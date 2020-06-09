Wheat Prices

as on : 09-06-2020 03:33:04 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Kota(Raj)6276.00-7.9858337.5017751770-4.83
Lakhimpur(UP)1200.00NC56990.00190519107.63
Agra(UP)987.0012.9330294.90192519254.05
Mainpuri(UP)950.001.0613870.50192519254.62
Sehore(MP)776.10-1552.201986--
Sitapur(UP)690.00-5.4833192.601925192510.00
Narsinghgarh(MP)662.908.2319794.80185018006.94
Lalitpur(UP)650.003014293.60192519252.94
Madhoganj(UP)540.002023552.00192519254.62
Basti(UP)460.00-2.1310564.00192519254.62
Fatehpur(UP)441.800.987972.30192519254.62
Khair(UP)430.00-1418163.00192519254.62
Bilsi(UP)414.006.154526.0019251925-
Golagokarnath(UP)400.00-4.766578.00190519105.83
Aligarh(UP)380.00-9.5216220.00192519254.62
Pilibhit(UP)373.5016.7214193.90190519103.53
Dahod(Guj)371.4036.8510615.4020001925-4.76
Mathura(UP)360.00-2018980.00192519254.05
Bindki(UP)360.002006502.00192519254.62
Sevda(MP)351.70-703.401760--
Begusarai (Raj)310.0082.352270.0018401840NC
Nimbahera(Raj)301.00652.51432.0017891814-
Auraiya(UP)300.00-2.764504.00188018752.17
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)280.00-12.57900.00195019555.41
Maigalganj(UP)280.00408315.0018751880-
Jalaun(UP)275.60202.864842.50192519254.62
Orai(UP)265.0065253284.8019251925-
Udaipura(Raj)251.10-33.063076.60205020502.50
Azamgarh(UP)250.00-34.2116500.00190519003.53
Saharanpur(UP)242.00-15.0914920.10193019304.61
Raath(UP)233.0034.292962.0019251925-
Maur(UP)206.00-21.971920.00192519254.62
Charra(UP)200.00-13.045206.00192519254.62
Mohammdi(UP)192.0010.981849.0018431847-
Khurai(MP)188.80-377.601855--
Ujhani(UP)181.2019.6810198.70190019253.26
Atarra(UP)180.001403134.00192519254.62
Hapur(UP)180.005.883151.00193219284.43
Kasganj(UP)180.00-23.732493.80192519254.62
Sultanpur(UP)180.00NC3945.00192519254.62
Gondal(UP)178.50-2.199577.50192519254.34
Tundla(UP)174.0077.553544.50192519254.62
Mauranipur(UP)170.003.662137.70193019304.89
Maudaha(UP)170.00-5.563106.5019251925NC
Hardoi(UP)160.00-89.3322300.00192519255.77
Bharuasumerpur(UP)150.001503673.50192519254.62
Lucknow(UP)150.00-2510365.50192819254.78
Paliakala(UP)150.0015.384264.00191019007.61
Buland Shahr(UP)140.00-12.53917.00193019334.89
Shamli(UP)140.0016.674647.70193019301.58
Ghiraur(UP)140.0027.272809.4019271927-
Bareilly(UP)136.00-30.2610467.00188018752.17
Mehmoodabad(UP)130.00-356541.80190519205.83
Kosikalan(UP)120.004.810922.00193519705.16
Pukhrayan(UP)120.0033.331563.00192519254.05
Konch(UP)112.00-21.133940.40192519254.62
Dadri(UP)110.00-8.333298.00192919284.27
Jahangirabad(UP)105.00404564.00192819284.78
Suratgarh(Raj)101.00-34.2827.40191319003.97
Achnera(UP)100.00NC1924.00192519254.62
Allahabad(UP)100.00NC3760.00193019254.32
Ballia(UP)100.0011.112306.00193019254.89
Karvi(UP)99.4529.752401.10192519254.62
Naugarh(UP)98.00-10.915126.00192519254.62
Bharthna(UP)95.00-13.644583.50192519254.62
Gurusarai(UP)93.0017.721417.60192519254.62
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)90.00-31.823796.00192018801.59
Sahiyapur(UP)90.00-253880.00192519254.62
Jhansi(UP)87.50-6.91632.50192519254.62
Raibareilly(UP)85.00-52.782545.00192519256.35
Chorichora(UP)85.006.252096.00192519254.62
Atrauli(UP)80.00-4.762584.00192519254.62
Haathras(UP)80.00NC1600.3018001800-2.17
Barhaj(UP)80.00-208450.00192519254.62
Siddhpur(Guj)76.57-16.31109.4218801867-11.20
Thara(Guj)76.00111.11842.1017451680-11.06
Kalapipal(MP)75.00-97.57260.50184019255.14
Khalilabad(UP)75.0015.383075.00192519254.62
Bijay Nagar(Raj)71.5071.461689.0016801690-13.85
Balrampur(UP)68.00-9.332364.00192519254.62
Barabanki(UP)68.006.25462.0019281925-2.87
Tilhar(UP)67.5028.5710802.20183018351.10
Puranpur(UP)67.5098.537264.60191519004.08
Lalganj(UP)65.00NC2394.90192519254.62
Wazirganj(UP)65.00-31.582110.40192519256.35
Devariya(UP)62.5013.641699.50192519254.62
Katra(UP)61.008.936187.0018151815-0.27
