Wheat Prices

as on : 20-05-2020 11:56:30 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)1500.00NC39790.00190519108.86
Shahjahanpur(UP)1200.009.0924520.00188518758.27
Banthara(UP)372.2051.9211279.00190019003.26
Mohammdi(UP)297.50-595.001843--
Fatehpur(UP)286.008.543457.70192519254.62
Maigalganj(UP)260.00116.674595.0018501880-
Puranpur(UP)191.0022.445584.60190019103.26
Jahangirabad(UP)189.0025.173762.00192819274.78
Barhaj(UP)180.0012.56870.00192519254.62
Badayoun(UP)120.00-29.414447.6019251925-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)75.0033.931266.00193019304.61
Tilhar(UP)67.30-34.6610061.40182018201.11
Dinanagar(Pun)30.00-4013348.0019251925-
Gangoh(UP)27.60-62.954605.30192619264.45
Rura(UP)17.50-31.37930.00189018902.44
Milak(UP)15.00-6.25395.9019251925-
Safdarganj(UP)14.80-26450.50192519256.94
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)8.00-65.22494.00192519254.62
Viswan(UP)7.00-12.5226.00185018501.65
Anandnagar(UP)4.5087.5136.20192519254.62
Shahjahanpur(UP)4.00-6.9845.008095809025.50
Nakud(UP)2.40-60111.60192619264.11
Milak(UP)2.30-840.8080908070-
Fatehpur(UP)2.20144.4430.208415842519.87
Puranpur(UP)1.60-11.1116.858010816022.85
Dhanura(UP)1.502512.90190019253.26
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC40.0046004700-6.12
H.B. Halli(Kar)1.00-2.003800--
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-16.6713.908225820027.03
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00-5010.8082508340-
Haridwar Union(Utr)0.8014.293.0085008500-
Jarar(UP)0.60NC29.10185019300.54
Published on May 20, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
