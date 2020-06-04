Wheat Prices

Wheat Prices as on : 04-06-2020 03:34:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

Arrivals Price
Current%
Season cumulative
Modal Prev. Modal
Prev.Yr % change
%change
Wheat
Kota(Raj)6375.00-25.5832144.5017501725-6.17
Lakhimpur(UP)1400.0016.6752190.00190019058.57
Hardoi(UP)1140.00-12.3118980.00192519255.77
Chhabra(Raj)1000.00-2000.001767--
Mainpuri(UP)930.003.3310090.50192519254.62
Agra(UP)877.002.2126572.90192519254.05
Sitapur(UP)800.005.5430352.601925192510.00
Narsinghgarh(MP)758.40-73.1317244.00189017759.25
Madhoganj(UP)710.00-21.1120572.00192519254.62
Ghaziabad(UP)500.00-23.0811625.00195019505.41
Khair(UP)500.00-7.4115403.00192519254.62
Sanad(Guj)450.002547.06928.0018452170-5.72
Mathura(UP)450.00-35.7118260.00192519254.05
Basti(UP)420.00-308704.00192519254.62
Aligarh(UP)400.00-11.1114620.00192519254.62
Pilibhit(UP)387.90-5.1612806.90192019054.35
Azamgarh(UP)380.008.5716000.00190019053.26
Dahod(Guj)370.2050.189329.8020002000-4.76
Ujhani(UP)341.9040.829040.50192519254.62
Mahoba(UP)335.0011.974238.70192519254.62
Auraiya(UP)300.0042.863287.00188018752.17
Orai(UP)285.0027.232322.8019251925-
Etah(UP)280.009.83144.20192619254.67
Khategaon(MP)275.84-30.1674556.9918601950-6.30
Mothkur(UP)264.0057.143451.0019251925-
Mohammdi(UP)262.00-11.931119.0018471843-
Saharanpur(UP)258.008.413866.10193019304.61
Etawah(UP)250.0038.894635.00192519254.62
Kopaganj(UP)243.003.853156.00192519254.62
Golagokarnath(UP)240.009.094938.00191019156.11
Kasganj(UP)236.0014.672133.80192519254.62
Hapur(UP)220.0037.52451.00193519304.59
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)200.00-206700.00195019405.41
Mehmoodabad(UP)200.0011.116281.80192019106.67
Harpalpur(MP)194.20-388.401730--
Lucknow(UP)190.008.579665.50192519254.62
Khurja(UP)186.0032.862666.00192819294.78
Bareilly(UP)182.50-43.859635.00187518701.90
Charra(UP)180.00-283966.00192519254.62
Maigalganj(UP)180.00-48.577055.0018751875-
Sultanpur(UP)180.00503225.00192519254.62
Gondal(UP)177.50-3.538855.50192519254.34
Lalsot(Raj)177.00-24.741014.4017761700-2.90
Raath(UP)173.50-4.412496.0019251925-
Atarra(UP)165.00-17.52624.00192519254.62
Mauranipur(UP)164.00141.891797.70193019304.89
Raibareilly(UP)155.00NC2015.00192519256.35
Banda(UP)150.0063.22961.30192519254.62
Bharuasumerpur(UP)150.0066.673253.50192519254.62
Buland Shahr(UP)150.00-16.673317.00193019284.89
Dadri(UP)150.00-252838.00193019294.32
Paliakala(UP)150.00-6.253704.00190519007.32
Jalaun(UP)146.00-16.954109.30192519254.62
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)143.00-35.873352.0018601880-1.59
Sahiyapur(UP)140.001003260.00192519254.62
Barhaj(UP)140.00-17.658090.00192519254.62
Anta(Raj)139.10-278.201697--1.91
Konch(UP)138.0053.333243.40192519254.62
Ghiraur(UP)130.00NC2309.4019281928-
Tundla(UP)127.0053.943000.50192519254.62
Jahangirabad(UP)116.0010.484204.00192819274.78
Tikonia(UP)115.0026.376940.70190519008.24
Wazirganj(UP)115.0021.051588.40192519256.35
Kosikalan(UP)114.00NC10224.00196019656.52
Puranpur(UP)110.50-23.796906.60192519004.62
Shikohabad(UP)105.0053116.00188518752.45
Vankaner(Guj)100.00-24.241680.7017101750-22.27
Aliganj(UP)97.0060.331490.30192519254.05
Bharthna(UP)95.00-244173.50192619254.67
Udaipura(Raj)94.90-60.561618.80205020502.50
Bangalore(Kar)90.009002917.00295029501.72
Ballia(UP)90.00NC2106.00192519304.62
Muradabad(UP)90.0012.51510.00192519254.62
Pukhrayan(UP)90.00-251323.00192519254.05
Haathras(UP)90.00501120.3018111860-1.58
Chorichora(UP)90.005.881766.00192519254.62
Gurusarai(UP)89.00-3.891073.60192519254.62
Muskara(UP)88.0041.252127.90192519254.62
Naugarh(UP)85.00-10.534510.00192519254.62
Mihipurwa(UP)84.50172.58642.201915191510.69
Siddhpur(Guj)81.8942.94773.3218971957-10.39
Mohamadabad(UP)80.0077.78774.10192519254.62
