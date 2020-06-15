Wheat Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Gondal(UP)182.001.1110658.50192519254.34
Sahiyapur(UP)85.00-5.564670.00192519254.62
Badayoun(UP)58.005.451829.00189018802.72
Suratgarh(Raj)53.00-83.022000.20192519214.62
Jayas(UP)52.0019.821237.40192519254.62
Soharatgarh(UP)31.00-34.042331.00192519254.62
Gangapur(Raj)30.7015.85173.4016651925-10.00
Ujhani(UP)22.00-29.0310492.90188018802.17
Aliganj(UP)14.007.692084.10192519254.05
Rudauli(UP)12.50-3.85828.001925192511.59
Durgapur(WB)8.00-3.61305.59210021002.44
Asansol(WB)7.80-7.14484.13205020502.50
Mawana(UP)7.00-12.5305.5019251935-
Asansol(WB)4.40-12116.498000800019.40
Anandnagar(UP)1.507.14185.60192519254.62
Soharatgarh(UP)1.407.6932.40785078803.02
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC48.0042004400-16.00
Jarar(UP)0.80-27.2744.70185018501.65
Published on June 15, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
