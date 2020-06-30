Wheat Prices

as on : 30-06-2020 03:48:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Kota(Raj)1414.0032.2165809.5018001800-3.49
Agra(UP)815.00-22.0835976.90192519254.05
Narsinghgarh(MP)573.00-15.2922293.60176017001.73
Lalitpur(UP)450.00-6.2519553.60192519252.94
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)350.00-2.7810460.00194519605.14
Khair(UP)350.00-12.521623.00192519254.62
Lakhimpur(UP)350.00-12.565890.00192019158.47
Rajkot(Guj)300.00-259074.5017851785-13.98
Aligarh(UP)300.007.1418780.00192519254.62
Mainpuri(UP)255.00-1.9218440.50192519254.62
Fatehpur(UP)252.00-11.8912440.30192519254.62
Maigalganj(UP)250.002510815.0018851870-
Dahod(Guj)241.30-60.3913051.6020002000-4.76
Haatpipliya(MP)241.102716.59490.7618842435-
Sitapur(UP)230.00-837312.601925192510.00
Golagokarnath(UP)230.00-87638.00191519106.39
Unnao(UP)189.505.573903.30193019304.32
Gondal(UP)178.00-1.6612088.50192519254.34
Basti(UP)170.00-43.3314604.00192519254.62
Hardoi(UP)160.00-27.2725860.00192519255.77
Khategaon(MP)150.1533.2376574.1319401840-2.27
Orai(UP)150.00-49.155395.8019251925-
Mathura(UP)150.00-9.0920410.00192519254.05
Sandila(UP)120.00202842.00192519255.77
Bindki(UP)120.00-33.337102.00192519254.62
Kosikalan(UP)112.50-1.3212258.00194519405.71
Mehmoodabad(UP)110.0037.57995.80192519306.94
Paliakala(UP)100.0017.655154.00191019005.23
Nargunda(Kar)98.00250991.0020252100-9.11
Achnera(UP)94.00-1.052932.00192019204.35
Saharanpur(UP)94.00-38.1615762.10194019355.15
Azamgarh(UP)87.50-7.8917900.00190018903.26
Suratgarh(Raj)87.40-16.62994.20192519314.62
Bangalore(Kar)86.00-504351.00295029501.72
Robertsganj(UP)81.00102.51742.20194019405.43
Saidpurhat (UP)75.00167.86217.00193019604.89
Tundla(UP)75.0066.673934.50192519254.34
Kapadvanj(Guj)72.0075.61750.0016001662-7.89
Ballia(UP)70.00-12.52766.00192519304.62
Madhoganj(UP)70.00-22.6524173.00192519254.62
Lalsot(Raj)68.10-55.692473.8017251704-5.69
Bareilly(UP)65.00-59.8810921.00192518654.62
Khalilabad(UP)65.00303675.00192519254.62
Devariya(UP)65.008.332169.50192519254.62
Barabanki(UP)65.00-4.41592.0019351928-2.52
Padampur(Raj)64.60-129.201950--4.88
Muskara(UP)63.00-3.083107.70192519254.62
Bharuasumerpur(UP)60.00505273.50192519254.62
Choubepur(UP)60.00-22.681978.1019751980-0.75
Udaipura(Raj)52.4075.253673.60205020502.50
Mohammdi(UP)51.00-33.773490.0018401842-
Auraiya(UP)50.00-85.715304.00192518804.62
Haathras(UP)50.00NC2130.3018301815-0.54
Dadri(UP)50.00NC3918.00192919294.27
Jhijhank(UP)50.0011.111744.00192519305.19
Barhaj(UP)50.00-16.679650.00192519255.77
Faizabad(UP)49.004.261465.10192519254.62
Dhrol(Guj)45.80-11.75575.8015251475-18.23
Mauranipur(UP)45.0099.122272.90193019304.89
Karvi(UP)41.3590.113162.70192519254.62
Konch(UP)40.50-39.734625.80192519254.62
Allahabad(UP)40.00604130.00193519304.59
Baberu(UP)40.0037.93528.90192519251.32
Jahangirabad(UP)40.00-24.535220.00192819284.78
Jalaun(UP)40.00-68.996208.50192519254.62
