Wheat Prices

as on : 01-06-2020 03:41:36 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Hardoi(UP)1400.0060014100.00192519255.77
Mainpuri(UP)904.00-5.446430.50192519254.62
Agra(UP)862.004.8723102.90192519304.05
Madhoganj(UP)810.00-15.6217352.00192519254.62
Mathura(UP)700.00-39.1317360.00192519254.05
Ghaziabad(UP)650.003010625.00195019505.41
Shikohabad(UP)650.0012002706.00188518952.45
Khair(UP)580.00-14.7113323.00192519254.62
Atrauli(UP)550.00663.891956.00192519254.62
Aligarh(UP)480.00NC12920.00192519254.62
Sitapur(UP)480.009.0927236.601925192510.00
Lalitpur(UP)415.006.4110323.60192519252.94
Pilibhit(UP)396.800.7411213.10191019053.80
Maigalganj(UP)300.00-255995.0018851865-
Mahoba(UP)299.20-19.853568.70192519254.62
Azamgarh(UP)280.00-48.1514540.00190019103.26
Charra(UP)250.00NC3606.00192519254.62
Dadri(UP)250.0066.672138.00192819304.22
Golagokarnath(UP)240.00-44018.00191019056.11
Unnao(UP)239.60167.412039.70193019304.32
Kopaganj(UP)229.00-13.262202.00192519254.62
Atarra(UP)220.0029.411894.00192519254.62
Saharanpur(UP)215.00-78.0612874.10193019354.61
Auraiya(UP)210.00-162687.00187518701.90
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)210.0016.675800.00195019755.41
Mothkur(UP)205.0018.52587.0019251925-
Sahiyapur(UP)200.0011.112840.00192519254.62
Gondal(UP)180.003.458132.50192519254.34
Kasganj(UP)180.0047.781250.20192519254.62
Lucknow(UP)180.00-5.268935.50192819304.78
Mehmoodabad(UP)180.00-105881.80191019106.11
Konch(UP)172.2036.132547.40192519254.62
Buland Shahr(UP)170.00-18.272657.00193019304.89
Hapur(UP)160.00NC2011.00193019384.32
Shamli(UP)155.00-13.894103.70193019301.58
Khurja(UP)140.00-302294.00192919304.84
Paliakala(UP)130.00-13.333084.00190519057.32
Bharthna(UP)125.00-37.53983.50192519254.62
Achnera(UP)120.009.091100.00193019004.89
Raibareilly(UP)120.00-45.451395.00192519256.35
Maudaha(UP)120.00-7.692406.5019251925NC
Sandila(UP)120.00202402.00192519255.77
Kosikalan(UP)114.00149541.00193519255.16
Bharuasumerpur(UP)100.005.262773.50192519254.62
Etawah(UP)100.00-41.183775.00192519254.62
Khalilabad(UP)100.00-23.082795.00192519254.62
Ghiraur(UP)100.00-28.571789.4019281930-
Gurusarai(UP)100.0010.38710.40192519254.62
Bhehjoi(UP)95.805.271358.10186518601.36
Naugarh(UP)86.001.183970.00192519254.62
Ganjdudwara(UP)86.00391.43229.30192519254.62
Robertsganj(UP)85.00251167.20194019405.43
Wazirganj(UP)85.00-14.141168.40192519256.35
Tundla(UP)82.50-59.762746.50192519254.62
Shahganj(UP)80.001042.86909.0019301925-0.52
Nargunda(Kar)76.0052709.0020502035-7.99
Aliganj(UP)75.0035.141175.30192519254.05
Lalganj(UP)71.00-8.971885.9019251925-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)70.00-17.651576.00193019304.61
Chorichora(UP)70.004.481416.00192519254.62
Solapur(Mah)67.00-17.28296.0026752700-
Kannauj(UP)65.00-8.45728.50192519254.62
Choubepur(UP)61.505001194.7019801975-0.50
Badayoun(UP)60.00NC803.00187018801.63
Ajuha(UP)60.00-201205.00192819254.78
Haathras(UP)60.00-38.78940.30186018301.09
Farukhabad(UP)58.00NC1756.50193019254.89
Risia(UP)55.00NC1084.301925192512.57
Vilaspur(UP)55.00-60.712800.00192519254.05
Mohamadabad(UP)47.80-42.06524.10193019254.89
