Wheat Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Ujhani(UP)17.50-20.4510527.90190018803.26
Rudauli(UP)10.00-13.04895.001925192511.59
Published on June 22, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
