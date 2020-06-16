Wheat Prices

Sennheiser HD 450BT: Affordable headphones with a whole lot of pluses
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Wheat
|Pukhrayan(UP)
|90.00
|12.5
|1903.00
|1925
|1925
|4.05
|Jayas(UP)
|68.90
|32.5
|1375.20
|1925
|1925
|4.62
|Udaipura(MP)
|50.70
|-
|101.40
|1640
|-
|-
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|30.00
|-50
|2398.00
|1930
|1930
|4.61
|Rampur(UP)
|23.00
|NC
|721.00
|1925
|1925
|4.62
|Gazipur(UP)
|15.00
|7.14
|889.00
|1940
|1940
|5.43
|Rudauli(UP)
|12.00
|-4
|852.00
|1925
|1925
|11.59
|Tilhar(UP)
|9.00
|-76.62
|10985.20
|1835
|1830
|1.38
|Asansol(WB)
|8.00
|2.56
|500.13
|2050
|2050
|2.50
|Durgapur(WB)
|7.60
|-5
|320.79
|2100
|2100
|2.44
|Asansol(WB)
|4.80
|9.09
|126.09
|8000
|8000
|19.40
|Gazipur(UP)
|2.40
|71.43
|55.70
|8160
|8180
|18.26
|Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)
|1.00
|NC
|50.00
|4200
|4200
|-16.00
|Pukhrayan(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|5.00
|5800
|5300
|24.20
|Pukhrayan(UP)
|1.00
|-
|2.00
|8100
|-
|13.13
