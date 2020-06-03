Wheat Prices

as on : 03-06-2020 11:42:54 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)1200.002049390.00190519108.86
Barhaj(UP)170.0013.337810.00192519254.62
Puranpur(UP)145.00-7.646685.60190019153.26
Kosikalan(UP)114.000.449996.00196519406.79
Achnera(UP)98.00-14.041524.00193019254.89
Naugarh(UP)95.005.564340.00192519254.62
Tikonia(UP)91.00106.826710.70190019007.95
Konch(UP)90.00-252967.40192519254.62
Tilhar(UP)61.1014.6310562.20183518301.38
Akbarpur(UP)58.007.411607.70192519254.62
Sehjanwa(UP)50.0011.111266.30192519254.62
Jaunpur(UP)46.00155.561604.00193019254.61
Firozabad(UP)44.0027.542229.00192719265.01
Badayoun(UP)40.0014.29953.00187518801.90
Katra(UP)39.30-25.855953.0018201820NC
Jalalabad(UP)37.007.87954.6018231820-
Puwaha(UP)25.00-9.0911590.40189018752.72
Mawana(UP)20.00300173.5019251930-
Rura(UP)17.5020.691049.00191019053.52
Rudauli(UP)17.00-5.56604.801925192511.59
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)12.0033.33618.00192519254.62
Dhoraji(Guj)8.10376.47325.0016051625-14.40
Billsadda(UP)8.0033.33516.0018501860-
Kosikalan(UP)3.00-3.2346.508730871532.07
Tumkur(Kar)2.0010042.001200012000-
Puranpur(UP)1.802023.458125814024.62
Beawar(Raj)1.50-28.5775.30197521006.76
Jaunpur(UP)1.30-18.7524.408100794013.13
Akbarpur(UP)1.101022.1081108200-
Thanabhawan(UP)1.00-2.001927--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC44.0046004300-6.12
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60-2516.107920792013.14
Published on June 03, 2020