Naanpara(UP)47.2032.58669.10192519254.62
Vasai(Mah)42.0020154.002560235018.79
Chandausi(UP)40.0033.331586.00192519254.62
Kayamganj(UP)40.00-33.331242.00193019254.89
Sehjanwa(UP)40.003001076.30192519254.62
Utraula(UP)37.002.78146.0019251925-
Puwaha(UP)35.70-13.9811485.40188018902.17
Vishalpur(UP)35.00-87.785053.30185518600.82
Jafarganj(UP)35.00-43.551193.001925192514.93
Faizabad(UP)34.0015.25960.10192519254.62
Lucknow(UP)31.006.9466.008060812518.53
Haathras(UP)30.5079.41736.00700070009.38
Dankaur(UP)30.0020976.00193019304.78
Awagarh(UP)26.00-23.53178.00192519255.77
Rampur(UP)21.00-16447.00192519254.62
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)20.0033.331026.50191519254.08
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)20.00100217.60192519254.05
Jalalabad(UP)15.00-73.12812.0018301830-
Salon(UP)15.00-46.43564.00192519254.62
Chorichora(UP)13.00-61.76205.007850826023.91
Khairagarh(UP)12.80-50.77271.90191019252.69
Safdarganj(UP)12.50-37.5541.50192519256.94
Purwa(UP)12.0020447.00192519303.49
Achalda(UP)12.00-14.29573.00192519254.56
Milak(UP)11.50-30.3500.9019251925-
Bangarmau(UP)10.00-16.67886.00192519254.62
Bewar(UP)10.00-9.0987.0019001900-3.55
Ghaziabad(UP)10.00-50464.508200820020.59
Ashti(Karanja)(Mah)9.00-18.004850--
Robertsganj(UP)9.00140032.708025818517.75
Chandoli(UP)8.006.67148.10193019304.61
Billsadda(UP)8.00-36488.0018601860-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)7.00NC241.30192519254.62
Azamgarh(UP)7.0055.56106.607950803522.69
Mirzapur(UP)6.0020197.00193019354.89
Faizabad(UP)6.0033.3358.508100820018.25
Kopaganj(UP)5.2010828.607945810023.37
Mirzapur(UP)5.002553.508175800014.82
Dadri(UP)5.00NC36.008120810028.89
Sitapur(UP)3.80-9.5251.408160821041.30
Kosikalan(UP)3.103.3340.508715857031.85
Jasvantnagar(UP)3.00-33.33116.0019101910-
Hapur(UP)3.00-2510.008080835028.87
Saharanpur(UP)3.00-5032.508250850028.91
Utraula(UP)2.804013.4082008260-
Anandnagar(UP)2.6044.44151.80192519254.62
Etawah(UP)2.5066.6720.6083008650-
Milak(UP)2.50NC50.8081358110-
Shamli(UP)2.4026.3221.208250825028.91
Mathura(UP)2.2037.536.308700870031.82
Newasa(Mah)2.00-4.001950--
Farukhabad(UP)2.0033.3325.407900805014.49
Khalilabad(UP)2.0010031.007850780030.83
Vishalpur(UP)2.00-16.6717.708150800024.90
Tanda Urmur(UP)1.80NC146.20192519254.62
Agra(UP)1.80-1025.108750867025.36
Etah(UP)1.606017.208680876024.89
Buland Shahr(UP)1.606.6711.508220813027.44
Naanpara(UP)1.60-11.1118.4082008150-
Amroha(UP)1.50-3.008140--
Kasganj(UP)1.507.1415.208670867026.38
Golagokarnath(UP)1.50NC13.308150819026.36
Charra(UP)1.3062.510.4090008800-
Paliakala(UP)1.3018.189.608150796017.77
Mainpuri(UP)1.202011.208700865027.01
Bharthna(UP)1.20208.008560850029.70
Bellary(Kar)1.00-5010.0044614015-
Auraiya(UP)1.00-16.6710.308700855021.85
Khurja(UP)1.00-28.5711.108210813526.89
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC14.8082458250-
Unnao(UP)1.0011.117.908150815027.34
Kayamganj(UP)1.00NC14.808100850015.30
Sandila(UP)0.9028.5712.3080708160-
Sehjanwa(UP)0.80-2014.907920791013.14
Atrauli(UP)0.60-1.208800--
Vilaspur(UP)0.60NC5.807950805021.56
Dankaur(UP)0.60-409.7082758212-
Published on June 01, 2020
