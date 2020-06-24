Wheat Prices

as on : 24-06-2020 12:50:36 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Kota(Raj)1252.50-80.0460842.5018001775-3.49
Lalitpur(UP)500.00-13.7917693.60192519252.94
Biaora(MP)434.50-46.562582.4017401840-
Fatehpur(UP)393.203.0711364.30192519254.62
Basti(UP)350.00-7.8913664.00192519254.62
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)347.20114.191018.6018811886-
Gondal(UP)180.502.8511370.50192519254.34
Lalsot(Raj)153.705.782337.6017041698-6.83
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)147.5016.142727.2017251650-0.98
Pilibhit(UP)122.00-45.7814887.90191019203.80
Suratgarh(Raj)113.50-40.672609.80193119254.95
Muradabad(UP)110.0022.222530.00192519254.62
Kosikalan(UP)101.00-11.0111805.00193019704.89
Barhaj(UP)100.0042.869430.00192519255.77
Mehmoodabad(UP)80.00-23.817615.80192519256.94
Sahiyapur(UP)70.0027.274920.00192519254.62
Momanbadodiya(MP)65.2037.551861.0016751665-8.97
Etah(UP)60.00-604164.20192519264.62
Khalilabad(UP)55.00-15.383445.00192519254.62
Konch(UP)50.00-9.094410.40192519254.62
Udaipura(Raj)40.70-53.963509.00205020502.50
Pukhrayan(UP)40.00-202083.00192519254.05
Naugarh(UP)35.00755576.00193019204.89
Bangalore(Kar)33.0094.123835.00295029501.72
Muzzafarnagar(UP)33.00652504.00192519254.34
Rasda(UP)30.00-14.291037.001925192513.24
Akbarpur(UP)28.00-68.182509.70192519254.62
Ulhasnagar(Mah)25.00-37.5204.003200320045.45
Vishalpur(UP)25.00212.55893.10185018700.54
Nawabganj(UP)24.00-14.291491.001925192524.19
Naanpara(UP)21.80-53.621269.50192519254.62
Haathras(UP)20.00-201930.3017751780-3.53
Farukhabad(UP)14.00-63.162334.50192519254.62
Gulavati(UP)13.50-64.47845.00192619274.56
Bijnaur(UP)12.00601981.50192519254.62
Gazipur(UP)10.00-33.33909.00194019404.30
Rudauli(UP)9.00-5.26932.001925192511.59
Dhoraji(Guj)7.70102.63394.4017401690-7.20
Badayoun(UP)6.00201851.00188518802.45
Safdarganj(UP)5.00NC822.10192519276.94
Puranpur(UP)4.804.357607.40190018953.26
Anandnagar(UP)4.20223.08200.20192519254.62
Mawana(UP)2.50-64.29310.5019301925-
Surajpur(Cht)2.00NC328.70192619264.11
Ahmedpur(Mah)2.00-6.001750--
Akluj(Mah)1.00-2.002100--
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60-608.2012501350-
Published on June 24, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
