217.008050825012.43
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC36.0048004700-2.04
Koppal(Kar)1.00NC4.0029482636-
Etah(UP)1.00-33.3314.008760865026.04
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00259.508150828025.87
Dankaur(UP)1.00NC8.5082128100-
Sandila(UP)0.70-309.1081808170-
Published on May 18, 2020