Karvi(UP)76.65-38.262202.20192519254.62
Jhabua(MP)76.50-153.001928-4.78
Bhehjoi(UP)72.00-24.841502.10186518651.36
Balrampur(UP)72.00-23.42078.00192519254.62
Kannauj(UP)72.0010.77872.50192519254.62
Robertsganj(UP)71.50-15.881310.20194019405.43
Akbarpur(UP)71.0022.411749.70192519254.62
Jhijhank(UP)70.0016.671324.00192519305.19
Lalganj(UP)65.009.242134.90192519254.62
Devariya(UP)65.00-16.671464.50192519254.62
Tulsipur(UP)63.0029.91010.501925192510.95
Choubepur(UP)61.20-0.491317.1019851980-0.25
Kayamganj(UP)60.001001422.00192519304.62
Ajuha(UP)60.00NC1325.00193019284.89
Shahganj(UP)60.00-251029.0019251930-0.77
Dehgam(Guj)59.80-0.832466.0017971807-6.50
Bahraich(UP)56.00-13.182126.10192519254.62
Risia(UP)55.00NC1304.301925192512.57
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)54.00-59.252039.2017001680-2.41
Farukhabad(UP)54.00NC1972.50192519254.62
Bijay Nagar(Raj)50.005.711462.6017301700-11.28
Badayoun(UP)50.00251053.00187018751.63
Muzzafarnagar(UP)50.00-24.241808.00193019304.61
Soharatgarh(UP)50.004.171808.00192519254.62
Partaval(UP)50.00NC977.50192519255.48
Dankaur(UP)50.0066.671076.00193019304.78
Vishalpur(UP)50.00-76.075571.10185518550.82
Firozabad(UP)47.006.822323.00192519274.90
Ganjdudwara(UP)47.00-45.35323.30192519254.62
Chandausi(UP)45.0012.51676.00192519254.62
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)44.00-39.73599.7017501800-8.62
Jayas(UP)42.60-46.01895.00192519254.62
Kapadvanj(Guj)41.0051.85606.0016621737-4.32
Naanpara(UP)40.60-11.74842.30192519254.62
Palanpur(Guj)38.00-38.71541.0017301892-25.59
Thara(Guj)36.00-36.28690.1016801852-14.37
Baberu(UP)35.008.7244.90192519251.32
Jafarganj(UP)34.00385.711275.001925192514.93
Hasanpur(UP)31.003.332520.2019251925-
Nawabganj(UP)31.00NC1233.001925192524.19
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00-401326.30192519254.62
Utraula(UP)29.00-3.33264.0019251925-
Puwaha(UP)28.3013.211647.00189018902.72
Jaunpur(UP)27.20-40.871658.40192519304.34
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)27.00351080.50192519154.62
Gangapur(Raj)26.501.92112.00192519254.05
Awagarh(UP)26.008.33278.00192519255.77
Faizabad(UP)25.6014.81055.90192519254.62
Porbandar(Guj)25.30-29.92134.4015851575-7.85
Manvi(Kar)25.00-50.001915-1.86
Salon(UP)25.00-30.56686.00192519254.62
Sikandraraau(UP)25.00400287.00192519254.62
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)23.0091.67664.00192519254.62
Rampur(UP)22.00-4.35537.00192519254.62
Savarkundla(Guj)20.00-11.11342.5019381975-9.86
Pratapgarh(UP)20.00-21.57487.50192519250.79
Amroha(UP)20.00-28.57446.5019251925-
Khairagarh(UP)20.0033.33341.90190019252.15
Rura(UP)19.5011.431088.00191019103.52
Jahanabad(UP)19.00-29.63150.0019251925-
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)19.00-57.78391.00192519259.38
Rudauli(UP)16.00-5.88636.801925192511.59
Durg(Cht)14.00-53.332549.2018801700-
Safdarganj(UP)12.60-49.6616.70192519256.94
Achalda(UP)12.00-14.29625.00192519254.56
Shamli(UP)12.00-92.264127.70193219301.68
Billsadda(UP)11.0037.5538.0018601850-
Singroli(MP)10.00-50295.94192621004.11
Gangoh(UP)9.00-47.674700.70192619264.45
Purwa(UP)9.00NC483.00193019303.76
Bharwari(UP)8.506.25209.80192519254.62
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)8.00-72.41176.0028002800-
Dhoraji(Guj)6.70-17.28338.4016751605-10.67
Mirzapur(UP)6.00NC209.00193519305.16
Chitwadagaon(UP)4.00-42.86475.0019251930-
Viswan(UP)4.00-60264.00185018501.65
Sami(Guj)2.00122.2212.6017001800-10.53
Devgadhbaria(Guj)2.001505.6016601650-
Anandnagar(UP)2.0011.11159.40192519254.62
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00NC75.5018401840-
Sirsaganj(UP)1.80509.50192519254.05
Thanabhawan(UP)1.20204.4019351927-
Jarar(UP)1.20-33.3336.30186018501.09
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC20.00184018405.14
Vadgam(Guj)0.60-78.5795.3017201678-15.19
Published on June 04, 2020
