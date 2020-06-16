Wheat Prices

as on : 16-06-2020 10:50:25 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Pukhrayan(UP)90.0012.51903.00192519254.05
Jayas(UP)68.9032.51375.20192519254.62
Udaipura(MP)50.70-101.401640--
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00-502398.00193019304.61
Rampur(UP)23.00NC721.00192519254.62
Gazipur(UP)15.007.14889.00194019405.43
Rudauli(UP)12.00-4852.001925192511.59
Tilhar(UP)9.00-76.6210985.20183518301.38
Asansol(WB)8.002.56500.13205020502.50
Durgapur(WB)7.60-5320.79210021002.44
Asansol(WB)4.809.09126.098000800019.40
Gazipur(UP)2.4071.4355.708160818018.26
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC50.0042004200-16.00
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00NC5.005800530024.20
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00-2.008100-13.13
Published on June 16, 2020
