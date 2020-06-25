Wheat Prices

as on : 25-06-2020 12:21:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)400.00-33.3365190.00191519158.19
Basti(UP)300.00-14.2914264.00192519254.62
Sahiyapur(UP)90.0028.575100.00192519254.62
Tarapur(Guj)81.38-22.376552.8617571817-12.06
Mohammdi(UP)77.0036.773388.0018421840-
Jahangirabad(UP)55.00-42.115034.00192819284.78
Lohardaga(Jha)24.00100184.0019001950-
Rampur(UP)24.0026.32807.00192519254.62
Lohardaga(Jha)12.0020184.0089008800-
Gazipur(UP)11.0010931.00194019404.30
Shikohabad(UP)10.00-77.783486.00194019105.43
Jafarganj(UP)10.00-37.51497.001925192514.93
Rudauli(UP)8.80-2.22949.601925192511.59
Badayoun(UP)6.508.331864.00188518852.45
Dholpur(Raj)5.70-11.401710--
Mandalgarh(Raj)5.00-10.001840-NC
Safdarganj(UP)5.00NC832.10192519256.94
Achalda(UP)4.00-42.86733.00192519254.56
Safdarganj(UP)3.005022.0081008050-
Gazipur(UP)2.40NC60.50826081609.84
Tikonia(UP)2.00-206979.70192519259.38
Jangipura(UP)2.00NC30.008250818019.57
Anandnagar(UP)1.80-57.14203.80192519254.62
Beawar(Raj)1.20-7.6982.30192519004.05
Jangipura(UP)1.00-90.91490.00194019305.43
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80NC19.108200820026.64
Published on June 25, 2020
