Wheat Prices

as on : 26-06-2020 11:00:20 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Achnera(UP)100.00-9.092554.00191019203.80
Naugarh(UP)40.0014.295656.00192519304.62
Bharwari(UP)20.00100295.80185019500.54
Safdarganj(UP)10.00100852.10192519256.94
Rudauli(UP)8.20-6.82966.001925192511.59
Achalda(UP)4.00NC741.00192519254.56
Safdarganj(UP)4.0033.3330.0081008100-
Mawana(UP)3.0020316.5019401930-
Tikonia(UP)2.50256984.70192519259.38
Published on June 26, 2020
