Wheat Prices

as on : 02-06-2020 02:06:48 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Hardoi(UP)1300.00-7.1416700.00192519255.77
Lakhimpur(UP)1000.00-16.6746990.00191019109.14
Madhoganj(UP)900.0011.1119152.00192519254.62
Mainpuri(UP)900.00-0.448230.50192519254.62
Agra(UP)858.00-0.4624818.90192519254.05
Banthara(UP)796.60114.0212872.20190019003.26
Sitapur(UP)758.0057.9228752.601925192510.00
Basti(UP)600.00207864.00192519254.62
Khair(UP)540.00-6.914403.00192519254.62
Aligarh(UP)450.00-6.2513820.00192519254.62
Bilsi(UP)421.00-20.192918.0019251925-
Lalitpur(UP)410.00-1.211143.60192519252.94
Pilibhit(UP)409.003.0712031.10190519103.53
Dahod(Guj)401.20126.791156.2020001900-
Khategaon(MP)394.98-50.9374005.3119501890-1.76
Azamgarh(UP)350.002515240.00190519003.53
Maigalganj(UP)350.0016.676695.0018751885-
Bareilly(UP)325.008.339270.00187018701.63
Fatehpur(UP)316.50-5.945370.70192519254.62
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)250.0019.056300.00194019504.86
Ujhani(UP)242.80-318356.70192519254.62
Udaipura(Raj)240.6045.911429.00205020502.50
Saharanpur(UP)238.0010.713350.10193019304.61
Unnao(UP)236.70-1.212513.10193019304.32
Kopaganj(UP)234.002.182670.00192519254.62
Orai(UP)224.00-1.191752.8019251925-
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)223.00-25.673066.0018801880-0.53
Golagokarnath(UP)220.00-8.334458.00191519106.39
Vishalpur(UP)208.90496.865471.10185518550.82
Kasganj(UP)205.8014.331661.80192519254.62
Atarra(UP)200.00-9.092294.00192519254.62
Dadri(UP)200.00-202538.00192919284.27
Gondal(UP)184.002.228500.50192519254.34
Etawah(UP)180.00804135.00192519254.62
Buland Shahr(UP)180.005.883017.00192819304.78
Maudaha(UP)180.00502766.5019251925NC
Jalaun(UP)175.80-24.223817.30192519254.62
Lucknow(UP)175.00-2.789285.50192519284.62
Mothkur(UP)168.00-18.052923.0019251925-
Nautnava(UP)165.00-44.071499.00191019103.80
Paliakala(UP)160.0023.083404.00190019057.04
Puranpur(UP)157.0086.96395.60191519004.08
Raibareilly(UP)155.0029.171705.00192519256.35
Ghiraur(UP)130.00302049.4019281928-
Karvi(UP)124.15437.452048.90192519254.62
Pukhrayan(UP)120.00NC1143.00192519254.05
Konch(UP)120.00-30.312787.40192519254.62
Achnera(UP)114.00-51328.00192519304.62
Kosikalan(UP)113.50-0.449768.00194019355.43
Jahangirabad(UP)105.00-44.443972.00192719284.73
Allahabad(UP)100.00-33.333560.00192519304.05
Shikohabad(UP)100.00-84.622906.00187518851.90
Wazirganj(UP)95.0011.761358.40192519256.35
Jhansi(UP)94.004.44457.50192519254.62
Balrampur(UP)94.0011.91934.00192519254.62
Gurusarai(UP)92.60-7.4895.60192519254.62
Ballia(UP)90.0012.51926.00193019254.89
Bharuasumerpur(UP)90.00-102953.50192519254.62
Naugarh(UP)90.004.654150.00192519254.62
Chorichora(UP)85.0021.431586.00192519254.62
Bijnaur(UP)82.00-181587.50192519254.62
Jayas(UP)78.9033.73809.80192519254.62
Devariya(UP)78.0011.431334.50192519254.62
Atrauli(UP)70.00-87.272096.00192519254.62
Sahiyapur(UP)70.00-652980.00192519254.62
Mauranipur(UP)67.80-52.791469.70193019304.89
Muzzafarnagar(UP)66.00-5.711708.00193019304.61
Bahraich(UP)64.507.52014.10192519254.62
Muskara(UP)62.3011.451951.90192519254.62
Aliganj(UP)60.50-19.331296.30192519254.05
Dehgam(Guj)60.30-27.612346.4018071850-5.98
Jhijhank(UP)60.00-53.851184.00193019255.46
Lalganj(UP)59.50-16.22004.9019251925-
Risia(UP)55.00NC1194.301925192512.57
Farukhabad(UP)54.00-6.91864.50192519304.62
Katra(UP)53.00-34.575874.40182018250.55
Partaval(UP)50.00-37.5877.50192519255.48
Naanpara(UP)46.00-2.54761.10192519254.62
Mohamadabad(UP)45.00-5.86614.10192519304.62
Vilaspur(UP)45.00-18.182890.00192519254.05
Sehjanwa(UP)45.0012.51166.30192519254.62
Tikonia(UP)44.00-13.736528.70190019257.95
Salon(UP)36.00140636.00192519254.62
Badayoun(UP)35.00-41.67873.00188018702.17
Jalalabad(UP)34.30128.67880.6018201830-
Dhansura(Guj)30.00900317.0017251725-13.75
Hasanpur(UP)30.0011.112458.2019251925-
Kayamganj(UP)30.00-251302.00193019304.89
Utraula(UP)30.00-18.92206.0019251925-
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)29.00262.5160.0028002900-
Bachranwa(UP)28.00402286.00190018953.26
Puwaha(UP)27.50-22.9711540.40187518801.90
Safdarganj(UP)25.00100591.50192519256.94
Awagarh(UP)24.00-7.69226.00192519255.77
Rampur(UP)23.009.52493.00192519254.62
Faizabad(UP)22.30-34.411004.70192519254.62
Gadaura(UP)20.00-83.611522.50185019003.35
Rudauli(UP)18.00-20.7570.801925192511.59
Nargunda(Kar)15.00-80.26739.0021002050-5.75
Bangarmau(UP)15.0050916.00192519254.62
Khairagarh(UP)15.0017.19301.90192519103.49
Achalda(UP)14.0016.67601.00192519254.56
Viswan(UP)10.00100256.00185018501.65
Bangalore(Kar)9.00-94.582737.00295029501.72
Purwa(UP)9.00-25465.00193019253.76
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)9.00NC594.00192519254.62
Bharwari(UP)8.006.67192.80192519304.62
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)7.507.14256.30193019254.89
Jafarganj(UP)7.00-801207.001925192514.93
Billsadda(UP)6.00-25500.0018601860-
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00NC71.5018401840-
Anandnagar(UP)1.80-30.77155.40192519254.62
Gopiganj(UP)1.80-1069.60188018502.17
Jarar(UP)1.8020033.90185018500.54
Dhoraji(Guj)1.70-75.71308.8016251705-13.33
Fatehabad(UP)0.70-94.4108.60187018001.63
Published on June 02, 2020