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)60.0036.36721.7017001750-11.23
Bahraich(UP)60.007.142246.10192519254.62
Ajuha(UP)60.00-251605.00192519254.62
Bijnaur(UP)56.0017.891942.50192519254.62
Soharatgarh(UP)56.00-34.122175.00192519254.62
Bangalore(Kar)55.00-62.073317.00295029501.72
Tulsipur(UP)52.50-16.671115.501925192510.95
Dhrol(Guj)51.9019.31484.2014751475-20.91
Dehgam(Guj)50.3028.322645.0018221775-5.20
Badayoun(UP)50.00-23.081403.00187518701.90
Shikohabad(UP)50.00-37.53376.00187018651.63
Kannauj(UP)50.00-30.56972.50192519254.62
Jhijhank(UP)50.00-28.571424.00192519255.19
Muskara(UP)50.00-43.182227.90192519254.62
Choubepur(UP)46.80-16.431522.7019701986-1.01
Muzzafarnagar(UP)45.00-252118.00193019304.61
Kayamganj(UP)45.0028.571582.00192519304.62
Partaval(UP)45.00-101067.50192519255.48
Risia(UP)45.0012.51594.301925192510.63
Vishalpur(UP)42.00-19.235759.10187018551.63
Jayas(UP)41.00-3.76977.00192519254.62
Chandausi(UP)40.00-201856.00192519254.62
Dataganj(UP)38.4017.07537.40184218403.48
Baberu(UP)38.008.57320.90192519251.32
Naanpara(UP)37.00-8.42997.10192519254.62
Ganjdudwara(UP)36.00-21.74487.30192519254.62
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)35.009.381214.50192519254.62
Sehjanwa(UP)35.0016.671496.30192519254.62
Kasimbazar(WB)35.00NC467.00208020807.22
Aliganj(UP)34.90-63.651962.10192519254.05
Utraula(UP)34.00-6.85405.00192519256.35
Dankaur(UP)32.006.671200.00192819304.67
Rasda(UP)27.50-8.33782.001930192513.53
Pratapgarh(UP)26.0030539.50192519250.79
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)25.00-55.36338.0028002800-
Vilaspur(UP)25.00-37.53020.00192519254.05
Shahganj(UP)25.00-28.571169.0019251930-0.77
Rampur(UP)23.00-8675.00192519254.62
Jafarganj(UP)22.00-21.431375.001925192514.93
Faizabad(UP)21.70-15.231099.30192519254.62
Khategaon(MP)21.40-92.2474599.7918701860-5.79
Mehmadabad(Guj)20.8041.5216.4017001700-
Jaunpur(UP)20.00-46.671853.40193019304.61
Mawana(UP)20.00300223.5019251925-
Safdarganj(UP)20.0063.93731.10192519256.94
Awagarh(UP)19.00-13.64360.00192519255.77
Hasanpur(UP)18.00-41.942556.2019251925-
Salon(UP)18.00-48.57842.00192519254.62
Dindori(MP)17.27-53.19415.28192519304.05
Jahanabad(UP)17.00-10.53184.0019251925-
Khairagarh(UP)15.00500376.9018001880-3.23
Gazipur(UP)15.00-25781.00194019305.43
Rudauli(UP)14.00-1.41723.201925192511.59
Puwaha(UP)12.50-28.5711746.00189018902.72
Achalda(UP)12.0020669.00192519254.56
Lohardaga(Jha)10.0066.6732.0019001840-
Lakhnadon(F&V)(MP)10.00-20.001801--
Bangarmau(UP)10.00-37.5968.00192519254.62
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)10.00100712.00192519254.62
Purwa(UP)9.50-24549.00193019253.76
Fatehabad(UP)9.001185.71126.60187018701.63
Durgapur(WB)8.695.98240.19210021002.44
Sainthia(WB)8.50-17.001930--3.02
Billsadda(UP)8.00-33.33578.0018651860-
Rampurhat(WB)8.009.5930.401930210016.97
Mirzapur(UP)7.0027.27234.00193019304.89
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)6.50-4.41282.90192519254.62
Mansa(Guj)5.82-25.4867.5617751800-24.47
Dhoraji(Guj)5.805.45361.0016851630-10.13
Chitwadagaon(UP)4.8020492.6019301925-
Vadhvan(Guj)4.20-3069.2016281638-15.43
Jagnair(UP)4.20NC50.10183019204.57
Tanda Urmur(UP)4.00122.22154.20192519254.62
Jasvantnagar(UP)4.0033.33124.0019101910-
Kandi(WB)4.0010023.4018201750-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.00-6.001950--
Viswan(UP)3.00-50282.00185018501.65
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)2.30-61.6710.6018001812-
Bhokardan(Pimpalgaon Renu)(Mah)2.00-6098.0018001750-5.76
Sirsaganj(UP)1.80NC13.10192519254.05
Anandnagar(UP)1.70-29.17167.60192519254.62
Bagru(Raj)1.50-62.524.3019501950-2.50
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.50-2585.5019251925-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.00-97.73721.7017251750-9.92
Vadgam(Guj)1.0066.6797.3016621720-18.05
Thanabhawan(UP)0.80-33.336.0019281935-
Published on June 09, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.