Wheat Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Ujjain(MP)1292.00-2584.001784--3.04
Agra(UP)1046.006.7334346.90192519304.05
Lakhimpur(UP)1000.0042.8661990.00191019157.91
Mainpuri(UP)810.00-15.6217410.50192519254.62
Sitapur(UP)630.00-3.0835752.601925192510.00
Lalitpur(UP)580.00-6.4516693.60192519252.94
Khair(UP)500.0016.2819163.00192519254.62
Hardoi(UP)500.00-44.4425100.00192519255.77
Fatehpur(UP)455.00-2.429814.90192519254.62
Sanad(Guj)450.00NC1828.0018501845-5.47
Rajkot(Guj)410.0024.247674.5017101700-17.59
Basti(UP)380.00-9.5212964.00192519254.62
Bilsi(UP)370.003.355982.0019251925-
Mahoba(UP)343.0010.187441.10192519254.62
Suratgarh(Raj)312.20349.211894.20192119164.40
Azamgarh(UP)300.0037.9317535.00190019103.26
Orai(UP)295.00-51.685095.8019251925-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)260.00-16.139040.00196019405.95
Maigalganj(UP)250.00-28.579515.0018651865-
Hapur(UP)225.0018.423981.00193019354.32
Pilibhit(UP)225.00-39.7614643.90192019054.35
Etawah(UP)215.007.55465.00192519254.62
Kopaganj(UP)205.00-12.774036.00192519254.62
Mohammdi(UP)202.704.223121.4018401841-
Gondal(UP)180.000.8410294.50192519254.34
Jalaun(UP)169.00-5.065870.50192519254.62
Lalsot(Raj)168.20-13.481739.6017001700-7.05
Mothkur(UP)160.0010.344435.0019251925-
Saharanpur(UP)152.00-13.1415574.10193519304.88
Etah(UP)150.00-16.674044.20192619264.67
Sultanpur(UP)150.00-255045.00192519254.62
Bangalore(Kar)149.00148.333735.00295029501.72
Meerut(UP)140.00-15.151642.0019351935-6.52
Gorakhpur(UP)140.00-17.651456.0019251925-
Charra(UP)130.00-27.785826.00192519254.62
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)127.0082.732432.2016501680-5.28
Paliakala(UP)120.00-14.294784.00190519057.32
Barhaj(UP)120.0033.339090.00192519254.62
Khurja(UP)115.00-17.863176.00192819304.78
Lucknow(UP)114.00-12.3111213.50193019304.89
Kosikalan(UP)113.500.4411603.00197019457.07
Achnera(UP)110.004.762354.00192019204.35
Bharuasumerpur(UP)110.00-38.894853.50192519254.62
Mehmoodabad(UP)110.00-8.337245.80191019156.11
Khategaon(MP)109.20-55.6375601.5318251850-8.06
Shamli(UP)105.00-254857.70193019301.58
Atarra(UP)100.00-23.083894.00192519254.62
Dadri(UP)100.00-9.093718.00192819284.22
Karvi(UP)93.0555.62874.00192519254.62
Muradabad(UP)90.00-102310.00192519254.62
Sahiyapur(UP)90.00-254500.00192519254.62
Udaipura(Raj)88.401.493427.60205020502.50
Akbarpur(UP)88.0031.342453.70192519254.62
Ballia(UP)80.00NC2626.00193019254.89
Ghiraur(UP)80.00-42.862969.4019281927-
Muskara(UP)79.00-32.482851.70192519254.62
Konch(UP)70.0016.674200.40192519254.62
Chorichora(UP)70.00-17.652236.00192519254.62
Mohamadabad(UP)68.00-17.071210.10192519254.62
Bahraich(UP)67.003.082510.10192519254.62
Muzzafarnagar(UP)60.00202338.00193019304.61
Wazirganj(UP)58.005.452506.40192519256.35
Kasganj(UP)57.20-59.143024.20192519254.62
Badayoun(UP)55.00-8.331713.00188018702.17
Choubepur(UP)53.6046.851702.90200020000.50
Siddhpur(Guj)52.82-21.131349.0017521852-17.24
Allahabad(UP)50.00-28.574000.00193019254.32
Devariya(UP)50.00-16.671919.50192519254.62