Shamli(UP)40.00-6.985143.70193019301.58
Balrampur(UP)38.008.572778.00192519254.62
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)35.009.381408.50192519254.62
Ajuha(UP)35.00-12.52055.00192519284.62
Lucknow(UP)34.0047.8311327.50194019455.43
Utraula(UP)32.00-11.11682.00192519256.35
Shahganj(UP)32.00-21.951339.0019301930-0.52
Charra(UP)30.00-405986.00192519254.62
Pukhrayan(UP)30.00-252143.00192519254.05
Raibareilly(UP)30.00-45.452875.00192519256.35
Kasimbazar(WB)30.00NC587.00210021008.25
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)29.00-80.342785.20174617250.23
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)27.00-18.184066.0018701870-1.06
Sahiyapur(UP)26.00-355232.00192519254.62
Kayamganj(UP)25.00-16.671862.00192519254.62
Ghiraur(UP)25.00-16.673159.4019281927-
Chorichora(UP)25.00-16.672346.00192519254.62
Rampur(UP)22.0010891.00192519254.62
Muzzafarnagar(UP)21.0031.252578.00193019304.61
Naanpara(UP)20.60-5.51354.30192519254.62
Pratapgarh(UP)20.00-6.98622.50192519250.79
Atarra(UP)20.00-203984.00192519254.62
Pilibhit(UP)17.00-84.8215145.90191019153.80
Chandausi(UP)15.00502018.00192519254.62
Buland Shahr(UP)15.00-404257.00192819304.78
Bijay Nagar(Raj)14.9021.142047.4017301680-11.28
Farukhabad(UP)14.0027.272384.50192519254.62
Soharatgarh(UP)13.50NC2385.00192519304.62
Gazipur(UP)13.008.33981.00194019404.30
Milak(UP)12.80-48.8626.5019251925-
Khurja(UP)12.00-45.453344.00192919304.84
Shikohabad(UP)12.00NC3534.00192519304.62
Dehgam(Guj)10.800.932890.0017871762-7.02
Ujhani(UP)10.00-5010725.90192519254.62
Bharwari(UP)10.00-66.67375.80184518500.27
Risia(UP)9.00-101890.301925192510.63
Vilaspur(UP)8.0033.333158.00192519254.05
Ganjdudwara(UP)8.006.67698.30192519254.62
Jafarganj(UP)8.00-61.91555.001925192514.93
Lalganj(UP)7.50-64.292731.90192519254.62
Rudauli(UP)7.50-3.85996.601928192611.77
Bilsi(UP)7.20506020.6019001900-
Babrala(UP)7.1073.1759.50188019504.44
Tulsipur(UP)7.00-82.931325.5016501925-10.33
Safdarganj(UP)7.0040876.10192619257.00
Durgapur(WB)6.70-5.63348.39210021005.00
Asansol(WB)6.20-6.06525.73205020502.50
Rawatsar(Raj)5.50-11.001926--
Mawana(UP)5.00-16.67338.5019501930-
Mirzapur(UP)4.50-10277.00193519455.16
Dhoraji(Guj)4.10583.339.6017802165-12.10
Dhansura(Guj)4.00-73.33455.0018001730-10.00
Badayoun(UP)4.00-42.861886.00190019003.26
Puranpur(UP)3.8040.747620.40192019154.35
Savarkundla(Guj)3.50-78.12482.5017751825-17.44
Wazirganj(UP)3.50-862599.40192519256.35
Gadag(Kar)3.00-6.002755-0.47
Bangarmau(UP)3.007.14989.60192519304.62
Khairagarh(UP)2.50-50577.90188018501.08
Bagru(Raj)2.00-2041.3019001800-5.00
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)2.00-60760.00192519254.62
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.202097.9019251925-
Anandnagar(UP)1.10-15.38208.60192519254.62
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00-2.001715--
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC28.001925192510.00
Sami(Guj)0.90-7521.6017401700-8.42
Published on June 30, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.