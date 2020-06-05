Wheat Prices

as on : 05-06-2020 12:52:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)1200.00-14.2954590.00191019009.14
Chhabra(Raj)950.00-53900.0017761767-
Tarapur(Guj)553.9452.336180.4418611826-6.86
Madhoganj(UP)500.00-29.5821572.00192519254.62
Basti(UP)470.0011.99644.00192519254.62
Khair(UP)450.00-1016303.00192519254.62
Shahjahanpur(UP)450.00-62.525420.00186018856.84
Lalitpur(UP)425.003.6611993.60192519252.94
Fatehpur(UP)421.5033.186213.70192519254.62
Mahoba(UP)387.0015.525012.70192519254.62
Dahod(Guj)271.40-26.699872.6019252000-8.33
Ujhani(UP)246.50-27.99533.50192519254.62
Orai(UP)212.00-25.612746.8019251925-
Charra(UP)190.005.564346.00192519254.62
Mohammdi(UP)173.00-33.971465.0018471847-
Maigalganj(UP)150.00-16.677355.0018801875-
Kosikalan(UP)114.500.4410453.00198019607.61
Dataganj(UP)112.1042.08395.00184018703.37
Nautnava(UP)107.50-34.851714.00191019103.80
Aliganj(UP)105.008.251700.30192519254.05
Udaipura(Raj)102.708.221824.20205020502.50
Wazirganj(UP)101.00-12.171790.40192519256.35
Naugarh(UP)100.0017.654710.00192519254.62
Sahiyapur(UP)100.00-28.573460.00192519254.62
Konch(UP)94.50-31.523432.40192519254.62
Mihipurwa(UP)93.0010.06828.201915191510.06
Jalaun(UP)91.00-37.674291.30192519254.62
Bachranwa(UP)90.00221.432466.00192519004.62
Bareilly(UP)85.00-53.429805.00188018752.17
Atrauli(UP)80.0014.292256.00192519254.62
Haathras(UP)80.00-11.111280.3018101811-1.63
Puranpur(UP)77.50-29.867061.60189519252.99
Bijnaur(UP)74.00-9.761735.50192519254.62
Akbarpur(UP)65.00-8.451879.70192519254.62
Badayoun(UP)60.00201173.00188018702.17
Risia(UP)60.009.091424.301925192512.57
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)56.00600288.0028002800-
Tilhar(UP)52.50-14.0810667.20183518351.38
Bhehjoi(UP)52.50-27.081607.10186518651.36
Dhansura(Guj)50.0066.67417.0017251725-13.75
Muzzafarnagar(UP)50.00NC1908.00193019304.61
Soharatgarh(UP)42.50-151893.00192519254.62
Samsabad(UP)41.0028.121192.0019251925-3.75
Jaunpur(UP)40.0047.061738.40192519254.34
Vilaspur(UP)40.00-11.112970.00192519254.05
Dehgam(Guj)39.20-34.452544.4017751797-7.65
Firozabad(UP)37.50-20.212398.00192719255.01
Jalalabad(UP)36.50-1.351027.6018101823-
Nargunda(Kar)28.0086.67795.0021002100-5.75
Jafarganj(UP)28.00-17.651331.001925192514.93
Salon(UP)25.00NC736.00192519254.62
Safdarganj(UP)25.0098.41666.70192519256.94
Kawardha(Cht)24.00-48.001752--
Amroha(UP)24.0020494.5019251925-
Rampur(UP)21.00-4.55579.00192519254.62
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-33.331366.30192519254.62
Puwaha(UP)19.50-31.111686.00189018902.72
Rudauli(UP)15.00-6.25666.801925192511.59
Purwa(UP)11.0022.22505.00193019303.76
Shahganj(UP)10.00-83.331049.0019301925-0.52
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)9.00-60.87682.00192519254.62
Gangoh(UP)8.80-2.224718.30192619264.45
Asansol(WB)8.2036.67417.13205021002.50
Durgapur(WB)8.2024.81222.81210021502.44
Viswan(UP)6.0050276.00185018501.65
Savarkundla(Guj)4.00-80350.5019381938-9.86
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.50-2578.5019251840-
Shahpura(UP)1.00NC13.0019351940-
Published on June 05, 2020