Golagokarnath(UP)50.00-87.56678.00190019055.56
Faizabad(UP)48.4025.711273.10192519254.62
Naanpara(UP)47.0047.81225.90192519254.62
Dataganj(UP)45.60-17.99739.80184018423.37
Shikohabad(UP)45.00-103466.00191018703.80
Puranpur(UP)45.00-33.337588.60192519154.62
Balrampur(UP)45.0032.352632.00192519254.62
Jhijhank(UP)45.00-30.771644.00193019255.46
Jayas(UP)43.4024.711133.40192519254.62
Dehgam(Guj)43.00-23.892844.0018251810-5.05
Tulsipur(UP)41.00-28.071311.501925192510.95
Haathras(UP)40.00-501840.3018101775-1.63
Tilhar(UP)38.50-12.510967.20183018351.10
Farukhabad(UP)38.00-26.922306.50192519254.62
Kayamganj(UP)35.00-301752.00192519254.62
Utraula(UP)35.00-1.41546.00192519256.35
Rasda(UP)35.007.69977.001925192513.24
Ujhani(UP)31.00-67.0610448.90188018802.17
Singroli(MP)30.00200355.9418001926-2.70
Risia(UP)30.00-14.291802.301925192510.63
Katra(UP)30.00-50.826247.0018151815-0.27
Baberu(UP)29.00-17.14448.90192519251.32
Bhiloda(Guj)28.00-62.16233.3017681795-10.48
Nawabganj(UP)28.00-3.451443.001925192524.19
Lalganj(UP)27.00-252642.90192519254.62
Salon(UP)26.00-29.73968.00192519254.62
Chandausi(UP)25.00-19.351968.00192519254.62
Vilaspur(UP)25.00-16.673130.00192519254.05
Milak(UP)25.00NC600.9019251925-
Khairagarh(UP)24.0020514.90187519000.81
Ganjdudwara(UP)24.00-63.64667.30192519254.62
Mauranipur(UP)22.60-86.712182.90193019304.89
Jahanabad(UP)19.00-36.67282.0019251925-
Amroha(UP)18.00-35.71628.5019251925-
Hasanpur(UP)17.0013.332620.2019251925-
Jafarganj(UP)16.00-54.291477.001925192514.93
Gazipur(UP)14.007.69859.00194019405.43
Aliganj(UP)13.00-27.782056.10192519254.05
Purwa(UP)13.0044.44614.00193019253.76
Rudauli(UP)13.00-1.52803.001925192511.59
Lohardaga(Jha)12.0020112.0019501950-
Awagarh(UP)12.00-7.69410.00192519255.77
Jangipura(UP)11.00-21.43488.00193019204.89
Bhadravathi(Kar)10.00233.3358.0024592311-
Safdarganj(UP)10.00-16.67802.10192719287.06
Atrauli(UP)8.50-902771.00192519254.62
Asansol(WB)8.40-5.62468.53205020502.50
Durgapur(WB)8.30-1.19289.59210021002.44
Chandoli(UP)8.00NC164.10192519304.34
Mawana(UP)8.00-27.27291.5019351925-
Vishalpur(UP)8.00-76.475843.10187018651.63
Mirzapur(UP)6.00NC258.00193019354.89
Achalda(UP)6.0020711.00192519254.56
Bharwari(UP)6.00-14.29235.80193019264.89
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)5.00-37.5756.00192519254.62
Bagru(Raj)4.00166.6732.3018501950-7.50
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)4.00-38.46290.90192519254.62
Dhoraji(Guj)3.80100379.0016901675-9.87
Vadgam(Guj)3.10210103.5016241662-19.92
Tanda Urmur(UP)3.00-25160.20192519254.62
Sirsaganj(UP)2.6044.4418.30192819254.22
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00NC93.5019251925-
Kandi(WB)1.60-6026.6018001820-
Anandnagar(UP)1.40-12.5182.60192519254.62
Jarar(UP)1.10-8.3343.10185018601.65
Rajula(Guj)1.00-56.5221.2017251693-17.46
Vadhvan(Guj)1.00-54.5575.6015501568-19.48
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC26.001925192510.00
Published on June 12, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
